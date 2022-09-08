ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Hearst Television Goes Deep on Hyper-Local Streaming Shows

By Cynthia Littleton
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago

Hearst Television began an experiment last year to see if there was a market for hyper-local streaming content closely tied to the markets served by its 26 TV stations.

The answer, they soon discovered, is yes. Andrew Fitzgerald , senior VP of streaming services for Hearst Television, details the company’s decision to expand the original content featured on the Very Local free streaming platform on the latest episode of Variety ‘s weekly podcast “ Strictly Business .”

Very Local has had an encouraging start thanks to the rising tide of viewership for FAST channels, or free ad-supported streaming television, and the growing numbers of broadband-only U.S. homes that don’t have access to local broadcast TV stations. That amounts to a looming existential crisis for local broadcast TV stations, which explains why Hearst is tapping its considerable resources to experiment with reaching local viewers in new ways.

Very Local serves as a central hub for all local newscasts produced across Hearst’s TV stations. They’re made available on a time-delayed basis but without any geographic boundaries.

“When we launched the product, there were two trends we thought were really interesting. The first was the growth in broadband only consumers. And as that population continues to grow, and indeed, as that growth accelerates in markets around the United States, there are more and more consumers that don’t have easy access to local broadcast news,” Fitzgerald tells “Strictly Business. “Our goal with Very Local was to connect those folks with our local broadcast news. The second interesting trend has been the growth in demand for AVOD services.”

Very Local is in its infancy, but the hope is that it becomes a funnel of sorts to bring streaming-centric viewers into Hearst’s local orbit, and to strengthen ties with viewers who are already engaged with the mothership TV stations. Hearst outlets serve such large- and mid-size markets as Boston, Pittsburgh, New Orleans, Milwaukee and Omaha.

“We’re really looking at either an audience of folks that just are not consuming linear channels, and so we’re sort of offering them the local news and more,” Fitzgerald said. “And then for audiences that are consuming content on our existing linear channel, they’re already in that market. We’re really viewing Very Local as an opportunity for them to deepen their engagement with that local station.”

“Strictly Business” is Variety ’s weekly podcast featuring conversations with industry leaders about the business of media and entertainment. New episodes debut every Wednesday and can be downloaded on iTunes, Spotify, Google Play, Stitcher and SoundCloud.

VIP+ Analysis: How Local News Is Driving FAST

More from Variety
Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Magnolia Network PR Chief John Marsicano Joins Endeavor as VP of Internal Comms (EXCLUSIVE)

Magnolia Network’s top PR exec John Marsicano has been tapped as Endeavor’s new vice president of internal communications, Variety has learned exclusively. Beginning in the New York-based position Monday, Marsicano will be leading internal communications efforts across Endeavor’s network of more than 7,000 employees and supporting engagement with the company’s subsidiaries. He will report directly to Kim Ulrich, senior vice president of corporate communications at the Ari Emanuel-run company. Marsicano has worked with the Gaineses since 2017, when he began at the “Fixer Upper” couple’s national home and lifestyle brand by overseeing all communications efforts, both internal and external, for the company...
BUSINESS
Variety

How to Watch the 2022 Emmys Online

The 2022 Emmys have finally arrived — a night to celebrate the most talked about, written about and tweeted about shows of the year. This year, HBO’s “Succession” and Apple TV+’s “Ted Lasso” earned the most nominations of the year (25 and 20 nods, respectively), while Netflix’s “Squid Game” has already made history as the first non-English language series to compete in the best drama category. Other notable nominees include “The White Lotus,” which will likely dominate the limited series categories, and ABC’s freshman sitcom “Abbott Elementary,” whose anticipated success tonight will be notable as one of the few network shows...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Investor Daniel Loeb Backs Off Disney-ESPN Sale Proposal, Citing ‘Better Understanding’ of Company’s ‘Growth and Innovation’ Plan

