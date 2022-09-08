ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend, OR

Bend police make 28 arrests during 4-month operation targeting those seeking sex with minors

By Barney Lerten
KTVZ News Channel 21
KTVZ News Channel 21
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Kj7kt_0hnXKxoT00

Ads posted online by officers posing as minors; some brought drugs, alcohol to meeting place

( Update: Adding video, comments from Bend Police)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend police said Thursday they made 28 arrests during a four-month operation aimed at combating human trafficking, sex work and luring of minors, with an emphasis on identifying and arresting people who are attempting to meet underage children for sex.

Over the course of the project, between May 19 and August 23, 20 adults were arrested for various crimes associated with attempting to lure and engage in sexual acts with minors, police said.

Bend Police officers posted ads online, then posed as minors in both text and phone conversations. Over the course of the project, people at more than 200 distinct phone numbers answered officers’ ads. Many of those people, upon learning they were apparently communicating with a minor, immediately cut off communication.

However, of the 200-plus people who answered Bend Police’s online ads and learned of a minor child being trafficked for sex, not one subsequently shared that information with law enforcement, police said.

Police said the officers clearly identified themselves as underage. Those arrested then agreed to meet, sometimes bringing drugs and alcohol to the agreed-upon location. Upon arrival, they were taken into custody and lodged on the charges listed below at the Deschutes County Jail.

Arrested :

  • Mathieu Ackah, 46-year-old Oxnard, Calif., resident: luring a minor for sexual conduct
  • Christopher Arroway, 30-year-old Bend resident: purchasing sex with a minor, patronizing a prostitute, attempted rape III (arrest #2)
  • Gage Bergeron, 31-year-old Bend resident: online sexual corruption of a child I, luring a minor for sexual conduct, attempted rape III, delivery of a controlled substance to a minor (marijuana)
  • David Burnham, 73-year-old Bend resident: online sexual corruption of a child I, luring a minor for sexual conduct, patronizing a prostitute, purchasing sex with a minor, attempted rape III
  • Forrest Dodge, 28-year-old Bend resident: online sexual corruption of a child I, luring a minor for sexual conduct, patronizing a prostitute, attempted sodomy III, purchasing sex with a minor
  • Cody Fortune, 32-year-old Bend resident: luring a minor for sexual conduct, patronizing a prostitute, attempted rape III
  • Ryan Frye, 23-year-old Bend resident: online sexual corruption of a child I, luring a minor for sexual conduct, patronizing a prostitute, purchasing sex with a minor
  • Rene Hernandez, 28-year-old Bend resident: online sexual corruption of a child I, luring a minor for sexual conduct, patronizing a prostitute, attempted sodomy III, purchasing sex with a minor, parole violation, endangering the welfare of a minor
  • Joshua Huddleston, 45-year-old Bend resident: attempted rape III, attempted delivery of a controlled substance to a minor (marijuana)
  • James Kapsalis, 26-year-old Redmond resident: online sexual corruption of a child I, luring a minor for sexual conduct, attempted rape III, delivery of marijuana to a minor
  • Miles Leffler, 40-year-old Sisters resident: online sexual corruption of a child I, luring a minor for sexual conduct, patronizing a prostitute, purchasing sex with a minor
  • Devin Linker, 34-year-old Redmond resident: luring a minor for sexual conduct, online sexual corruption of a child I, purchasing sex with a minor, attempted rape III, patronizing a prostitute
  • Ian McCord, 38-year-old Prineville resident: online sexual corruption of a child I, luring a minor for sexual conduct, attempted sodomy III, attempted rape III
  • Jorge Beltran Mendoza, 29-year-old Redmond resident: luring a minor for sexual conduct, online sexual corruption of a child I, purchasing sex with a minor, attempted sodomy III, patronizing a prostitute
  • Waynerd Montgomery, 47-year-old Redmond resident: online sexual corruption of a child I, luring a minor for sexual conduct, patronizing a prostitute, purchasing sex with a minor, attempted rape III, escape III, criminal mischief III, resisting arrest
  • Jacob Schneider, 36-year-old Bend resident: luring a minor for sexual conduct, online sexual corruption of a child I, purchasing sex with a minor, attempted rape III, patronizing a prostitute
  • Connor Strupith, 22-year-old Redmond resident: online sexual corruption of a child I, luring a minor for sexual conduct, attempted furnishing liquor to a minor
  • Isaac Testerman, 41-year-old Bend resident: purchasing sex with a minor, patronizing a prostitute, attempted rape III
  • Eduardo Vega-Ruiz, 22-year-old Madras resident: online sexual corruption of a child I, patronizing a prostitute, attempted sodomy III, purchasing sex with a minor, attempted rape III, escape III, attempt to elude (felony), attempted assault on a public safety officer, reckless driving
  • Dylan Zook, 20-year-old La Pine resident: online sexual corruption of a child I, luring a minor for sexual conduct, patronizing a prostitute, attempted sodomy III, purchasing sex with a minor

