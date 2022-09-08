Read full article on original website
Trump lawyers reject US government’s arguments against special master – live
Trump team submit response to justice department appeal – follow all the latest politics news
Trump’s Lawyers Contradict Trump’s Claim That Mar-a-Lago Docs Were Declassified
Former President Trump’s lawyers contradicted his assertions that the documents seized by the Department of Justice from his home at Mar-a-Lago were declassified, arguing in a court filing on Monday that the documents’ classification status should be “determined later.”. Trump’s lawyers did not claim that Trump had...
GOP hopefuls for election posts see enemies within own party
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Four Republicans who have promoted false claims about the 2020 presidential election and are running for top state election offices said Saturday they were fighting against a corrupt system — even pointing a finger at mysterious forces within their own party. The...
Aaron Rodgers tells Bill Maher California is 'going to s—,' Republicans are hypocrites on abortion
Rodgers also nodded along and said "yep" when Bill Maher compared Trump's 2020 election falsehoods to a football player being a sore loser.
Michigan Supreme Court chief justice leaving bench this year
DETROIT (AP) — Bridget McCormack, the chief justice of the Michigan Supreme Court, said Monday she will quit by the end of the year. McCormack, who was nominated by the Democratic Party, was reelected to an eight-year term in 2020. She's been on the court since 2013. “After a...
Soldier accused of sharing racist post, engaging in extremism while at NC’s Fort Bragg
The Fort Bragg soldier no longer serves in the Army after he was “separated for serious misconduct,” a spokesman said.
Amid Ukraine's startling gains, liberated villages describe Russian troops dropping rifles and fleeing
ZALIZNYCHNE, Ukraine - In the end, the Russians fled any way they could on Friday, on stolen bicycles, disguised as locals, abandoned by their units. Hours after Ukrainian soldiers poured into the area, hundreds of Russian soldiers encamped in this village were gone, leaving behind stunned residents to face the ruins of 28 weeks of occupation.
Elected leaders must confront the deadly crises of fentanyl overdose and gun violence | Opinion
My nephew did not know he took fentanyl. He died as a result.