Activist investor Daniel S. Loeb of Third Point has backed off his proposal from last month for Disney to divest itself of ESPN in order to devote even more resources to content creation for streaming platforms. Loeb sent two Twitter messages early Sunday morning that amounted to an olive branch to Disney and its CEO Bob Chapek. Loeb said he had gained a “better understanding” of Disney’s plans to more deeply integrate ESPN into its direct-to-consumer operations and the emerging Disney bundle of channels. The social media missive signals that Loeb will not step up his public pressure on Disney...
BUSINESS
Variety

Roku to Launch ‘The Buzz’ Short-Form Content Hub on Home Screen, Refreshes $30 Streaming Device

Roku unveiled a software update to its streaming operating system — OS 11.5 — that among other features will introduce a new section on its streaming devices called “The Buzz,” stocked with short-form promotional content from entertainment partners. The goal: to provide another entry point for users to discover and watch new TV shows and movies. On the hardware side, the company is launching minimal changes to its product family for the 2022 holiday shopping season, with upgraded models of the Roku Express entry-level streaming player and its wireless subwoofer (now called Roku Wireless Bass). In addition to The Buzz, Roku OS...
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeanie Buss
Person
Jennette Mccurdy
Variety

Lady Gaga’s Chromatica Ball Brings the Spectacle to Dodger Stadium but Really Soars With Solo Segment: Concert Review

Freddie Freeman was hitting homers down in San Diego, so it was up to visiting superstar Lady Gaga to keep the on-base percentage exceptionally high Saturday night at Dodger Stadium, site of one of the last stops on her “Chromatica Ball” outing. Surprises were few, this many weeks into a mega-tour whose production values were already known among the legions of Little Monsters who’d long since put curious paws to Googling Gaga’s setlists and setpieces. Anyway, knowing what’s coming doesn’t quash the overpowering effects of a savvy performer who’s determined to look as cold as inhumanly possible while also, conversely, sounding...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Variety

The King’s Speech: Charles III Addresses U.K. For First Time, Makes William and Catherine the Prince and Princess of Wales and Speaks of Love for Harry and Meghan

UPDATE: On Friday evening, King Charles III addressed the U.K. for the first time in a pre-recorded address to the nation. In the instantly historic 9-minute speech he paid tribute to his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, who died on Thursday, and said he would step back from his sometimes controversial charitable activities. He also confirmed that Prince William would accede to the king’s former role as heir apparent, taking on the titles of Duke of Cornwall and Prince of Wales. William’s wife Catherine therefore becomes the new Princess of Wales, the first woman to hold the title since Diana. In his speech Charles...
U.K.
Variety

Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral Date Set, Prince William Releases Statement, TIFF Event Canceled — Royal Updates

UPDATED: The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II will be held at 11AM on Monday Sept. 19 at Westminster Abbey in London, Buckingham Palace has said. The U.K. has declared a public holiday on that date. Westminster Abbey is where the Queen married Prince Philip in 1947. Heads of state from around the world and senior British leaders are expected to attend. The Queen will lie in state at Westminster Hall for four days prior to the funeral, with her coffin being placed on a raised platform. PRINCE WILLIAM Meanwhile, William, Prince of Wales, has released a statement about his late grandmother. “On...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘Indiana Jones 5’: Emotional Harrison Ford Shows New Footage at D23

The king of adventure is back once again. “Indiana Jones 5” showed its first trailer on Saturday during the D23 Expo. Although it was not released online, Harrison Ford appeared onstage to speak about the footage, joined by director James Mangold and co-star Phoebe Waller-Bridge. “Thank you for making these films such an incredible experience for all of us,” he said, looking quite emotional. “I’m very proud to say to say that this one is fantastic. [Points at Waller-Bridge] And this is one of the reasons.” “‘Indiana Jones’ movies are about fantasy and mystery, but they’re also about heart,” he continued. “We have...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hearst Television#Streaming Television#Tv Stations#Business Industry#Linus Business
Variety

