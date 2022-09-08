ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNN

The 4 biggest fall makeup trends, according to makeup artists

Whether you favor statement looks or more understated beauty, fall’s top makeup trends are all about ease and versatility. We spoke to three professional makeup artists about four major makeup trends for the season, and their favorite products to achieve the looks.
MAKEUP
shefinds

Hair Styling Tricks Stylists Swear By To Hide Thinning: Curtain Bangs And More

While treatment for hair loss and thinning can be found through doctor visits, a healthier diet and nourishing hair products, you can still hide signs of weaker strands with clever styling tricks. We reached out to professional hair stylists and experts for 2 tips regarding hair styling, and to learn how curtain bangs and two clever updo hacks can transform your look. Read on for suggestions and insight from Ghanima Abdullah, hair expert, stylist and cosmetologist at The Right Hairstyles, and Amr Salem, scalp micropigmentation specialist and hair expert at INKredible Scalp.
HAIR CARE
shefinds

Hair Stylists Say These 3 Quick Updos For Thinning Hair Hide Signs Of Hair Loss

If you’re seeing signs of hair loss (bald spots, more hair falling out in the shower, etc.), experts will say reevaluating your diet and visiting a doctor or hair specialist can help. In the meantime, you can still rock chic and elegant hair styles that will highlight your facial features and work for any occasion! We checked in with professional hair stylists and experts for tips, suggestions and insight. Read on for advice and quick style ideas from Ghanima Abdullah, cosmetologist and hair expert at The Right Hairstyles, Dr. Michael May, hair transplant surgeon and medical director at Wimpole Clinic, and Amr Salem, scalp micro-pigmentation specialist at INKredible Scalp.
HAIR CARE
HollywoodLife

Curly-Haired Girls Rave About This Miracle Leave-In Conditioner That Leaves Hair Unbelievably Soft

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Everyone has a love-hate relationship with their hair. Like humans, it has its good days and it has its bad days. One thing that people count on to make them look and feel better is some good old-fashion nourishment with the best foods and a healthy amount of water.
HAIR CARE
SheKnows

This $25 Collagen & Retinol Body Cream Set With Over 60,000 Reviews Has Been Dubbed a ‘Miracle Potion’

Let’s face it; when it comes to pampering ourselves, we want to make sure every inch of our face and body feels replenished and fresh! It takes quite a bit with our hefty skincare regimen, hair masks, and body scrubs. We want to feel like self-care, confident goddesses and we are always on the lookout for a product that can add to our routines. Now, two ingredients we adore are retinol and collagen. If something has it, we’re all over it. It’s rare to find a product or skincare set that has both. But after a bunch of searching on Amazon,...
SKIN CARE
SheKnows

Vera Wang’s Secret to Age-Defying Skin at 73 is This 'Magical' Moisturizer That's Under $20 Right Now

At 73 years old, Vera Wang is looking more and more gorgeous every day. Many people have been mystified by her youthful, healthy skin, and finally, after years of wondering, fans now know of one skincare staple of hers. In a recent interview with New York Magazine’s The Strategist back in Jan. 2022, Wang talked about her skincare, food, and fashion holy grails, including an affordable moisturizer and sunscreen we’re going to need in our regimen ASAP. The fashion designer said she adores the RoC’s anti-aging face moisturizer with SPF 30, saying, “I’m late to making sunscreen part of my daily ritual,...
SKIN CARE
SheKnows

This $13 Hydrating Argan Oil Hair Mask With Over 43,000 Reviews Has Been Called ‘Liquid Gold’

Whether you have short hair or long hair, damaged hair, or hair that’s trying to grow naturally healthy, we always take care of our hair. There’s a reason our conditioner bottles are always running so low; it’s because we love that healthy shine to our hair! However, after years of box dye and straighteners, most conditioners don’t cut it. That’s when we scour the internet for something that’ll fit the bill. We’ve found royal-approved hair tools and affordable collagen products, but now we found an affordable argan oil hair mask that shoppers call a “holy grail” for their damaged hair. The...
HAIR CARE
Elle

The Line Of Beauty

I have been drawn to beauty products and their glittering promise of transformation for as long as I can remember. During my teenage years, my best friend and I went out in Newcastle every Saturday night. We got spray tans a few days beforehand, shivering in paper knickers as a beautician coated our limbs in orange-gold. We spent hours getting ready in my room, drinking sickly rosé and dusting bronzer across our cheeks, our hair extensions fixed in heated rollers. We wore heavy, smokey eyeshadow with thick false lashes, squeezing ourselves into tight bodycon mini dresses and strutting across cobblestones in platform heels, our hair bouncing in silver clouds of hairspray, spare tubes of eyelash glue stuffed in our handbags.
SKIN CARE
The Independent

Beauty Pie’s silk pillowcase is a smoothing, soothing beauty sleep buy

Silk pillowcases are billed as being the ultimate beauty buy to hydrate hair and skin. The natural fibres are hypoallergenic and temperature regulating, offering soothing and cooling benefits. Plus, their smooth, shiny texture helps prevents facial creases and tangled tresses.For frizz-prone hair, no static is created while tossing and turning on a silk pillowcase, so this beauty sleep buy has multi-purpose potential.In terms of supporting an overall skincare routine, the fact silk pillowcases soak up less moisture than cotton ensures optimum absorption of serums and overnight face oils. They also help improve the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles too....
SKIN CARE
brides.com

How to Repurpose an Old Engagement Ring

There’s nothing more special than a family heirloom packed with sentimental memories and meaning. But if said ring is sitting in your jewelry box because it’s not your style or feels outdated—or maybe it's your own engagement ring that you've outgrown—it’s time to give it a new life. Luckily, updating your engagement ring or wedding stack over the years is totally normal. You’re probably not wearing the same fashion styles you wore five or fifteen years ago, so your ring preferences may change just as your closet does. After all, jewelry should be worn and enjoyed, not packed away!
APPAREL
