The Tragic Story Of Chris Benoit
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. It can be hard to think about the life of Chris Benoit without thinking of the events of the final three days of his life. The tragedy of the Chris Benoit murder/suicide was perhaps the biggest scandal in wrestling history. According to Chris Jericho on "Talk Is Jericho," the surrounding aftermath of the controversy almost sent WWE, and the wrestling industry as a whole, out of business.
Steve Austin Names WWE's Biggest Draw Other Than Roman Reigns
Within today's WWE, Steve Austin views Brock Lesnar as wrestling's equivalent to the gift that keeps on giving. In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, Austin beamed when asked for his opinion about Lesnar's return to WWE. "Love Brock Lesnar," Austin said. "That guy's been in the game forever....
Claudio Castagnoli Explains Why He Let His WWE Contract Expire
Claudio Castagnoli's mind was ready for a change of scene, a change of pace. "I kinda felt that it was time to try something new, to look for a new challenge," the Ring Of Honor World Champion told Kurt Angle on the latest "The Kurt Angle Show." The former Cesaro said that when it came to not renewing his contract with WWE, "to an extent my mind was made up."
Karrion Kross Names WWE Star He Was Careful Not To Call Out During First Run
Karrion Kross wanted to mix it up with a slew of WWE talent during his first main roster run, and was often asked about the stars he wanted to share the ring with. However, he was wary of calling for a match with one major WWE superstar. Speaking to Quetzalli...
Westside Gunn Clarifies His Pro Wrestling Ambitions Following AEW Appearance
It's been the going trend of late to have hip-hop artists step inside the squared circle — and for good reason, as the genre has a long tradition of expressing affection for pro wrestling. Groups and artists like Wu-Tang Clan, OutKast, and most recently Cardi B have given wrestling its just due with references in some of their songs. However, rap stars have only recently started getting physical in the ring. Bad Bunny wowed fans with his ability at WrestleMania 37, and Lil' Scrappy just competed in the ring against Baron Black at Battle Slam. Now it appears as though Action Bronson is going to team up with Hook to face Matt Menard and Angelo Parker at "AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam" in New York City.
Eric Bischoff Questions Element Of MJF's AEW Return Promo
In the aftermath of Sunday night's "All Out" pay-per-view and the controversy that followed, this week's "AEW Dynamite" opened with a promo from Maxwell Jacob Friedman that referenced rival company WWE several times, both directly and indirectly. MJF spoke about a potential bidding war between AEW and WWE for the...
Dolph Ziggler Confirms Change Of Plans To His Recent WWE NXT Run
Dolph Ziggler didn't hold the "NXT" Championship for very long — he snagged the title from defending champ Bron Breakker and Tommaso Ciampa in a triple threat match during "NXT" Roadblock on March 8, only to lose it to Breakker on the April 4 episode of "WWE Raw" — but that doesn't mean he didn't enjoy the experience. During an interview on "Casual Conversations with The Classic," the longtime WWE staple happily recalled his "NXT" detour.
Top AEW Star Shouts Out The Bloodline During WWE SmackDown
It's safe to say that MJF acknowledges The Bloodline. During this week's "SmackDown" in Seattle, WA, The Usos and the "Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn introduced Solo Sikoa to the faction, less than a week after Sikoa helped Roman Reigns retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship over Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle. After Sikoa explained his actions last Saturday, The Bloodline collectively threw up the "We are the Ones" hand gesture, which led to an irate McIntyre making a run-in to clean house.
Chris Jericho Confirms Contract Change 'Quite A Few' AEW Stars Were Offered
During an interview with former AEW wrestler and Dark Order member Alan Angels, Chris Jericho confirmed that "quite a few" members of the AEW roster were offered a "pay-per-appearance" deal in the aftermath of their original contracts expiring. Angels spoke on the "Talk Is Jericho" podcast about his release, and...
WWE SmackDown Star's Twitter Makes Light Of AEW Backstage Drama
As the backstage drama that occurred at AEW's All Out last weekend involving CM Punk and The Elite continues to be the talk of the wrestling world, one longtime member of WWE's women's locker room took a veiled shot at the situation on social media. Natalya took part in a...