The cases are at various points, according to online court records, with some having not yet entered a plea and others already having pleaded not guilty and trial dates set.

Asked about the operation, Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel told NewsChannel 21 his office worked with police on the investigations.

"Crimes against children are my top priority, and we are aggressively prosecuting the people arrested during this project," Hummel said.

However, he also noted that while those arrested face serious felony charges, they were not charged with human trafficking, under that state law .

"The actions of the suspects in these cases did not constitute human trafficking under Oregon law," the DA added.

Bend Police Communications Manager Sheila Miller acknowledged, "We didn’t arrest any people who recruited/ran a trafficking scheme. We arrested 'johns' who were seeking sex with underage people."

Asked why then it was labeled by police as a human trafficking operation, Miller told NewsChannel 21, "Because prostitution and sex abuse of underage children are all under the umbrella of human trafficking. These people who were arrested were seeking to have sex with underage sex workers. Underage sex workers are typically part of human trafficking."

"Our officers found hundreds of people seeking to engage in the illegal sex trade, and many of those people were willing to engage in the illegal sex trade of children," she added.

During the course of the project, police said, several people came forward and identified themselves as victims of sexual abuse at the hands of these suspects. Bend Police are asking the public to contact non-emergency dispatch at 541-693-6911 if you or someone you know is the victim of any of these suspects.

"We know that there are adults who are trying to lure minors and get them to engage in sexual activity. Child sex abuse is a terrible crime and it's important that we get these people off the streets, and make sure those people aren't putting their children in danger."

"Bend Police want our community to know we are proactively investigating these crimes. We will continue to conduct projects like this in the future," Miller stated in the news release. "This outreach will also let potential predators know our community is vigilant. Our goal is to identify traffickers and prevent this activity from taking place in our community. During the operation, Bend Police saw a significant decrease for demand in sex work in our community, and by extension, a decrease in sex workers operating in our community."

"Bend Police also would like to remind parents, guardians and caregivers to stay involved in their children’s digital world, know the apps they are using and implement parental controls when possible. Children should talk with a trusted adult so they understand online risks, only chat with people they know, and make sure their online accounts are private.

"There are people who target vulnerable youth via online apps and other internet sources, and we have to work together to keep our children safe. "

During the course of this investigation, Bend Police also arrested eight people who attempted to patronize adult sex workers. They were cited and released. Patronizing a prostitute is a Class A misdemeanor."

The post Bend police make 28 arrests during 4-month operation targeting those seeking sex with minors appeared first on KTVZ .

Comments / 0

Related
KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend 17-year-old arrested on attempted murder, other charges in shooting at large ‘rave party’ west of town

A 17-year-old Bend male was arrested Thursday on attempted murder, assault and other charges, accused of shooting another 17-year-old male during a fight at a large “rave party” off a Forest Service road west of Bend, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said. The post Bend 17-year-old arrested on attempted murder, other charges in shooting at large ‘rave party’ west of town appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend crowds line streets for procession honoring DCSO Lt. Ernie Brown, killed in Junction City motorcycle crash

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that it learned Lt. Ernie Brown, a 24-year veteran of the agency, died Sunday after an off-duty motorcycle crash at a motocross track in Junction City. The post Bend crowds line streets for procession honoring DCSO Lt. Ernie Brown, killed in Junction City motorcycle crash appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Public memorial next Wednesday in Redmond for DCSO Lt. Ernie Brown, killed in Junction City motorcycle crash

The public is invited to a memorial service next Wednesday at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds for sheriff's Lt. Ernie Brown, a 24-year veteran of the agency who died Sunday after an off-duty motorcycle crash at a motocross track in Junction City. The post Public memorial next Wednesday in Redmond for DCSO Lt. Ernie Brown, killed in Junction City motorcycle crash appeared first on KTVZ.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bend, OR
Crime & Safety
City
Bend, OR
State
Oregon State
City
Redmond, OR
City
Prineville, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
KTVZ News Channel 21

