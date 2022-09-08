ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Wbaltv.com

Police hold event at Baltimore school to emphasize safety, connect with community

Incidents of violence led Baltimore police to make their presence known Friday on school campuses. But, this time, it was for a good cause. The efforts to connect with the community come on the heels of a fatal shooting of a student outside Mergenthaler Vocational Technical High School, a Carver Vocational Technical High School student suffered a graze wound from a shooting as they left the school and the arrest of a student who brought a gun to ConneXions Academy/Bard High School.
BALTIMORE, MD
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
Baltimore, MD
Maryland Crime & Safety
foxbaltimore.com

Police-involved shooting in Baltimore County

BALTIMORE CO. ( WBFF) — Officers are on the scene of a police-involved shooting that happened at Hamilton Avenue and Maryland Route 7 in Rosedale, according to Baltimore County Police. Police have yet to confirm more information on the incident. Stay with FOX45 News for updates.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Witness to Baltimore County police shooting said suspect drove "like a bat out of hell" after being shot

BALTIMORE -- A violent encounter unfolded in Baltimore County Saturday night where police say a woman stuck and dragged an off-duty police officer who was in uniform working a secondary job near the White Marsh Mall. After fleeing, police said the suspect rammed into cars, including a police cruiser, near Hamilton Avenue and Philadelphia Road in Rosedale as police were attempting to make an arrest. That is when police said "at least one officer" opened fire and struck the woman. An eyewitness to the portion of the incident that unfolded in Rosedale spoke to WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren and asked him not...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Officer shoots, injures person in Baltimore County Saturday

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Police are investigating the course of events leading up to when an officer shot someone in Rosedale on Saturday night, according to authorities.The gunshot victim is expected to survive their injuries, police said.Investigators have shut down the area surrounding Hamilton Avenue and Philadelphia Road as they collect evidence of the shooting.WJZ will continue to update this developing story.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Teenager suffers graze wound to head after shooting in east Baltimore

A teenager suffered a graze wound to his head in a shooting Saturday night in east Baltimore, police said Monday. City police said officers were called around 8:23 p.m. to a shooting in the 1200 block of North Potomac Street, where a 28-year-old victim was shot in the arm. The victim was taken to a hospital.
BALTIMORE, MD
#Shooting#City Police#Guns#West Baltimore#Violent Crime
Nottingham MD

Police searching for missing Rosedale senior citizen

—— ROSEDALE, MD—Police in Baltimore County are searching for a woman who has gone missing from the Rosedale area. Hazel Lemon, 76, is 5’5” tall and weighs 120 pounds. She was last seen in the Rosedale area on August 5 wearing a black shirt and pink...
ROSEDALE, MD
CBS Baltimore

New US citizen killed in 'random' shooting in NE Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A Nigerian immigrant who just became a United States citizen this summer was shot and killed Aug. 20 in Northeast Baltimore. City police are calling the Vincent Omalu's murder "random." A gray or silver Infiniti SUV fired a shot into Omalu's car just before midnight Aug. 20 on East Northern Parkway, just west of the intersection with Fairdel Avenue, his brother Linus told WJZ. "My brother is a very innocent guy. We go to work, come back. Stay with our family," Linus Omalu said. "I don't know the reason why he shot him. I just want to ask...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

FOX45 News investigation: Where things stand with digging into Safe Streets

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — FOX45 News has been investigating the community-violence intervention program Safe Streets implemented in Baltimore City for months but getting information out of government agencies hasn’t always been easy. The program is implemented by the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood of Safety and Engagement, or MONSE, in...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Parent of student with autism sues school board, former teacher over alleged abuse

A parent of a 9-year-old student with autism is suing the Baltimore City Board of School Commissioners and a former special education teacher. According to the lawsuit, school surveillance video shows then-special education teacher Sara Dixon grabbing the boy by his shirt collar and pulling him through a school door. The lawsuit claims the incident occurred in July 2019 at a summer school program offered at Pimlico Elementary/Middle School.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Details emerge about a police shooting in Rosedale

ROSEDALE, Md. — 11 News has learned new details about an officer who was assaulted at a traffic stop that turned violent. WBAL-TV was on the scene last night and today we've learned a lot more about the assault and what led to it. According to officials, it all...
ROSEDALE, MD

