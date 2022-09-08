Read full article on original website
Food Network Chef Opening Restaurant in TownGreyson FTucson, AZ
Local Restaurant Fails Health InspectionGreyson FPima County, AZ
Local Restaurant Closing After 18 YearsGreyson FTucson, AZ
Local Restaurant Closes After Almost 40 YearsGreyson FTucson, AZ
Popular Coffee Chain Opening New Drive-ThroughGreyson FTucson, AZ
allsportstucson.com
The Arizona ‘build’ still has a long way to go after its 39-17 loss to MSU
The Arizona football team stepped in class on Saturday night, and it was very apparent it couldn’t handle the climb. What else can be said for a program that continues to use the word “building” as it moves forward. It’s likely “building” will be the buzzword for 2022.
saturdaydownsouth.com
3 things I liked, 3 things I didn’t like about Mississippi State’s win
Mississippi State kept flirting with blowing open its late-night game at Arizona on Saturday night. The Bulldogs grabbed a 15-7 lead by the end of the 1st quarter and never let the Wildcats catch up. But they did let them hang around. Each time State seemed poised to remove any...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Mississippi State avoids Pac-12 After Dark shenanigans, beats Arizona 39-17
Mississippi State took a trip to Arizona late on Saturday night, with the game kicking off after 11 p.m. Eastern time. It was a familiar return to Pac-12 After Dark for coach Mike Leach, who experienced plenty of those games during his time at Washington State. Though the upstart Wildcats...
theunderdogtribune.com
WATCH: Mississippi State football picks off Arizona QB in bizarre play
We all kind of expected the Mississippi State football game against the Arizona Wildcats to get weird. It got weird in a hurry and in a way that is stressful and delightful all at the same time. Arizona quarterback Jayden De Laura is quickly proving to be a fascinating player to watch.
azdesertswarm.com
What Jedd Fisch said after Arizona’s loss to Mississippi State
Arizona dropped its home opener to Mississippi State on Saturday night, falling 39-17 to drop to 1-1 on the season. The Wildcats turned it over three times but also forced three takeaways, while they were limited in the run game and struggled to take advantage of most of their trips into MSU territory.
12news.com
Arizona football's Jacob Cowing balancing life as student-athlete and dad
TUCSON, Ariz. — University of Arizona junior and Maricopa native Jacob Cowing put the nation on notice last weekend in San Diego when he became the first wide receiver to score three touchdowns in a Power 5 conference debut since Michael Crabtree did it back in 2007. Cowing's motivation...
Mississippi State RB Reportedly Enters NCAA Transfer Portal
Mississippi State football has reportedly lost one player to the transfer portal.
azbigmedia.com
Angry at other states, Arizona towns, tribes rethink water cuts
WASHINGTON – Faced with deep cuts to the water supply, and angry that other states are not doing their share, tribes and local governments in Arizona are increasingly talking about backing off earlier offers to give up some water. The Gila River Indian Community said in August that it...
azbigmedia.com
Here’s how many Californians have moved to Arizona
Roughly 64,000 Californians have moved to Arizona annually during 2016-2020. Net migration has long been a key source of Arizona’s population growth, usually contributing much more than natural increase (births minus deaths). As the baby boom generation ages, it will put downward pressure on natural increase and thus make net migration increasingly important.
allsportstucson.com
Old Pueblo Abuelo: Eliminating the Reid Park Annex Baseball Fields is a very, very bad idea
This is the 28th installment of “Old Pueblo Abuelo,” a thought on positive things happening in the Old Pueblo from a sometimes cranky and often times humorous grandfather actually born in Tucson and writing from my desk in Tucson, the Old Pueblo.…. Sometime Monday morning, while most in...
Trulieve Opens its First Branded Dispensary in Tucson, Arizona
Location now open; grand opening celebration on September 17. TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Sept. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) (“Trulieve” or “the Company”), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States, today announced the opening of its first Trulieve-branded dispensary in Tucson. Located at 4659 E. 22nd St., the new dispensary is now open, with ongoing hours of 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.
thisistucson.com
A long list of local spots that offer student discounts
We know what it's like to be in college — eating budget-friendly meals before you start your shift at your unpaid internship. It can be rough. By now, you probably know of the student discounts you get through places like Cinemark, Spotify, Amazon Prime, Hulu, among others. But there are also lots of local spots in Tucson that offer discounts to students, including museums, restaurants and gyms.
Arizona Constables work toward change following Tuscon death
Two weeks ago, on August 25, 43-year-old Deborah Martinez-Garibay was killed while serving an eviction in Tucson, Arizona.
rdzphotographyblog.com
Oracle, Arizona – August 2022 – Moorish Oasis in the Arizona Desert
In the early part of the 20th century many wealthy people from ‘back east’ made their way to Arizona to live in the dry desert for their health. A man from Chicago named Neil Kannally was one of those people, who came west to recover from TB. Kannally...
kjzz.org
Gas prices drop slightly across the country, but not in Arizona
The global demand for oil is falling, which has caused a slight decrease in gas prices in other parts of the country. However, Arizona isn't following that trend. John Treanor is a spokesperson with AAA Arizona. "Right now, the national average is still going down," he said. "[It's] $3.75 a...
azpm.org
The Buzz: A strong monsoon brings road closures and floods
A crew removes concrete from a channel that was installed after the 2010 Schultz Fire. The channel has clogged with debris during 2022 flood events. Your browser does not support the audio element. Longtime Arizonans know that where you live can color how you see each year's monsoon. This year,...
Phoenix New Times
These New Arizona Restaurants Were Named Some of The Best in America
Food magazine Bon Appétit published its annual list of the 50 Best New Restaurants of 2022 and two Arizona spots made the cut. For the list, the magazine's writers and contributors traveled around the country gathering research on regional dishes, new chefs, and restaurants opened over the past year by some of the nation's most creative culinary minds.
KOLD-TV
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Touchdown forecast for Wildcat season opener
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Lingering moisture associated with tropical system Kay will give way to isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. The remnants of this tropical system will pass through the state Monday into Tuesday resulting in an uptick in shower and thunderstorm activity. Thereafter, a drier westerly flow will develop resulting in a noticeable decrease and end in rain chances Thursday into next weekend. Otherwise, high temperatures will gradually warm to above normal readings by the end of this coming week.
webcenterfairbanks.com
Mysterious object spotted flying low over several states
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD/Gray News) – An unusual object flew over Tucson Wednesday morning, leaving many people questioning what they saw. According to KOLD, the first object was seen around 5:20 a.m. As seen in the University of Arizona Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences webcam, it appears to be flying to...
Hungry? It’s a good week to go gourmet in Tucson
With the weekend upon us, maybe you’re itching for a night out. Local restaurants are offering an extra enticement to head out for dinner.
