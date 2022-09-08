ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump’s Lawyers Contradict Trump’s Claim That Mar-a-Lago Docs Were Declassified

Former President Trump’s lawyers contradicted his assertions that the documents seized by the Department of Justice from his home at Mar-a-Lago were declassified, arguing in a court filing on Monday that the documents’ classification status should be “determined later.”. Trump’s lawyers did not claim that Trump had...
GOP hopefuls for election posts see enemies within own party

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Four Republicans who have promoted false claims about the 2020 presidential election and are running for top state election offices said Saturday they were fighting against a corrupt system — even pointing a finger at mysterious forces within their own party. The...
Michigan Supreme Court chief justice leaving bench this year

DETROIT (AP) — Bridget McCormack, the chief justice of the Michigan Supreme Court, said Monday she will quit by the end of the year. McCormack, who was nominated by the Democratic Party, was reelected to an eight-year term in 2020. She's been on the court since 2013. “After a...
