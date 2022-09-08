ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Kim Kelleher Elevated to Chief Commercial Officer at AMC Networks

By Brian Steinberg
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wBGa0_0hnXLHDW00

Kim Kelleher added oversight of distribution revenue to her portfolio at AMC Networks , a substantial enlargement of her duties at the content company that was recently put under the aegis of a new CEO.

Kelleher, who will continue to supervise advertising sales and partnerships, has been named chief commercial officer of the company, best known for its flagship cable network and influential series like “Better Call Saul” and “The Walking Dead.”

“A cohesive, forward-looking commercial revenue team that has responsibility for all of our valuable partner relationships across advertisers, affiliates and new digital platforms makes strong strategic sense and Kim is the perfect executive to lead it,” said Christina Spade , who was recently named CEO of AMC Networks , in a statement. “She has brought her own unique talent, ingenuity and dynamic leadership to our commercial revenue group. We are thrilled to apply her abilities to an even more comprehensive role to drive the company’s top-line growth.” Kelleher will report to Spade.

The new duties reflect a nascent trend in the TV ad-sales space: More executives who oversee advertising outreach are also driving new kinds of revenue for media companies. As technology changes the way media companies and advertisers interact, ad-sales executives have been asked to develop new measurement concepts and offerings that hinge on marketers stores of customer data. At NBCUniversal, for example, ad-sales chairman Linda Yaccarino also oversees the company’s efforts to develop e-commerce opportunities as well as some new kinds of data methodologies

The shift in duties comes after Josh Reader, president of distribution and development since 2019, recently disclosed his decision to found a new venture in the content creation and blockchain space. Reader is expected to remain with AMC Networks through early 2023.

Three additional senior executives will report to Kelleher: Roy Cho, who has been promoted to executive vice president of distribution; Mike Pears, executive vice president of distribution and content sales; and Amy Leasca, senior vice president of partner management.

“This fully integrated team will connect and leverage all of AMC Networks’ assets — our high-quality original programming, our loyal audiences and our strong subscriber services and brands — for our mutual benefit and value creation,” said Kelleher in a statement.

Kelleher joined AMC Networks in 2019 as president of commercial revenue and partnerships. She had previously been chief brand officer at Condé Nast, a role she took up after serving ass the chief business officer for that company’s GQ, GQ Style, Golf Digest, Golf World, Pitchfork, and Wired Media Group, which includes Wired and Ars Technica. Before that, she was president of SAY Media and global publisher of Time.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Magnolia Network PR Chief John Marsicano Joins Endeavor as VP of Internal Comms (EXCLUSIVE)

Magnolia Network’s top PR exec John Marsicano has been tapped as Endeavor’s new vice president of internal communications, Variety has learned exclusively. Beginning in the New York-based position Monday, Marsicano will be leading internal communications efforts across Endeavor’s network of more than 7,000 employees and supporting engagement with the company’s subsidiaries. He will report directly to Kim Ulrich, senior vice president of corporate communications at the Ari Emanuel-run company. Marsicano has worked with the Gaineses since 2017, when he began at the “Fixer Upper” couple’s national home and lifestyle brand by overseeing all communications efforts, both internal and external, for the company...
BUSINESS
Variety

Ignacio Meyer Named President U.S. Networks at TelevisaUnivision

Ignacio “Nacho” Meyer has been named president of U.S. Networks for Spanish-language media giant TelevisaUnivison. The executive will be based in Miami and report to Wade Davis, the company’s CEO. Meyer will take on a role that had previously been under the aegis of Luis Silberwasser, who decamped to Warner Bros. Discovery to lead its sports business. “I am excited and energized for what’s to come under Nacho’s leadership and guidance,” said Davis, in a prepared statement. “Throughout his career at the company, Nacho has helped to cement Univision as a key partner to the entertainment, and Latin music ecosystem, super-serving audiences,...
BUSINESS
Variety

A+E Networks Taps Teri Kennedy as Head of Lifestyle Programming and Daytime Originals

