Casper, WY

oilcity.news

Natrona County health and food inspections (8/25/22–9/8/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
K2 Radio

Steer Clear Of South Casper If You Are In A Hurry

It happened to me twice this week and multiple times all summer long. Casper streets have been going under a much needed overhaul, but I keep getting caught in the construction zone trap. It hasn't been that big of a deal for me yet, but if you're running late it...
#Elementary Schools#Classroom#Volunteers#Education Construction#Construction Maintenance#Park Elementary School#Evansville
oilcity.news

Late-summer snowstorm could dump foot of snow on mountains in Wyoming

CASPER, Wyo. — Seasons are changing, and while it is technically still summer until Thursday, Sept. 22, the Bighorn Mountains could see a big snowstorm between Thursday night and Friday night. The late-summer snowstorm could dump 5–10 inches at elevations between 10,000 and 11,000 feet, with around a foot...
oilcity.news

City worker reports theft of prized Chevelle on his birthday

CASPER, Wyo. — The reported theft of a beloved muscle car has thrown a wrench in an annual tradition for City of Casper Water Distribution Manager Willie Gonzales. Gonzales told Oil City he was alerted to the theft of the 1972 Chevelle from his storage unit on Tuesday, Sept. 6, which was also his birthday.
oilcity.news

(PHOTOS) Mastermind of Monkey opens for MESSER in Casper

CASPER, Wyo. — One of Casper’s favorite hometown bands, Mastermind of Monkey, opened for MESSER on Friday for a concert in Casper. According to the event page, “messer” means “knife” in German, and the Dallas, Texas, band cut a memorable swath through the rock world in 2018, starting with its debut single, “Make This Life,” and following it with a second, “Save Myself.” Both songs reached the top 20 Billboard “Mainstream Rock” charts.
oilcity.news

Obituaries: Bonander, Nathan, Josephson, Shofstall

Jolene Roth Bonander: August 30, 1952 – August 22, 2022. Jolene Roth Bonander, 69, of Casper, Wyoming, passed away in Seattle, Washington, on August 22, 2022. Jolene was born in Billings, Montana, on August 30, 1952 — the perfect birthday present for her mom as they shared a birthday. Jolene was raised in Helena, Montana, by Alice and Jerry Roth. She enjoyed attending Helena High athletic events with her family and playing baseball with her brother, Ron. She graduated from Helena High School in 1970.
K2 Radio

Casper Man Will Spend Life Behind Bars

Jerald Thomas Fallon was charged with second-degree murder last year. A jury convicted him of the lesser-included offense of voluntary manslaughter. He appealed his conviction and argued the district court erred when it instructed the jury on voluntary manslaughter. He also contended the evidence was insufficient to sustain his conviction.
rexburgstandardjournal.com

Utah couple rescued after truck crashes into ravine

That’s how Michelle Carey, of Casper, Wyoming, describes what happened to her parents, Roger and Barbara Stomell, after winds forced the truck they were riding in, and the trailer they were pulling, into a steep ravine on the Ashton Hill along U.S. Highway 20 on Monday.
oilcity.news

Natrona County Recent Arrests (9/7/22–9/8/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Fairfield Sun Times

Groups Challenge Massive Wyoming Drilling, Fracking Project on Behalf of Wildlife and Communities

5,000-well project to harm air quality, sage grouse, raptor populations. Conservation groups have filed a legal challenge targeting the Converse County Oil & Gas Project in the southern Powder River Basin of Wyoming. The massive 5,000 oil well project , approved under the Trump administration, is projected to have a major impact in air quality locally and regionally, including in treasured landscapes of neighboring national parks. The Delaware-sized industrial project will also create irreversible negative impacts to wildlife through special exemptions from traditional habitat protection measures. Overall, the project threatens the survival of sage grouse and birds of prey throughout the project area.
ROCK 96.7

LOOK: Cody Johnson Concert At The Ford Wyoming Center Was Epic

On Sept 8th Country Music Star Cody Johnson Came to the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper, Wyoming. The concert was opened by Ella Langley, followed by Randy Houser. Langley warmed up the crowd with some country music classics and her own original songs, which you can listen to by following this link.
oilcity.news

Wyoming Supreme Court upholds conviction in 2019 murder of Casper woman

CASPER, Wyo. — On Friday, the Wyoming Supreme Court released its opinion affirming the conviction of Anthony Rodriguez in the 2019 murder of his mother-in-law, Mary Fogle, in Casper. Rodriguez was convicted of second-degree murder in April 2021 and sentenced to 70 years to life in prison later that...
