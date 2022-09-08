Read full article on original website
harlancountysports.com
Two Division I coaches visit HC to watch Noah
Trent Noah, Harlan County’s all-state junior guard, has traveled the country the past several years on the AAU circuit as one of the top players in Kentucky in the Class of 2024. College coaches are now finding their way to Harlan County with the time drawing nearer for Noah...
harlanenterprise.net
Late Miss Basketball Collins to be honored in December
South Laurel plans to honor former Laurel County/University of Kentucky basketball player Lisa Collins Dec. 10th. She passed away recently at age 59. Valerie Still, Kentucky’s all-time leading basketball scorer and Collins’ former UK teammate, is working with South Laurel coach Chris Souder to organize the event that hopefully will turn into an annual Lisa Collins Classic.
WKYT 27
Ky. woman carried scratch-off ticket in her purse for weeks before realizing she had a winner
BATH COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Bath County woman had a winning scratch-off ticket and didn’t know it for weeks. She told the Kentucky Lottery she had the $5 ticket in her purse for two weeks before realizing she won $80,000. It wasn’t until she and her son were...
WKYT 27
Nicholasville business takes home Food Truck State Championship title
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The best in mobile dining gathered in Rockcastle County on Saturday for the 2nd annual Kentucky Food Truck State Championship. The event took place in Renfo Valley at the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame and Museum and Renfo Valley Entertainment Center. Food trucks competed for...
wymt.com
Crews recover vehicle over embankment
MOUNT VERNON, Ky. (WKYT) - A driver was injured in a crash in Rockcastle County that sent a vehicle over a 300 foot embankment. Mount Vernon Firefighters responded to the scene of an injury accident on I-75 South near mile marker 57. A single occupant was extricated from the vehicle...
WATE
John Michael Montgomery, country singer, injured in East TN tour bus crash
The country music singer, 57, was injured in the crash along with two others.
clayconews.com
Two Fugitives on the run after Evading a KSP Pursuit in Madison Co. captured in Fayette County, Kentucky
RICHMOND, KY (September 9, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that , KSP Post 7, Richmond was contacted just before 3:00 A.M. Friday morning September 9, 2022, by the Lexington Metro Police Department advising that two wanted individuals being sought by KSP had been taken into custody.
wymt.com
Corbin hosts final Moonbow Eggfest
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - The final Moonbow Eggfest in Corbin kicked off Saturday morning. Chefs from across the Southeast participated, making all kinds of food in Green Egg grills. Each dish had its own special twist, adding buzz to a rising culinary culture in the town. Corbin Tourism and Convention...
clayconews.com
Man arrested off Kentucky 490 in Laurel County sought by Authorities in Clay, Owsley and Jackson County
LONDON, KY (September 7, 2022) - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's K-9/shift Sgt. Gary Mehler arrested a Jackson County resident on a Kentucky parole board parole violation warrant Tuesday night September 6, 2022 at approximately 9:00 PM. Jason L. Gibson age 38 of Gray Hawk,...
wymt.com
KSP looking for missing Harlan County man
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police are asking for your help to find a missing man in Harlan County. Troopers tell WYMT Elgon Junior Partin, 29, from Totz, was reported missing by his family on August 25th. He was last seen or heard from in late July. He...
The Hazard Herald
Community mourning passing of L.D. Gorman
The Hazard and Perry County community, along with several state and local officials, are mourning the loss of a local businessman and celebrating the life he led and accomplishments he made. Lawrence Daniel "L.D." Gorman, 97, of Hazard and Fort Lauderdale, FL, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 27, at the...
foxlexington.com
Lexington police arrest 2 related to Madison County police chase
RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington Metro Police Department told the Kentucky State Police that they have apprehended Benjamin Johnson and Destiny Burns just before 3 a.m. at a residence in Fayette County. Johnson and Burns have been lodged at the Fayette County Detention Center. Kentucky State Police have...
Metro News
Kentucky man credits his PFD for saving his life on the Tug Fork River
WILLIAMSON, .W.Va. — Pete Runyon admitted he has been guilty of not wearing his life jacket, but now at age 65, he said it’s rare that he’s on the water fishing without it on. The habit likely saved his life on September 3rd. Pete, who is from...
thebigsandynews.com
Louisa gas station sells winning scratch-off ticket
LOUISA —The Kentucky Lottery issued a release announcing that a Flatwoods man, who wishes to remain anonymous, won $55,555 Aug. 27 on a Kentucky Lottery scratch-off ticket. Exxon Market Place in Louisa will receive a 10 percent, $555.55 bonus for selling the winning ticket. The man and his wife...
wymt.com
Retired state troopers suiting back up to serve their communities
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Law enforcement agencies across the country are feeling the pinch from staff shortages. Now, some retirees are returning to the job. Kentucky State Police said two recent retirees will once again be serving their community. The trooper “R” program allows retired members of state police who...
WTVQ
KSP arrest man wanted for multiple thefts in Carter County
GRAYSON, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – On August 7, 2022 The Kentucky State Police was notified by an off duty Trooper that he observed Eric Justice enter a residence on Midland Trail in Grayson, KY. Mr. Justice was wanted for numerous investigations being handled by Troopers at Post 14 Ashland....
WOWK 13 News
Paintsville, Kentucky residents reflect after 3 shot dead
PAINTSVILLE, KY (WOWK) – The Kentucky State Police are continuing to investigate after a tragic shooting Friday that left three people dead. Neighbors recall police crowding the quiet neighborhood near Depot Dr. and Boyd St. in Paintsville Police were searching for and later arrested a man who is said to have shot and killed three […]
The Hazard Herald
Helping Hands disaster recovery efforts continue in the aftermath of Eastern Kentucky flooding
On the weekend of Aug. 27-28, Helping Hands disaster relief continued cleanup efforts following the July flooding in Eastern Kentucky. Earlier in August, command centers in Hazard and Martin hosted more than 1,600 Helping Hands volunteers from congregations of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Kentucky, Ohio, Indiana, Tennessee and West Virginia. With a combined 38,000 hours volunteered, volunteers worked to muck out homes and buildings, clear debris and tear out drywall, flooring and carpets. In total, they completed 458 cases submitted to the Crisis Cleanup hotline.
kentuckytoday.com
Residents in 13 counties can apply for DUA
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The state is accepting applications for Disaster Unemployment Assistance, or DUA, for Lee County, after it was added to the list of 13 counties eligible for individual assistance due to July’s historic flooding in Eastern Kentucky. The total number of counties eligible for DUA...
wymt.com
Moonshine, Music and Makers fill Pikeville’s Main Street
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Pikeville’s Main Street is filled with moonshine, music, and makers as the city’s newest, growing event kicked off its second year Thursday. “Seems like there’s more and more things like this, where you can get out, local bands get to play, and people that make arts and crafts and moonshine and different things get to show off what they do,” said local musician Kevin Harmon.
The Hazard Herald
