Las Vegas, NV

Politician facing murder charge related to Las Vegas journalist’s death to be held without bail

By Ana Gutierrez
8 News Now
8 News Now
 3 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A judge ruled that Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles will be held without bail in his first court appearance Thursday afternoon.

Telles, 45, is facing a murder charge in connection with the death of local investigative reporter Jeff German.

He appeared in front of the judge with his arms bandaged nearly 24 hours after a two-hour standoff with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. He had been arrested on a charge of open murder with the use of a deadly weapon on Wednesday evening.

During his court appearance, a prosecutor asked the judge for no bail to be set, stating, “This was him lashing out, the defendant lashing out… at the unraveling of his life.” The prosecutor said in court that Telles attacked German when he stepped out of his home.

The judge ordered him to be held without bail, claiming that German received several defensive wounds as he fought for his life.

Telles is accused of stabbing and killing German, 69, on the morning of Friday, Sept. 2. Sources told 8 News Now Investigators that German was stabbed seven times, including in the neck and torso.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1omP4Y_0hnXLanD00
    Robert Telles makes his first court appearance on Sept. 8, 2022. (KLAS)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bTvSd_0hnXLanD00
    Robert Telles makes his first court appearance on Sept. 8, 2022. (KLAS)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i3yp9_0hnXLanD00
    Robert Telles makes his first court appearance on Sept. 8, 2022. (KLAS)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gnT17_0hnXLanD00
    Robert Tellus’ booking photo. (LVMPD)

German was found dead outside of his home the following morning.

On Wednesday morning, a search warrant of Telles’ home was served, after which police recovered a vehicle, shoes, and a hat they said matched the description of a suspect they had been looking for in their investigation.

Telles was taken to Metro headquarters and later released back to his home, where he was seen wearing a white paper suit because police had taken his clothes.

Investigators confirmed his DNA matched DNA found under German’s fingernails and came back to arrest him at around 4 p.m.

The standoff with police ensued until around 6:30 p.m. when Telles was taken to University Medical Center suffering from non-life-threatening self-inflicted stab wounds. He was then booked into the Clark County Detention Center.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gGt6m_0hnXLanD00
Robert Telles arrives at UMC suffering from self-inflicted stab wounds (KLAS)

In a news conference on Thursday morning, Metro Police Captain Dori Koren said that the shoes and straw hat taken from Telles’ home helped them positively match his DNA and that they had been cut up in an attempt to destroy evidence.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Esea2_0hnXLanD00
    A hat matching the suspect’s description was recovered following a search of Robert Telles’ house before he was arrested in connection with the death of Jeff German (LVMPD)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ea6qb_0hnXLanD00
    Shoes were recovered following a search of the house of Robert Telles before he was arrested in connection with the death of Jeff German. (LVMPD)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41esSQ_0hnXLanD00
    Las Vegas Metro police are asking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect related to the deadly stabbing of a local investigative reporter. (LVMPD/KLAS)

Clark County released a statement about Telles following the press conference, saying that his access to all county offices and property was suspended.

Telles had been the focus of several stories written by German as the Las Vegas Review-Journal investigated staff claims of a hostile work environment at the Public Administrator’s Office. German had been working on his next story focusing on Telles.

Telles, a Democrat, lost a three-way primary in June and appeared to blame German for the loss in a series of public statements and tweets. One tweet read that he lost the primary because of a “[manufactured] scandal,” another reading that German was “mad that I haven’t crawled into a hole and died.”

Telles’ next court date is scheduled to take place on Sept. 13. He will be formally charged during his arraignment on that day.

