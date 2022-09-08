On the weekend of Aug. 27-28, Helping Hands disaster relief continued cleanup efforts following the July flooding in Eastern Kentucky. Earlier in August, command centers in Hazard and Martin hosted more than 1,600 Helping Hands volunteers from congregations of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Kentucky, Ohio, Indiana, Tennessee and West Virginia. With a combined 38,000 hours volunteered, volunteers worked to muck out homes and buildings, clear debris and tear out drywall, flooring and carpets. In total, they completed 458 cases submitted to the Crisis Cleanup hotline.

