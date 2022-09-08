Read full article on original website
WEAU-TV 13
A Look Inside: L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library Renovation
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - “Wow! I think a lot of people are really wowed. For the people who knew what the library looked like before and how it functioned. They have a different appreciation. But I think it’s still wow for someone who’s coming through and has never seen the library in Eau Claire because it’s an amazing space,” says Library Deputy Director Shelly Collins-Fuerbringer.
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire Fall Festival
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Despite the rainy weather, South Barstow Street was busy as Downtown Eau Claire Inc. hosted the annual Fall Festival. There were 90 vendors with a variety of food, drinks and shops. “We story to get as diverse of an offering of vendors as we possibly...
WEAU-TV 13
Chippewa Valley River Run
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Racers took to the trails on September 11 for the Chippewa Valley River Run, where participants are raising money for the Eau Claire Children’s Theatre. “It’s a great event to be able to do,” Dan Ekblad, Chippewa Valley River Run Director, said. “It’s a...
WEAU-TV 13
The Trinity Equestrian Center holds a family fest in over ten years since the last one
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Trinity Equestrian Center in Eau Claire celebrated it’s 20 years of service to the Chippewa Valley with the return of its “Family Fest” Saturday. The ranch owners had put on the event for the first time since 2009. “So the last...
WEAU-TV 13
“Around the Farm Table” host will hold a Makers Market at her Osseo dairy farm
OSSEO, Wis. (WEAU) - An Osseo dairy farmer who also stars in a PBS show is hosting a Makers Market on Sunday. Inga Witscher is the host of “Around the Farm Table” and owner of St. Isidore’s Dairy Farm. She will be hosting a Makers Market at...
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire Comic Con is back after two year hiatus
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire comic cons returns after two year hiatus brought on by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Fans of the events came out to the Eau Claire County Convention center Saturday morning for the 7 hour event. “It took a little bit to make arrangements to...
WEAU-TV 13
Chippewa County 4-H chapter seeks more enrollment
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa County chapter of the 4-H program is seeking more students to enroll for the upcoming calendar year. Enrollment for the federally recognized program is open now and it is for the year that begins on October 1st. Heidi Benson, who is an educator...
WEAU-TV 13
ORDER UP: Valley Burger Company is taking part in Chippewa Valley Restaurant Week
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - After taking two years off, Chippewa Valley Restaurant Week is gearing up to return. Almost 30 restaurants are participating and offering special menu items for the 10-day event which runs September 16th through September 25th. Valley Burger Company in Eau Claire is one of the...
WEAU-TV 13
SportScene 13 for Friday, September 9 (Part 1)
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - SportScene 13 has football highlights from the Chippewa Valley. North beats Superior for their first conference win since 2014. We also have Memorial vs New Richmond, Chippewa Falls vs Menomonie, Osseo-Fairchild vs Mondovi, Colfax vs Boyceville and more.
winonapost.com
Why MnDOT is closing off left turns in Hwy. 43 work zone
Starting September 8, Winonans will be driving in circles in order to get to their destinations on Mankato Avenue, just not in the way they might expect. As construction on the east side of Mankato Avenue spins up, the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) and construction crews will restrict left turns off of Mankato Avenue in the construction zone through October.
Volume One
For the Rhythm Playboys, the Dance Never Stops
Few bands can honestly say they have the longevity of the Rhythm Playboys. The Who? Please. They formed in 1964. The Rolling Stones? Closer, but they’ve only been around since 1962. The Beach Boys? Relative youngsters whose first gig was in 1961. The Osseo-based Rhythm Playboys, by contrast, first...
One dead after rollover on Highway 35 near Holmen
Police said that when first responders arrived at the scene, the vehicle's only occupant was found deceased.
WEAU-TV 13
1 person killed in La Crosse County rollover crash Sunday
WEAU-TV 13
Police: Missing Hayward man found dead
BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Black River Falls Police Department says a man who was reported to be missing and endangered is dead. The Police Department cancelled an alert for a missing person, 22-year-old Kenneth William Taylor of Hayward, and in the cancellation, said Taylor was found dead.
Missing Black River Falls man found dead
Have You Ever Made a Visit to Wisconsin’s Most Underrated Town?
When I hear things like "underrated" it makes me wonder if it's rated too low or not enough. I mean, to underrate something means there are reviews and opinions on the subject but not enough love to make it a favorite. So when it's underrated that means public opinion is...
Parents sue Eau Claire schools for transgender policy
A group of parents is suing the Eau Claire school district for guidance to staff members on supporting transgender students.
cityofwinona.com
Winona Police Department Congratulates New Sergeants & Officers
On Tuesday, September 6, 2022 Officers Doug Inglett, Anthony Wurst and Wade Anderson were ceremoniously recognized for their promotions during a pining ceremony at the Law Enforcement Center. Doug Inglett has served on the department since 2014 and was promoted on June 25th. Anthony Wurst has served the department since 2012 and was promoted on July 23rd . Wade Anderson has served on the department since 2014 and was promoted September 3rd.
WEAU-TV 13
Woman killed in Sunday morning crash in Cadott
CADOTT, Wis. (WEAU) - A woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Cadott Sunday morning. 74-year-old Bonnie Tripp of Cadott was killed in a crash at the intersection of County Highway X and 67th Avenue on the west side of Cadott, according to the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office.
Wisconsin classic car and toy museum auctioning its entire collection following owner's death
A beloved museum in Wisconsin closed its doors for the last time over Labor Day weekend after nearly three decades in operation, but fans now have the opportunity to take a piece of it home with them. Or drive one home. Elmer’s Auto and Toy Museum in Fountain City was...
