Hinds County, MS

WAPT

Jackson's deputy director of water operations says she was fired

JACKSON, Miss. — The city of Jackson's director of water operations says she has been fired from her position. Mary Carter said she was terminated by interim Public Works Director Jordan Hillman on Friday by the direction of Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba. Carter said she was told she was...
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Mississippi lieutenant governor visits Jackson restaurants

JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann made his way to Jackson restaurants today as they try to navigate the ongoing water crisis and boil water notice. Johnny T's Blues and Bistro on Farish Street was first on his list. "They're open for business, this place is packed...
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

People across the country donate water for Jacksonians

While repairs are making way for improvements at the OB Curtis Water Plant, a boil water notice is still in place until two rounds of testing show clear results. Many residents impacted said this experience has been a nightmare. "It's been a little difficult. Water is coming out brown as...
JACKSON, MS