A+E Networks has hired Related Content Group’s president and chief content creator Teri Kennedy as head of the company’s lifestyle programming and daytime originals. In the newly created role, Kennedy will “develop a robust pipeline of new, original lifestyle and daytime programming across A+E’s portfolio of networks, fast channels, the newly-launched multi-platform Home.Made.Nation strand, as well as for worldwide sales and distribution,” per A+E Networks, a joint venture between Disney-ABC Television Group and Hearst. She will report to Rob Sharenow, president of programming for A+E Networks, which encompasses cable channels A&E, Lifetime, the History channel, LMN, FYI, Vice TV and Blaze,...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Investor Daniel Loeb Backs Off Disney-ESPN Sale Proposal, Citing ‘Better Understanding’ of Company’s ‘Growth and Innovation’ Plan

Activist investor Daniel S. Loeb of Third Point has backed off his proposal from last month for Disney to divest itself of ESPN in order to devote even more resources to content creation for streaming platforms. Loeb sent two Twitter messages early Sunday morning that amounted to an olive branch to Disney and its CEO Bob Chapek. Loeb said he had gained a “better understanding” of Disney’s plans to more deeply integrate ESPN into its direct-to-consumer operations and the emerging Disney bundle of channels. The social media missive signals that Loeb will not step up his public pressure on Disney...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennette Mccurdy
Variety

Lady Gaga’s Chromatica Ball Brings the Spectacle to Dodger Stadium but Really Soars With Solo Segment: Concert Review

Freddie Freeman was hitting homers down in San Diego, so it was up to visiting superstar Lady Gaga to keep the on-base percentage exceptionally high Saturday night at Dodger Stadium, site of one of the last stops on her “Chromatica Ball” outing. Surprises were few, this many weeks into a mega-tour whose production values were already known among the legions of Little Monsters who’d long since put curious paws to Googling Gaga’s setlists and setpieces. Anyway, knowing what’s coming doesn’t quash the overpowering effects of a savvy performer who’s determined to look as cold as inhumanly possible while also, conversely, sounding...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Variety

The King’s Speech: Charles III Addresses U.K. For First Time, Makes William and Catherine the Prince and Princess of Wales and Speaks of Love for Harry and Meghan

UPDATE: On Friday evening, King Charles III addressed the U.K. for the first time in a pre-recorded address to the nation. In the instantly historic 9-minute speech he paid tribute to his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, who died on Thursday, and said he would step back from his sometimes controversial charitable activities. He also confirmed that Prince William would accede to the king’s former role as heir apparent, taking on the titles of Duke of Cornwall and Prince of Wales. William’s wife Catherine therefore becomes the new Princess of Wales, the first woman to hold the title since Diana. In his speech Charles...
U.K.
Variety

‘Indiana Jones 5’: Emotional Harrison Ford Shows New Footage at D23

The king of adventure is back once again. “Indiana Jones 5” showed its first trailer on Saturday during the D23 Expo. Although it was not released online, Harrison Ford appeared onstage to speak about the footage, joined by director James Mangold and co-star Phoebe Waller-Bridge. “Thank you for making these films such an incredible experience for all of us,” he said, looking quite emotional. “I’m very proud to say to say that this one is fantastic. [Points at Waller-Bridge] And this is one of the reasons.” “‘Indiana Jones’ movies are about fantasy and mystery, but they’re also about heart,” he continued. “We have...
MOVIES
Variety

Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral Date Set, Prince William Releases Statement, TIFF Event Canceled — Royal Updates

UPDATED: The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II will be held at 11AM on Monday Sept. 19 at Westminster Abbey in London, Buckingham Palace has said. The U.K. has declared a public holiday on that date. Westminster Abbey is where the Queen married Prince Philip in 1947. Heads of state from around the world and senior British leaders are expected to attend. The Queen will lie in state at Westminster Hall for four days prior to the funeral, with her coffin being placed on a raised platform. PRINCE WILLIAM Meanwhile, William, Prince of Wales, has released a statement about his late grandmother. “On...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amc Networks#Advertising#Nbcuniversal#Content Creation#Business Industry#Linus Business
Variety

