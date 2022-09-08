Read full article on original website
Only about half of NJ’s college students graduate in 4 years
That four-year college path you see on television and in the movies, and maybe you experienced yourself some years back, is not the experience for many higher-ed students in New Jersey. In fact, fewer than 75% of New Jersey's full-time, first-time college students seeking a bachelor's degree actually reach that...
A new push to feed kids in NJ schools
A New Jersey congressman is leading the charge to extend a federally provided school meal program for students in the Garden State and across the nation. During a visit to Bergenfield High School on Thursday, U.S. Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J. 5th District, said “it’s critical that we reinstate key parts of the Keeping Kids Fed Act that provided breakfast and lunch.”
Free school meals expand to ‘middle-income families’ in New Jersey
Gov. Phil Murphy signed a law on Friday that requires New Jersey schools to provide free breakfasts and lunches to students from working- and middle-class families. Murphy said the program would reduce food insecurity and offer healthy meals to more families. “[The laws] will ensure that our kids are more...
NJ wants to hear from you — how to spend $641M in opioid settlements
You can be a part of directing how New Jersey uses hundreds of millions of dollars in opioid settlement funds over the next several years. State officials are asking for input from members of the public, advocates, treatment providers, and others, on the best way to use the funds in order to limit further addiction and overdose deaths.
U.S. News rankings: N.J. puts 4 in Top 100 (including No. 1 Princeton)
How long has Princeton University’s run as the No. 1 university in the country been? Consider this: The school’s incoming freshman class was starting second grade when it began. For the 12th consecutive year, Princeton was ranked No. 1 in the prestigious U.S. News & World Report rankings,...
More N.J. students will get free school meals as Murphy signs law
New Jersey will make about 26,000 more students eligible to receive free or reduced-price breakfast and lunch in school under a bill Gov. Phil Murphy signed into law Friday. The law, called the Working Class Families’ Anti-Hunger Act, expands the threshold for K-12 school meal programs in the state to include students from families in a slightly higher income bracket.
districtadministration.com
Apparently, $35 an hour isn’t enough to retain bus drivers
Teacher strikes, employee dissatisfaction and burnout: This is a mere sample of the issues plaguing administrators in K-12 schools across the country, and the school year has only just begun. On top of all that, add bus driver shortages. Despite continuous efforts to create incentives to recruit and retain bus...
wrnjradio.com
Gov. Murphy signs legislation to combat food insecurity among New Jersey students
NEW JERSEY – Governor Phil Murphy signed two bills Friday that will help combat food insecurity among students across the state. The first bill, A2368/S1677, which was sponsored by Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin, requires New Jersey schools to provide free breakfasts and lunches to students from working-class and middle-income families.
These Are Ranked The Top 15 Colleges In New Jersey
We all want to send our kids to the best college that we can afford. I’m in the boat myself. I have one that just graduated from Florida State and now another one leaving for college next year. This year it is all about visiting and picking the right school. It can get overwhelming for sure.
New Trend New Jersey Employees Should Be Aware Of: Quiet Firing
The workforce has gone through drastic changes since the COVID-19 Pandemic. There has been a major power struggle employees and management on various topics including working in office versus remote, better benefits and higher pay. All of these demands has lead to an exponential number of people, both in New...
10 N.J. universities among nation’s best, according to U.S. News & World Report
New Jersey is yet again home to some of the nation’s top colleges and universities, according to U.S. News & World Report rankings of 1,500 schools released Monday morning. For the 12th year in a row, Princeton topped the nation’s list of national universities. In the top 100, Rutgers-New Brunswick tied for 55th, Stevens Institute of Technology tied for 83rd, and New Jersey Institute of Technology tied for 97th.
Many NJ schools enter another year without air conditioning
School is in session, but the summer season is not officially over. And it can get uncomfortably hot inside school buildings that are not equipped with air conditioning. Central air units, or even window units, are not required in New Jersey schools. But advocates suggest the feature should no longer be viewed as a luxury — it's a must-have in 2022.
Should 9/11 be a national holiday? (And why it probably never will be)
Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas Arnone is calling for an official 9/11 holiday, rekindling a debate that is unlikely to result in a new federal holiday. "On behalf of the Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners," Arnone said in a news release, "I am calling on state and federal legislators to make September 11th an official holiday to honor the victims, first responders, volunteers and all who were affected by the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001."
State panel gives N.J. employers option to use experts to determine if workers are high
EDITOR’S NOTE: NJ Cannabis Insider is hosting a day-long conference and networking event Sept. 15 at the Crowne Plaza Princeton, featuring major players in the industry. Tickets are limited. Long-awaited guidelines for employers on determining if workers are high on the job were issued Friday by the state agency...
Noticed all the new warehouses everywhere? NJ is doing something about it
TRENTON – New Jersey has formally adopted new guidance addressing the proliferation of warehouses around the state. The next question is whether anyone will follow it. After months of debate, resulting in a few changes, the State Planning Commission last week voted unanimously to approve guidance for the siting of warehouses in New Jersey. But its members stressed the document provides suggestions for towns to follow but isn’t mandatory.
N.J. reports 1,205 new cases, 4 COVID deaths. Rate of transmission ticks down.
New Jersey health officials on Sunday reported another 1,205 confirmed COVID-19 cases and four confirmed deaths as the rate of transmission continues to trend in a positive direction. The latest rate of transmission is 0.87 — down from 0.89 on Saturday. A transmission rate below 1 is an indication that...
As food prices keep climbing, NJ food insecurity getting worse
As inflation continues to push supermarket prices higher a new study finds almost 9% of the population in New Jersey is food insecure, which means they struggle at times to get enough to eat, but experts believe the actual numbers are much higher. Adele LaTourette, the senior director of policy...
New Jersey Globe
MaryAnne DeFuccio, mother and daughter of N.J. lawmakers, dies at 79
MaryAnne DeFuccio, the mother of Assemblywoman DeAnne DeFuccio (R-Upper Saddle River) and the daughter of the late State Sen. William F. Kelly (D-Jersey City), died on September 9. She was 79. She grew up as one of nine children of Bill and Cathleen Kelly. Her father spent 16 years in...
These 27 NJ districts awarded state aid for full-day preschool
TRENTON – Twenty-seven school districts around New Jersey are receiving a portion of just over $26 million in state aid to establish or expand access to preschool programs starting next month. The funding adds nearly 2,150 additional seats in preschool classrooms, increasing the state’s overall total to nearly 70,000....
Teacher contract talks stall in one of N.J.’s largest school districts amid Twitter spat with mayor
Union members in one of the state’s largest school districts returned to work this week under an expired contract as their negotiations stalled and the city’s mayor warned that any teachers who go on strike “will never receive a promotion.”. Elizabeth Mayor Mayor Christian Bollwage tweeted late...
