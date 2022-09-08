There's been a shift in mood at Titan Towers. According to PWInsider, the morale of employees working day-to-day at WWE headquarters in Stamford, CT, has "been much better" following the resignation of Vince McMahon. The report notes that the average energy within the building has improved, as well as employees' work/life balance. It's said that there was "always something of a fear" under McMahon's regime, with things such as being expected to work insane hours and never being able to turn off cell phones, especially if you were further up the corporate ladder, as it was likely that the individual in question would be "fielding calls at all hours of the night."

STAMFORD, CT ・ 2 HOURS AGO