Marsha Hunt, Blacklisted Actress Known for Activism, Dies at 104

Marsha Hunt, an actress most known for her roles in films like “Pride and Prejudice” and “Raw Deal,” died from natural causes at the age of 104 on September 7. She died in her Sherman Oaks home in Los Angeles that she had lived in since 1946. Hunt starred in more than 60 films for Paramount, MGM, Republic and other studios and appeared in more than 30 stage productions. Her caregivers, her nephew, actor-director Allan Hunt and Elizabeth Lauritsen, her devoted friend and executive manager were with her in her home. Filmmaker and documentarian Roger C. Memos announced Hunt’s death, having...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

MUBI Founder on Evolving Into a Studio, Building Global Cinemas and Outbidding Competitors: ‘We Paid an Irrational Amount for ‘Decision to Leave”

MUBI founder Efe Çakarel has detailed the indie streamer and distributor’s plans to grow into a studio player, build cinemas around the world and compete for high-profile films from leading directors. In a rare public speaking engagement, the executive joined Toronto International Film Festival CEO Cameron Bailey for an interview at the fest’s industry conference on Monday. Founded in 2007 as The Auteurs and then renamed as MUBI in 2010, the company has 12 million members worldwide (members don’t necessarily mean streaming subscribers), and is available in 190 countries. Ten years from now, said Çakarel, “MUBI will be a studio, with its...
MOVIES
Variety

Steven Spielberg’s ‘The Fabelmans’ Scores Lengthy TIFF Standing Ovation, Director Insists He’s Not Retiring

Steven Spielberg’s “The Fabelmans” earned a roaring standing ovation at the Toronto International Film Festival on Saturday, as the crowd of movie lovers cheered loudly for the Oscar-winning auteur as he made his first appearance at the gathering.  “I’m really glad we came to Toronto,” a visibly moved Spielberg said after taking the stage as the credits rolled. The director said he was inspired by the COVID pandemic to tell his most personal story yet, a look at his early filmmaking efforts, his childhood in Arizona and Northern California, and the dissolution of his family. “As things got worse and worse, I felt...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Trailer Shows the Origin Story of the Sanderson Sisters

Disney has released the official trailer for “Hocus Pocus 2,” in which the Sanderson sisters will once again put a spell on you. The new trailer debuted at the D23 Expo with an introduction from Disney Chairman Alan Bergman.  “It is a film that exists thanks to the overwhelming love all of you have here for the Sanderson sisters,” Bergman shared before re-introducing the crowd to a cute produced video hello from the sisters themselves.  Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy and Doug Jones are reprising their roles from the original 1993 film. Hannah Waddingham, Tony Hale, Sam Richardson, Lilia Buckingham,...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Variety

Dolly Parton and Kelly Clarkson Drop New Version of Classic Hit ‘9 to 5’

Dolly Parton and this week’s Variety cover star Kelly Clarkson have collaborated on a new version of Dolly’s hit “9 to 5,” ahead of the “Still Working 9 to 5” documentary that premieres on Sept. 16. The pair teamed up with the film’s executive producer Shane McAnally, Sasha Sloan & King Henry to, as the announcement states, “reimagine the classic song into a melancholic yet inspirational anthem over 40 years after the original’s release as the fight for workplace equality persists.” Written and recorded by Dolly Parton and produced by Gregg Berry, the original “9 to 5” debuted in 1980 in tandem with the film of the same name starring Parton, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin. The song went on to receive an...
MUSIC
Variety

Lea Michele Drops Out of Saturday’s ‘Funny Girl’ Performances Due to ‘Early Signs and Symptoms’ of COVID

Lea Michele won’t be taking the stage in “Funny Girl” on Saturday due to “early signs and symptoms of COVID.” Even though the results of her test were “inconclusive,” she says she is “not allowed” to perform in Saturday’s matinee or evening show. Julie Benko, the understudy for Fanny Brice, is stepping into the lead role in Michele’s absence. “I’m devastated to say that due to early signs and symptoms of COVID and an inconclusive test result — due to the production’s safety protocols I’m not allowed to perform for today’s shows,” she wrote on her Instagram story. “I will...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Variety

What Happens When the Queen Dies and Who’s Next in the Line?

As the royal family rushes to Queen Elizabeth’s side today while she remains under medical supervision, questions have arisen about what happens when Her Majesty dies. Operation London Bridge is a set of royal protocols that layout what happens between her passing and state funeral. In place since 1960, they were outlined in Politico a year ago. The document says that shortly after her death, “D-Day” goes into effect. The day that the Queen dies will be referred to as D-Day, while every day afterward will be referred to as D+1 and D+2 and so on. A series of phone calls will...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘Snow White’ Remake Reveals First Look at Rachel Zegler as the Disney Princess at D23

“Magic mirror on the wall, who is the fairest one of all?” Fans were treated to the first look at Disney’s live-action “Snow White” remake at the D23 Expo on Friday, revealing Rachel Zegler in the role of the first-ever Disney princess. The 30-second teaser opened with the Evil Queen’s iconic question to her magic mirror. Snow White dons her signature costume in the footage, which ends with her dropping the poisoned apple. Stars Zegler and Gal Gadot were on hand to tease the film. “I didn’t even see it! I didn’t see what you guys saw!” Zegler said in...
MOVIES
Variety

Toronto Doc ‘Casa Susanna’ Opens Doors on Early Postwar Trans and Cross-Dressing Community

Tucked in a corner of the Catskills, Casa Susanna was a modest private resort where cross-dressing heterosexual men and transgender women gathered on summer weekends through the 1950s and ‘60s to live as their true selves, dressed in the ladies’ fashion of the day and engaging in bourgeois social activities such as taking snapshots.   Over the past 15 years, a handful of articles, academic research, and photography exhibitions (and let’s not forget the 2014 Tony-nominated play by Harvey Fierstein) have gradually opened the door to this secret subculture of Cold War America. Now “Casa Susanna,” a new documentary by French filmmaker Sébastien...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Variety

ABC’s ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Special Casts Josh Groban, Rita Moreno and Joshua Henry (EXCLUSIVE)

Josh Groban, Joshua Henry and Rita Moreno will star in ABC’s “Beauty and the Beast 30th Anniversary Special,” Variety can exclusively reveal. Groban, who recorded the original song “Evermore” for the 2017 “Beauty and the Beast” film, will play Beast. Henry, who recently starred on Broadway’s “Into the Woods,” will play Gaston. Moreno will serve as the show’s narrator, guiding viewers along the classically enchanting tale. As previously announced, Grammy winner H.E.R. will play Belle in the live-action/animated hybrid. The casting news was announced Friday at the D23 Expo’s “Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration” panel, moderated by Variety’s senior artisans...
MOVIES
Variety

Shannon Bream Launches New Era at ‘Fox News Sunday’

Shannon Bream first tried her hand at journalism at the age of 30 after having earned a law degree. Some of the people working with her called her “Grandma Intern.” They won’t be calling her that on Sunday. Bream will this weekend kick off a new era on “Fox News Sunday,” the jewel of the news side at Fox News Channel, which often gets more attention for its opinion programming. She will be the programs’ first permanent female host and will be the first permanent replacement for Chris Wallace, who burnished his reputation for prosecutorial questioning of newsmakers and politicians over...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Stagecoach Festival Announces 2023 Lineup With Luke Bryan, Kane Brown, Chris Stapleton Headlining

The lineup for the 2023 Stagecoach Festival includes one very familiar veteran of the festivities, Luke Bryan, who will be making his fourth headlining appearance in the California desert, along with two stars who have made regular appearances at the festival but have moved up into headliner slots for the first time, Kane Brown and Chris Stapleton. Goldenvoice announced the performers and dates for the ’23 gathering Monday morning, just a little more than four months after the 2022 festival took place. The next fest will take place April 28 – 30, 2023, with passes going on sale Friday at 10...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Variety

Variety

81K+
Followers
60K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy