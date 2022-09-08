Read full article on original website
stillrealtous.com
John Cena Shows Off New Look
John Cena has been a busy man over the last few years, and you never know where the 16 time WWE World Champion could show up next. Recently Cena attended the reopening of The Lounge of Total Wine where he was spotted with some facial hair as opposed to his usual clean-shaven look.
PWMania
Kevin Nash Reveals Why He Sued WCW, Talks How Much He Made in TNA, Dixie Carter
WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash and Sean Oliver talk about WCW/NWO contracts on this week’s “Kliq This” podcast. Nash talked about merchandise checks for NWO in WCW and his royalties on NWO shirts:. “I don’t recall ever seeing a merchandise check in WCW. Not a dime....
wrestlinginc.com
The Tragic Story Of Chris Benoit
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. It can be hard to think about the life of Chris Benoit without thinking of the events of the final three days of his life. The tragedy of the Chris Benoit murder/suicide was perhaps the biggest scandal in wrestling history. According to Chris Jericho on "Talk Is Jericho," the surrounding aftermath of the controversy almost sent WWE, and the wrestling industry as a whole, out of business.
Yardbarker
WWE's John Cena shows off his new goatee/beard
John Cena is sporting a bit of a different look these days. The future WWE Hall of Famer tweeted some photos of himself at the reopening of The Lounge at a Total Wine location. Cena is growing out his facial hair because, as seen in the photos below, he is sporting a goatee. The new look could be related to his movie/TV projects.
CBS Sports
WWE SmackDown results: Live recap, grades as Ronda Rousey and Braun Strowman carve paths of destruction
WWE SmackDown superstars beware because two apex predators are landing on the blue band. Former WWE champion Ronda Rousey is set to wrestle her first televised match since SummerSlam on July 30 while Braun Strowman looks to expand upon the demolition he started on WWE Raw. Rousey was suspended and...
wrestlinginc.com
Top AEW Star Shouts Out The Bloodline During WWE SmackDown
It's safe to say that MJF acknowledges The Bloodline. During this week's "SmackDown" in Seattle, WA, The Usos and the "Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn introduced Solo Sikoa to the faction, less than a week after Sikoa helped Roman Reigns retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship over Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle. After Sikoa explained his actions last Saturday, The Bloodline collectively threw up the "We are the Ones" hand gesture, which led to an irate McIntyre making a run-in to clean house.
wrestlingrumors.net
34 Year Old Superstar May Face Roman Reigns For The First Time Ever
He needs to fight someone. There are very few stars in WWE history who have been as dominant for as long as Roman Reigns. Now on a two plus year reign as WWE Universal Champion, Reigns is rapidly running out of challengers to come after his title. That means WWE is going to need to think outside of the box to find someone to come after Reigns. It just might be another world champion.
wrestlinginc.com
Chris Jericho Confirms Contract Change 'Quite A Few' AEW Stars Were Offered
During an interview with former AEW wrestler and Dark Order member Alan Angels, Chris Jericho confirmed that "quite a few" members of the AEW roster were offered a "pay-per-appearance" deal in the aftermath of their original contracts expiring. Angels spoke on the "Talk Is Jericho" podcast about his release, and...
Bianca Belair Set To Defend Women's Title On 9/12 WWE Raw
An open challenge is set for WWE Raw. Bianca Belair looks to continue proving that she is the fightingEST women's champion in WWE today. WWE has announced that Bianca Belair will defend her Raw Women's Championship in an open Challenge on Monday, September 12. Most recently, Bianca has been in a rivalry with Damage CTRL, the triumvirate of IYO SKY, Dakota Kai, and Bayley.
PWMania
Sasha Banks Speaks Out About Her Future in the Entertainment Industry
Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) discussed her plans for the future in the entertainment industry after walking out of WWE in May alongside Naomi due to a disagreement over creative direction. Since then, the two stars have taken part in New York Fashion Week and made an appearance at the premiere...
wrestlinginc.com
Alexa Bliss Admits She Misses One Of Her Former Gimmicks
Right now Alexa Bliss is working in a tag team alongside Asuka, having most recently teamed with her and Bianca Belair in a losing effort against Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY at WWE'S Clash At The Castle. However, the former "WWE Raw" Women's Champion took to social media to admit that she misses one of her old gimmicks.
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey Names Her Favorite Match Since Returning To WWE
Ronda Rousey has had quite a notable year after returning from an extended absence back in January, from her Royal Rumble victory to a loss against Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 38. However, it's a different bout with The Queen that has been the highlight of the current run for Rousey so far. During a recent stream of the game "Rogue Legacy 2," the wrestler and MMA legend responded to a viewer question about her favorite match since returning to WWE earlier this year.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On How Day-To-Day Has Changed At Titan Tower Under New WWE Regime
There's been a shift in mood at Titan Towers. According to PWInsider, the morale of employees working day-to-day at WWE headquarters in Stamford, CT, has "been much better" following the resignation of Vince McMahon. The report notes that the average energy within the building has improved, as well as employees' work/life balance. It's said that there was "always something of a fear" under McMahon's regime, with things such as being expected to work insane hours and never being able to turn off cell phones, especially if you were further up the corporate ladder, as it was likely that the individual in question would be "fielding calls at all hours of the night."
wrestlinginc.com
Karrion Kross Names WWE Star He Was Careful Not To Call Out During First Run
Karrion Kross wanted to mix it up with a slew of WWE talent during his first main roster run, and was often asked about the stars he wanted to share the ring with. However, he was wary of calling for a match with one major WWE superstar. Speaking to Quetzalli...
wrestlinginc.com
Claudio Castagnoli Explains Why He Let His WWE Contract Expire
Claudio Castagnoli's mind was ready for a change of scene, a change of pace. "I kinda felt that it was time to try something new, to look for a new challenge," the Ring Of Honor World Champion told Kurt Angle on the latest "The Kurt Angle Show." The former Cesaro said that when it came to not renewing his contract with WWE, "to an extent my mind was made up."
PWMania
Spoiler for Tonight’s WWE SmackDown Main Event
Tonight’s post-Clash at The Castle edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX will feature a big No Disqualification match. According to PWInsider, the main event of tonight’s SmackDown will consist of Drew McIntyre competing against Solo Sikoa in a No Disqualification match. As of this writing, WWE has not revealed the match will take place on tonight’s show; however, they have been teasing a major reunion with Sikoa and the rest of The Bloodline.
wrestlinginc.com
Starrcast Files To Trademark Classic PPV Name
According to the United States Patent and Trademark Office, Conrad Thompson's Starrcast convention and promotion has filed a trademark for "Superclash." This is yet another sign that Starrcast may be expanding from simply a wrestling convention to some form of wrestling promotion. "Superclash" was the name of a series of...
wrestlinginc.com
Dolph Ziggler Names WWE Star He Wants To Wrestle For An Hour At WrestleMania
Dolph Ziggler has had an overwhelming amount of matches and opponents in his time with WWE. Ranging from feuds with John Cena to his legendary ladder match with the Miz, Ziggler has had an illustrious career. However, Ziggler has one dream match in his mind for the future, as he shared in an interview on "Casual Conversations with The Classic."
411mania.com
WWE News: RAW Stars Set For This Friday’s Smackdown Taping, A&E Filming Most Wanted Treasures, Rikishi Seeking Umaga’s Ring Gear
– PWInsider reports that RAW stars Bobby Lashley and Austin Theory are set to appear at the Smackdown taping on Friday. It’s likely they will be involved with a dark match to end the show. – A&E filmed WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures over the weekend in Pennsylvania, featuring Rikishi,...