Ronda Rousey Names Her Favorite Match Since Returning To WWE
Ronda Rousey has had quite a notable year after returning from an extended absence back in January, from her Royal Rumble victory to a loss against Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 38. However, it's a different bout with The Queen that has been the highlight of the current run for Rousey so far. During a recent stream of the game "Rogue Legacy 2," the wrestler and MMA legend responded to a viewer question about her favorite match since returning to WWE earlier this year.
Triple H Touts Multiple WWE Clash At The Castle Business Successes
WWE Clash at the Castle is in the books and WWE's Chief Content Officer, Paul "Triple H" Levesque, is raving about the event's success. The show emanated from Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. Levesque took to his Twitter account to boast about what the show was able to achieve. "[Clash at the Castle] was a massive success for WWE across all lines of business and the WWE Universe in the UK ... the next question is where should we go next?!" Also featured in the tweet was an image showcasing the feats that Clash at the Castle was able to pull off. For starters, the Gunther vs. Sheamus match was the most-viewed Intercontinental Title match in premium live event history. The image also claims Clash at the Castle was the "largest European gate ever." In terms of merchandise sales, WWE touts that this was the biggest non-WrestleMania event for them.
Freddie Prinze Jr. Names AEW All Out Match That Saved First Part Of The Show
Though AEW's "All Out" pay-per-view was packed with notable moments, not everyone enjoyed the entire show. Actor and former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. took to his podcast to share his thoughts on the first half of the event. "I don't like saying bad things. I will say this. I...
Possible Spoiler For Main Event Of Tonight's WWE SmackDown
The September 9 episode of "WWE SmackDown" will emanate from the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington. Advertised for the show is a Fatal 5-Way Elimination Match to determine the number one contender for Liv Morgan's "SmackDown" Women's Championship. Competing in the match will be Ronda Rousey, the returning Lacey Evans, Natalya, Sonya Deville, and Xia Li.
Road Dogg Confirms There Were Issues In WWE Regarding Lana And Rusev's Real-Life Engagement
"Road Dogg" Brian James has weighed in on Rusev and Lana having issues with WWE management. Rusev, who now performs for AEW as Miro, was released by WWE on April 15, 2020. His wife, Lana, was let go by the company on June 2, 2021. Reports surfaced of Rusev having...
Ted DiBiase Reveals Origin Of His 'Million Dollar Man' Moniker
Everybody has a price for "The Million Dollar Man," and now Ted Dibiase, the man behind the gimmick, has revealed its origin. "Vince [McMahon] kinda laid out there, he says, 'The one thing that everybody hates is someone who bullies people with their wealth,'" Dibiase told Bill Apter of Sportskeeda. "He says, 'And like most bullies, they talk real big but in reality, most of them are cowards.' And I said, 'Yeah, my dad always told me that.' And he said, 'That's the essence of this character, and you're that type of heel.' ... He said, 'This character, we haven't named him, but you're gonna have all this money, and you're gonna throw your money around.' And he says, 'We're gonna do some vignettes before people ever see you in the ring.' And I am almost speechless."
WWE NXT Live Event Results For 9/10
WWE's developmental brand, NXT, recently held a live event at the Englewood Neighborhood Center in Orlando, Florida on September 10th. The show featured eight matches and various in-ring segments, ending with the team of Indi Hartwell, Nathan Frazer, and Wes Lee standing tall at the end of the night. The full card and results, as reported by PWInsider, can be seen below:
Kenny Omega Spotted For First Time Since AEW All Out Melee
It's hard to believe it's only been a week since Kenny Omega won the AEW World Trios Championships with his good pals, the Young Bucks, at AEW All Out. It's even harder to believe what came after that — a backstage brawl between the Bucks, Omega, Ace Steel, and then-AEW World Champion CM Punk, which reportedly saw Omega get bitten, have his hair pulled, and possibly even save Punk's dog.
Former WWE Official Does Not Want To See AEW Make Mistakes From The Past
On "AEW Dynamite" last week, MJF made his first appearance on the show since his infamous promo back in May, and he once again referenced the possibility of joining WWE. While this latest promo certainly proved buzzworthy, former WWE official Jimmy Korderas has now warned AEW that they "don't want to repeat the mistakes that others made previously going forward into the future trying to grow your business."
