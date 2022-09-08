ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WEAU-TV 13

A Look Inside: L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library Renovation

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - “Wow! I think a lot of people are really wowed. For the people who knew what the library looked like before and how it functioned. They have a different appreciation. But I think it’s still wow for someone who’s coming through and has never seen the library in Eau Claire because it’s an amazing space,” says Library Deputy Director Shelly Collins-Fuerbringer.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Eau Claire Fall Festival

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Despite the rainy weather, South Barstow Street was busy as Downtown Eau Claire Inc. hosted the annual Fall Festival. There were 90 vendors with a variety of food, drinks and shops. “We story to get as diverse of an offering of vendors as we possibly...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Chippewa Valley River Run

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Racers took to the trails on September 11 for the Chippewa Valley River Run, where participants are raising money for the Eau Claire Children’s Theatre. “It’s a great event to be able to do,” Dan Ekblad, Chippewa Valley River Run Director, said. “It’s a...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Eau Claire Comic Con is back after two year hiatus

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire comic cons returns after two year hiatus brought on by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Fans of the events came out to the Eau Claire County Convention center Saturday morning for the 7 hour event. “It took a little bit to make arrangements to...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Chippewa County 4-H chapter seeks more enrollment

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa County chapter of the 4-H program is seeking more students to enroll for the upcoming calendar year. Enrollment for the federally recognized program is open now and it is for the year that begins on October 1st. Heidi Benson, who is an educator...
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

SportScene 13 for Friday, September 9 (Part 1)

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - SportScene 13 has football highlights from the Chippewa Valley. North beats Superior for their first conference win since 2014. We also have Memorial vs New Richmond, Chippewa Falls vs Menomonie, Osseo-Fairchild vs Mondovi, Colfax vs Boyceville and more.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
winonapost.com

Why MnDOT is closing off left turns in Hwy. 43 work zone

Starting September 8, Winonans will be driving in circles in order to get to their destinations on Mankato Avenue, just not in the way they might expect. As construction on the east side of Mankato Avenue spins up, the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) and construction crews will restrict left turns off of Mankato Avenue in the construction zone through October.
Volume One

For the Rhythm Playboys, the Dance Never Stops

Few bands can honestly say they have the longevity of the Rhythm Playboys. The Who? Please. They formed in 1964. The Rolling Stones? Closer, but they’ve only been around since 1962. The Beach Boys? Relative youngsters whose first gig was in 1961. The Osseo-based Rhythm Playboys, by contrast, first...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

1 person killed in La Crosse County rollover crash Sunday

ONALASKA, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead after a single-vehicle rollover crash Sunday afternoon between Onalaska and Holmen in La Crosse County. The Holmen Police Department said the person died after the vehicle crashed and rolled over on Highway 53 north of the interchange with Highway 35 at 4:11 p.m. on Sunday.
LA CROSSE COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Police: Missing Hayward man found dead

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Black River Falls Police Department says a man who was reported to be missing and endangered is dead. The Police Department cancelled an alert for a missing person, 22-year-old Kenneth William Taylor of Hayward, and in the cancellation, said Taylor was found dead.
BLACK RIVER FALLS, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Missing Black River Falls man found dead

UPDATE: Authorities say Taylor has been found dead. BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. — Police are searching for a man from Black River Falls who was last seen Saturday morning. Kenneth ‘Ken’ Taylor left his home in the 100 block of Rye Bluff Road around 5 a.m. Saturday. Police said they are concerned for his safety. He is a Native American...
BLACK RIVER FALLS, WI
cityofwinona.com

Winona Police Department Congratulates New Sergeants & Officers

On Tuesday, September 6, 2022 Officers Doug Inglett, Anthony Wurst and Wade Anderson were ceremoniously recognized for their promotions during a pining ceremony at the Law Enforcement Center. Doug Inglett has served on the department since 2014 and was promoted on June 25th. Anthony Wurst has served the department since 2012 and was promoted on July 23rd . Wade Anderson has served on the department since 2014 and was promoted September 3rd.
WINONA, MN
WEAU-TV 13

Woman killed in Sunday morning crash in Cadott

CADOTT, Wis. (WEAU) - A woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Cadott Sunday morning. 74-year-old Bonnie Tripp of Cadott was killed in a crash at the intersection of County Highway X and 67th Avenue on the west side of Cadott, according to the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office.
CADOTT, WI

