Monterey Bay Aquarium puts American lobster on its Seafood Watch ‘red’ list of species to avoid

Go to shell! Fury in Maine as woke 'seafood watch' program redlists state's famous lobsters and warns against eating them because lobster pots put whales in danger
Mainers are up in arms over Seafood Watch, a woke environmental program, warning diners off lobster because they claim the fishing pots can harm or kill endangered right whales. California's Monterey Bay Aquarium, which runs the program, issued its latest edicts over what to eat on Tuesday, ruling that American...
US Officials “Red-List” Lobsters to Help Critically Endangered Whales
This story was originally published by the Guardian and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. Lobster nets and pots have become such a threat to the survival of critically endangered North Atlantic right whales that the crustaceans have been “red-listed” as seafood to avoid by a major fish sustainability guide.
American Lobster Put on 'Red List' for Seafood Sustainability
Earlier this week, the Monterey Bay Aquarium's Seafood Watch program added the American lobster, snow crab, Atlantic rock crab, and other species that are caught in pots, traps, or gillnets to its "red list." The organization rates the sustainability of seafood using a four color scale, which ranges from green ("Best Choice") to red ("Avoid"). On previous lists, American lobster had an amber rating, which designated it as a "Good Alternative" to other, less-sustainably caught options, with the caveat that lobster consumers should "Be aware of concerns" related to its harvest methods.