Marsha Hunt, Blacklisted Actress Known for Activism, Dies at 104

Marsha Hunt, an actress most known for her roles in films like “Pride and Prejudice” and “Raw Deal,” died from natural causes at the age of 104 on September 7. She died in her Sherman Oaks home in Los Angeles that she had lived in since 1946. Hunt starred in more than 60 films for Paramount, MGM, Republic and other studios and appeared in more than 30 stage productions. Her caregivers, her nephew, actor-director Allan Hunt and Elizabeth Lauritsen, her devoted friend and executive manager were with her in her home. Filmmaker and documentarian Roger C. Memos announced Hunt’s death, having...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Spectrum Originals Drops Official Trailer for ‘Panhandle,’ Sets September Release Date (TV News Roundup)

Spectrum Originals has released the official trailer for the crime dramedy series “Panhandle.” The release date of the series’ first two episodes on Spectrum is Sept. 26. The eight-episode series follows armchair detective Bell Prescott (Luke Kirby) and traffic cop Cammie Lorde (Tiana Okoye) as they investigate a murder in their small Florida town. Along with Kirby and Okoye, the series stars Forrest Goodluck, Lorenza Izzo, Wallace Smith, Glenn Morshower and Lesley Ann Warren. Recurring guest stars include Melanie Minichino, Landon Chase DuBois, Mo Gallini, David De Vries, Deja Dee, Paulina Gálvez, Scott Takeda and Grant Freely. “Panhandle” is created...
TV SERIES
Variety

Lea Michele Drops Out of Saturday’s ‘Funny Girl’ Performances Due to ‘Early Signs and Symptoms’ of COVID

Lea Michele won’t be taking the stage in “Funny Girl” on Saturday due to “early signs and symptoms of COVID.” Even though the results of her test were “inconclusive,” she says she is “not allowed” to perform in Saturday’s matinee or evening show. Julie Benko, the understudy for Fanny Brice, is stepping into the lead role in Michele’s absence. “I’m devastated to say that due to early signs and symptoms of COVID and an inconclusive test result — due to the production’s safety protocols I’m not allowed to perform for today’s shows,” she wrote on her Instagram story. “I will...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Variety

Steven Spielberg’s ‘The Fabelmans’ Scores Lengthy TIFF Standing Ovation, Director Insists He’s Not Retiring

Steven Spielberg’s “The Fabelmans” earned a roaring standing ovation at the Toronto International Film Festival on Saturday, as the crowd of movie lovers cheered loudly for the Oscar-winning auteur as he made his first appearance at the gathering.  “I’m really glad we came to Toronto,” a visibly moved Spielberg said after taking the stage as the credits rolled. The director said he was inspired by the COVID pandemic to tell his most personal story yet, a look at his early filmmaking efforts, his childhood in Arizona and Northern California, and the dissolution of his family. “As things got worse and worse, I felt...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
iTunes
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Google
Variety

Toronto-Bound Iranian Thriller ‘Subtraction’ Sells to Major Territories (EXCLUSIVE)

Films Boutique has closed several key sales on “Subtraction,” Mani Haghighi’s Iranian noir thriller which will premiere in the Platform section at the Toronto Film Festival. The film has been acquired by Diaphana in France (in association with Kinovista) and September Films in Benelux. Jean-Christophe Simon’s Berlin-based outfit Films Boutique co-produced “Subtraction” and is representing the movie in international markets. Starring Taraneh Alidoosti (“The Salesman”) and Navid Mohammadzadeh (“Leila’s Brothers”), “Subtraction” is set in downtown Tehran, and follows Farzaneh, a young driving instructor who spots her husband, Jalal, walking into a woman’s apartment. When she confronts him, Jalal claims he was...
MOVIES
Variety

Dolly Parton and Kelly Clarkson Drop New Version of Classic Hit ‘9 to 5’

Dolly Parton and this week’s Variety cover star Kelly Clarkson have collaborated on a new version of Dolly’s hit “9 to 5,” ahead of the “Still Working 9 to 5” documentary that premieres on Sept. 16. The pair teamed up with the film’s executive producer Shane McAnally, Sasha Sloan & King Henry to, as the announcement states, “reimagine the classic song into a melancholic yet inspirational anthem over 40 years after the original’s release as the fight for workplace equality persists.” Written and recorded by Dolly Parton and produced by Gregg Berry, the original “9 to 5” debuted in 1980 in tandem with the film of the same name starring Parton, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin. The song went on to receive an...
MUSIC
Variety

‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Trailer Shows the Origin Story of the Sanderson Sisters

Disney has released the official trailer for “Hocus Pocus 2,” in which the Sanderson sisters will once again put a spell on you. The new trailer debuted at the D23 Expo with an introduction from Disney Chairman Alan Bergman.  “It is a film that exists thanks to the overwhelming love all of you have here for the Sanderson sisters,” Bergman shared before re-introducing the crowd to a cute produced video hello from the sisters themselves.  Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy and Doug Jones are reprising their roles from the original 1993 film. Hannah Waddingham, Tony Hale, Sam Richardson, Lilia Buckingham,...
MOVIES
Variety

Disney, If You’re Listening, Michael Moscovitz Would Return for a ‘Princess Diaries’ Reboot

Who didn’t have a crush on Michael Moscovitz in 2001’s “The Princess Diaries”? Mia Thermopolis’s sweet, slightly awkward love interest — played by Robert Schwartzman — liked her well before she was ever Genovian royalty, had a cool band (Schwartzman’s actual band, Rooney), and even knew how to fix cars. Fans will recall the devastation of the movie’s sequel, “The Princess Diaries 2: A Royal Engagement” (2004), in which Anne Hathaway’s Mia shrugs that her and Michael are now “just friends” because he was busy touring the country with his band. She then gets together with Chris Pine, in his...
MOVIES
Variety

What Happens When the Queen Dies and Who’s Next in the Line?

As the royal family rushes to Queen Elizabeth’s side today while she remains under medical supervision, questions have arisen about what happens when Her Majesty dies. Operation London Bridge is a set of royal protocols that layout what happens between her passing and state funeral. In place since 1960, they were outlined in Politico a year ago. The document says that shortly after her death, “D-Day” goes into effect. The day that the Queen dies will be referred to as D-Day, while every day afterward will be referred to as D+1 and D+2 and so on. A series of phone calls will...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Audible Sets Four New Comedy Podcasts From Broadway Video, Renews ‘Hot White Heist’ Starring Bowen Yang for Season 2 (EXCLUSIVE)

Audible has ordered four more comedy podcasts from “Saturday Night Live” producer Broadway Video and has renewed its LGBTQ action-comedy “Hot White Heist” — with an all-queer cast led by “SNL” cast member Bowen Yang — for a second season. The new slate of shows, set to hit Audible through starting later this month and into 2023, bring the number of Broadway Video projects at the Amazon-owned audio platform to 13 since they first began working together more than three years ago. The comedy podcasts feature performances from actors including Chloe Fineman, David Harbour, Tom Hanks, Whoopi Goldberg, Zach Galifianakis, Nick...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘The Witcher’ Proves Magical Showcase for Poland’s Rising Post-Production and VFX Industry

It was as early as 2010, as he likes to tell it, when Polish animator and visual artist Tomasz Bagiński lobbied his friend Andrzej Sapkowski to make a movie. Sapkowski is the author of “The Witcher” series of fantasy novels, and Bagiński — already Oscar-nominated for his short film “The Cathedral” — had dreams of taking the series to the big screen. Among the project’s early boosters was Platige Image, the Polish animation, VFX and post-production studio that Bagiński joined in 2004. When Netflix swooped in to acquire the rights to “The Witcher” in 2017, the company was tapped to executive...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Paper Girls’ Canceled at Amazon Prime Video After One Season

Amazon Prime Video has canceled “Paper Girls” after one season. The series was produced by Amazon Studios and Legendary Television in association with Plan B. It is based on the graphic novel series of the same name written by Brian K. Vaughan, illustrated by Cliff Chiang and published by Image Comics. “Paper Girls” begins in the early morning hours after Halloween 1988, when four newspaper delivery girls — Erin (Riley Lai Nelet), Mac (Sofia Rosinsky), Tiffany (Camryn Jones), and KJ (Fina Strazza) — are out on their route when they become caught in the crossfire between warring time-travelers, changing the course of...
TV SERIES
Variety

Variety

81K+
Followers
60K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy