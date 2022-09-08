Read full article on original website
The real ‘Mexican pizza’ is in the heart of San Francisco’s Mission District
"I discovered the 'real Mexican pizza' while drunk in the Mission 9 years ago."
New Bay Area location of Humphry Slocombe officially opens this week in Emeryville
This will be Humphry Slocombe's sixth ice cream shop.
One of San Francisco’s Best Burgers Is Coming to This New Potrero Hill Restaurant
Bacchus Management Group is attempting the equivalent of a restaurant hat trick with the news Thursday that it will be opening not one, but three new restaurants in San Francisco’s Potrero Hill. The group that brought us Spruce, the Village Pub, and more throughout the Bay Area will be putting their stamp on the retail space at the new Mason on Mariposa apartment complex, the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Bacchus will slide in La Connessa, an Italian trattoria; Louie’s Original, a burger spot that will include Spruce’s already-famous burger on the menu; and Magic Donuts & Coffee, a space for, well, doughnuts and coffee.
Family-run Italian deli Colombo's Delicatessen headed to San Francisco's SoMa
The family's ties to making delicious sandwiches date back more than 70 years.
palyvoice.com
Does expensive always mean delicious? A review of Arya Steakhouse
Those looking for an elegant Persian steakhouse are in for a treat, as Arya Steakhouse has officially opened in downtown Palo Alto. Executive chef and owner Mike Hashemi unveiled Arya Steakhouse’s third location on Aug. 9 after opening restaurants in Cupertino and in Redwood City. The steakhouse revolves around Persian culture and history. Since the grand opening, the restaurant has been bustling, with wait times being anywhere from 10 to 40 minutes from Sunday to Thursday and around 90 minutes on Friday and Saturday, according to the restaurant staff.
What it’s like to eat lunch at Mezli, San Francisco’s new autonomous robot restaurant
The shipping container had no windows, and not a human was in sight. But this was no alien invasion.
Soon All of the East Bay Can Cry in H Mart, Too
It wasn’t too long ago that San Franciscans could finally enjoy the splendor that is Korean grocery store H Mart. The first Bay Area location outside of San Jose’s two shops opened in Oceanview in April. But now, the San Francisco Business Times reports East Bay city Dublin will play host to the fourth H Mart at its Dublin Retail Center.
Family-run Italian deli might open another location in San Francisco
A family-owned and operated business, Colombo’s has served as an Italian deli since 1986.
4kids.com
Best Pumpkin Patches in San Francisco Bay Area
Get ready to get your pumpkin picking on! Find your way to the best pumpkin patches in San Francisco Bay Area to kick off the Halloween festivities this fall season. The start of the fall season in San Francisco is just right around the corner, which means pumpkin carving at the farm and Halloween celebrations can’t be far behind! The weather is cooler, and the harvest season is in full swing. It’s time to visit the best pumpkin patches in San Francisco Bay Area! And it’s not just all about the pumpkin picking. Aside from having great pumpkins and gourds to choose from, every pumpkin farm offers a wide variety of activities to keep the entire family entertained.
Bay Area Celebrates the Moon Festival
(KRON) — The Moon Festival, also known as the Mid-Autumn Festival, is one of the biggest holidays celebrated by many of Asian descent. KRON4 Anchor Stephanie Lin sat down with Jenny Chan, San Francisco Chinatown’s Assistant Director of the Moon Festival, to talk about the customs and celebrations. The We Fly High Lion Dance Group […]
diablomag.com
Million-Dollar Idea: Walnut Creek’s Sweet Maple
How did a tiny San Francisco breakfast diner grow into one of the Bay’s hottest restaurant groups?. Simplicity, says Hoyul Steven Choi, who, with his wife, opened Taylor Street Coffee Shop in Union Square 21 years ago. “We weren’t running a Michelin three-star restaurant, but for a lot of...
This wild bike event turns SF's Mission District into a racetrack
One wrong move, at speeds over 40 miles per hour, could spell disaster.
There’s A Big Ass New Beer Garden Open in the East Bay
Berkeley-born beer maker Fieldwork Brewing Company rolls up the garage doors at its eighth outpost today, Friday, September 9. Find the new Fieldwork beer garden and taproom at 100 West Juana Avenue in San Leandro — a few blocks from the San Leandro BART station for those looking for a safe mode of transportation to and from the bar — and at an impressive 7,800 total square feet earns the title of the brewery’s largest location to date.
This parking spot in San Francisco can be yours for $90,000 -- a discount from its previous price
It's listed at $90,000. However, that's actually $10,000 less than what it was previously priced.
Chef in San Francisco's Chinatown teaches self-defense to workers
SAN FRANCISCO - One chocolatier and café in Chinatown is fed up with increasing crimes and attacks against the Asian American community. It's now offering free self-defense classes to all employees. Jade Chocolates Teahouse & Café executive chef Scott McTaggart has been finetuning his craft in the kitchen for more than 30 years. He has also been practicing wing tsun for the last 7 years. On the last Wednesday of every month, the café closes a little early at 5 p.m., so that employees can take a private self-defense class."It was all because I wanted my staff to feel safer, like...
Remembering the day smoke-choked skies cast an eerie dark orange glow over Bay Area
OAKLAND (CBS SF) -- People across the San Francisco Bay Area on Friday were remembering the sinister hue the skies took on the two-year anniversary of the day wildfire smoke turned the sky an apocalyptic shade of orange. More than 2 million acres were burning in a series of wildfires east of the San Francisco Bay Area. Smoke from the blazes had covered morning hours with a layer of darkness.The smoke in the upper atmosphere scattered wavelengths of blue light, allowing only the warmer colors to reach the Earth's surface. The effect was most pronounced in San Francisco, where bright...
Lady Gaga Sets SF Ablaze With Three-Hour Chromatica Ball Extravaganza, Complete With Many Fire Cannons
The most anticipated concert tour of 2022 fired up SF Thursday night, as Lady Gaga delivered three hours of glorious pop delirium, more than a half-dozen outfits, and gigantic blazing cannons shooting humongous flames across Oracle Park. Lady Gaga’s Chromatica Ball tour was supposed to have already happened two years...
‘I guarantee it’s the smoothest’: McBaker Market & Deli in the Western Addition makes the best hummus in San Francisco
"We're trying to eat up the Bay Area, first."
Berkeley's West Coast Pizza has closed, but 841-WEST lives on for now
A dose of Berkeley nostalgia is still just seven digits away.
28 Fun Things to Do This Week (9.12.22)
Expect Golden Gate Park to be filled with music thanks to a performance by the French disco pop band L'Impératrice at Conservatory of Flowers and the return of Flower Piano to San Francisco Botanical Gardens. Plus, say prost! to Oktoberfest at Schroeders annual block party, shop the Mill Valley...
