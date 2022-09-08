Everybody has a price for "The Million Dollar Man," and now Ted Dibiase, the man behind the gimmick, has revealed its origin. "Vince [McMahon] kinda laid out there, he says, 'The one thing that everybody hates is someone who bullies people with their wealth,'" Dibiase told Bill Apter of Sportskeeda. "He says, 'And like most bullies, they talk real big but in reality, most of them are cowards.' And I said, 'Yeah, my dad always told me that.' And he said, 'That's the essence of this character, and you're that type of heel.' ... He said, 'This character, we haven't named him, but you're gonna have all this money, and you're gonna throw your money around.' And he says, 'We're gonna do some vignettes before people ever see you in the ring.' And I am almost speechless."