Black bear cub spotted in NE Bend turns up at city facility, is tranquilized and taken into custody

A black bear cub spotted by several people near a busy northeast Bend intersection Tuesday evening turned up at the city of Bend’s Utility Department compound late Wednesday morning and was tranquilized and taken into custody, police said. The post Black bear cub spotted in NE Bend turns up at city facility, is tranquilized and taken into custody appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Young black bear seen in NE Bend, tranquilized by ODFW at city facility to be released in forest

A young black bear that was spotted by citizens in northeast Bend Tuesday night and turned up at a city facility Wednesday was tranquilized by the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, which said it will be released back into suitable habitat on the Deschutes National Forest.  The post Young black bear seen in NE Bend, tranquilized by ODFW at city facility to be released in forest appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Hummel
Person
Sheila Miller
KTVZ News Channel 21

Deschutes County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue aids second hiker with medical issue near Chush Falls

Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies and Search and Rescue volunteers came to the assistance Sunday of a hiker with a medical issue near Chush Falls, south of Sisters, the second such incident in that area this weekend. The post Deschutes County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue aids second hiker with medical issue near Chush Falls appeared first on KTVZ.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Man hailed as Safeway shooting hero had criminal past

BEND, Ore. (AP) — A man lauded as a hero for confronting a shooter inside an Oregon grocery store Sunday was convicted of child sex crimes while in the Army decades ago. Donald Surrett, Jr. died while trying to stop 20-year-old Ethan Blair Miller’s shooting rampage. Police said Surrett’s decision cost him his life but The post Man hailed as Safeway shooting hero had criminal past appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend city councilors reflect on Safeway tragedy, discuss vehicle aspect of unsanctioned camping codes

Bend residents have been feeling the effects of the recent shooting at the Eastside Safeway, so it was inevitable that it would come to the forefront during Wednesday night's Bend City Council meeting, the first since that tragedy occurred. The post Bend city councilors reflect on Safeway tragedy, discuss vehicle aspect of unsanctioned camping codes appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Governor Brown visits Bend, meets with Safeway shooting victims’ families, praises first responders

Gov. Kate Brown paid a visit to Bend on Friday to meet privately with the families of the two men fatally shot by a gunman at the Bend Eastside Safeway last Sunday, as well as with police and fire department first responders who rushed to the scene. The post Governor Brown visits Bend, meets with Safeway shooting victims’ families, praises first responders appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Sex Abuse#Police#Sex Workers#Violent Crime#Law Enforcement
KTVZ News Channel 21

‘A dark night in Bend’: Police to release info in Safeway shooting; mayor’s statement, community vigil tonight

Bend Police called a news conference for 12:30 p.m. Monday to release more details about Sunday night's shooting at the Eastside Safeway, while Mayor Pro-Tem Anthony Broadman issued a statement on "a dark night in Bend" and announced a community vigil Monday evening at Drake Park. The post ‘A dark night in Bend’: Police to release info in Safeway shooting; mayor’s statement, community vigil tonight appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Human Trafficking
KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend Safeway shooter reportedly planned to attack Mtn. View HS; police investigate threatening online posts

Information from an online blog/manifesto and comments from a friend are giving us more information about a gunman who police say shot and killed two people at the East Bend Safeway on Sunday evening.  The post Bend Safeway shooter reportedly planned to attack Mtn. View HS; police investigate threatening online posts appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Shooting erupts at East Bend Safeway: Three people killed, including suspect, police confirm

Someone wielding an assault-style rifle opened fire in the parking lot of a northeast Bend shopping center Sunday evening and soon entered a Safeway store, firing numerous more shots as terrified shoppers ran for the exits. Three people were killed in the store, including the suspect, police confirmed. The post Shooting erupts at East Bend Safeway: Three people killed, including suspect, police confirm appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Hugs and prayers, hope and anger: Vigil held at Drake Park for Bend Safeway shooting victims

Sunday night's Safeway shooting on Bend's Eastside resulted in the tragic deaths of a customer at the front of the store and employee in the produce section at the rear who is being hailed as a hero for trying to wrestle the gun away. The post Hugs and prayers, hope and anger: Vigil held at Drake Park for Bend Safeway shooting victims appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend, OR
7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Bend, OR from KTVZ News Channel 21, Central Oregon's News Leader.

 https://ktvz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy