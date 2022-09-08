ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

New Jersey 101.5

A new push to feed kids in NJ schools

A New Jersey congressman is leading the charge to extend a federally provided school meal program for students in the Garden State and across the nation. During a visit to Bergenfield High School on Thursday, U.S. Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J. 5th District, said “it’s critical that we reinstate key parts of the Keeping Kids Fed Act that provided breakfast and lunch.”
roi-nj.com

U.S. News rankings: N.J. puts 4 in Top 100 (including No. 1 Princeton)

How long has Princeton University’s run as the No. 1 university in the country been? Consider this: The school’s incoming freshman class was starting second grade when it began. For the 12th consecutive year, Princeton was ranked No. 1 in the prestigious U.S. News & World Report rankings,...
NJ.com

More N.J. students will get free school meals as Murphy signs law

New Jersey will make about 26,000 more students eligible to receive free or reduced-price breakfast and lunch in school under a bill Gov. Phil Murphy signed into law Friday. The law, called the Working Class Families’ Anti-Hunger Act, expands the threshold for K-12 school meal programs in the state to include students from families in a slightly higher income bracket.
districtadministration.com

Apparently, $35 an hour isn’t enough to retain bus drivers

Teacher strikes, employee dissatisfaction and burnout: This is a mere sample of the issues plaguing administrators in K-12 schools across the country, and the school year has only just begun. On top of all that, add bus driver shortages. Despite continuous efforts to create incentives to recruit and retain bus...
94.5 PST

These Are Ranked The Top 15 Colleges In New Jersey

We all want to send our kids to the best college that we can afford. I’m in the boat myself. I have one that just graduated from Florida State and now another one leaving for college next year. This year it is all about visiting and picking the right school. It can get overwhelming for sure.
94.5 PST

New Trend New Jersey Employees Should Be Aware Of: Quiet Firing

The workforce has gone through drastic changes since the COVID-19 Pandemic. There has been a major power struggle employees and management on various topics including working in office versus remote, better benefits and higher pay. All of these demands has lead to an exponential number of people, both in New...
NJ.com

10 N.J. universities among nation’s best, according to U.S. News & World Report

New Jersey is yet again home to some of the nation’s top colleges and universities, according to U.S. News & World Report rankings of 1,500 schools released Monday morning. For the 12th year in a row, Princeton topped the nation’s list of national universities. In the top 100, Rutgers-New Brunswick tied for 55th, Stevens Institute of Technology tied for 83rd, and New Jersey Institute of Technology tied for 97th.
New Jersey 101.5

Many NJ schools enter another year without air conditioning

School is in session, but the summer season is not officially over. And it can get uncomfortably hot inside school buildings that are not equipped with air conditioning. Central air units, or even window units, are not required in New Jersey schools. But advocates suggest the feature should no longer be viewed as a luxury — it's a must-have in 2022.
New Jersey 101.5

Should 9/11 be a national holiday? (And why it probably never will be)

Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas Arnone is calling for an official 9/11 holiday, rekindling a debate that is unlikely to result in a new federal holiday. "On behalf of the Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners," Arnone said in a news release, "I am calling on state and federal legislators to make September 11th an official holiday to honor the victims, first responders, volunteers and all who were affected by the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001."
New Jersey 101.5

Noticed all the new warehouses everywhere? NJ is doing something about it

TRENTON – New Jersey has formally adopted new guidance addressing the proliferation of warehouses around the state. The next question is whether anyone will follow it. After months of debate, resulting in a few changes, the State Planning Commission last week voted unanimously to approve guidance for the siting of warehouses in New Jersey. But its members stressed the document provides suggestions for towns to follow but isn’t mandatory.
New Jersey 101.5

These 27 NJ districts awarded state aid for full-day preschool

TRENTON – Twenty-seven school districts around New Jersey are receiving a portion of just over $26 million in state aid to establish or expand access to preschool programs starting next month. The funding adds nearly 2,150 additional seats in preschool classrooms, increasing the state’s overall total to nearly 70,000....
Trenton, NJ
