Ocala, FL

wuft.org

Show Series at Florida Horse Park in Ocala offers variety and family fun

Mike Clark has been a horse showman for over 20 years and enjoyed what he saw on Saturday at the Florida Horse Park in Ocala. “This is a fun show to get your horses out and show them off,” said Clark, 59. There are 9 shows every year for this organization at the Florida horse park where Mike and his wife, Kimberly, 55, involve themselves.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala Police Department’s Polar Patrol to celebrate one-year anniversary at local daycare

The Ocala Police Department’s ice cream truck initiative, the Polar Patrol, is preparing to celebrate its one-year anniversary with a trip to a local daycare. The Polar Patrol program launched on September 16, 2021, with the goal of building positive relationships in the community by enabling police officers to meet and engage with people while enjoying ice cream together.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

The City of Ocala hosts “Waste Amnesty Day”

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A special “Waste Amnesty Day” was held in Ocala. It let people get rid of all types of hazardous waste. Everything from paint and car batteries, to TVs and printers, were welcome to find a safe resting place as part of the event. Residents...
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

20 percent maintenance assessment hike packs meeting at Savannah Center

Community Development District 4 residents upset about a 20 percent maintenance assessment increase packed Savannah Center. Residents from the Marion County section of The Villages were at Friday’s meeting of the CDD 4 Board of Supervisors where the 2022-23 budget was up for approval. The board was set to...
THE VILLAGES, FL
ocala-news.com

Marion County commissioners approve master plan for Ocala/Marion County Veterans Memorial Park

During their regular meeting that was held earlier this week, Marion County commissioners approved the master plan for the Ocala/Marion County Veterans Memorial Park. The master plan, which consists of upgrades and improvements to the park, was drafted in collaboration with county staff from the Veterans Services and Parks and Recreation Departments, the Friends of Marion County Veterans Park Foundation, and the Marion County Veterans Council.
MARION COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Roof and Home Repair Funding Available for County Residents

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – The Alachua County Housing Division will make available $200,000 in SHIP funding for home repair as part of the Owner-Occupied Rehabilitation program. The funds include grants for low and very low-income eligible applicants only. Applications will only be accepted as long as budgeted funds for the strategy are available.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Residents ready to put on a show

The Villages is known for bringing in big entertainment acts, but your friends and neighbors are gearing up to present a smorgasbord of shows this season. Villages resident lifestyle theater groups are ready to present variety shows, plays and musical performances that will showcase the talents of fellow residents. The Off Broadway Players and Dancers will start off the season today with a variety show titled “Cocktails & Tattletales,” compiled and directed by Villager Lynne Albers. The show premieres at 3 and 6:30 p.m. at La Hacienda Regional Recreation Complex. Albers used her love of poetry and wit to write comical dialogue that ties together a variety of favorite songs into a story. The show is about a debutante party with a snobby hostess, played by Phyllis Iezzi, of the Village of St. Catherine.
THE VILLAGES, FL
ocala-news.com

Homer Jennings Cullifer

Homer Jennings “Sam” Cullifer of Salt Springs, FL, passed away Wednesday 8/31/2022 at the age of 93. He was born in Geneva, Alabama. Sam was in the US Navy from 1947-1966 and was a parachute rigger. He was a US Navy Competitive Shooter and retired as PRC Chief Petty Officer. In retirement, Sam owned multiple successful businesses and enjoyed several occupations.
SALT SPRINGS, FL
ocala-news.com

Celia Bernice Henry

Celia Bernice Henry (“Mama Celia”), 94, passed away on September 4, 2022, at West Marion Medical Plaza. Born on July 18, 1928, in Bluefields, Nicaragua, Celia was 1 of 16 children, the last surviving sibling. She married Ivan Henry and was the proud mother of 6 children. Celia was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, who was loved by all. Celia devoted her life to her family and serving God. She was an active member of Gethsemane Second Baptist Church of Managua, serving as deaconess. She later migrated to Ocala, Florida with her daughters Sandra and Janet and continued to serve as deaconess for her new church family at First Baptist Church in Ocala. Celia is survived by her 6 children, Sandra, Harold, Denis, Sara, Melvin, Janet, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Villagers in bitterly contested deed compliance case named ‘re-occurring’ violator

A couple in The Villages locked in a bitterly contested deed compliance case could face hefty daily fines if they don’t keep the property in compliance. The home of Thomas and Elaine Bergman at 8381 SE 178th Deveaux Lane in the Village of Piedmont was the subject of a deed compliance case Friday afternoon in front of the Community Development District 4 Board of Supervisors.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

School bus driver under investigation for assaulting kindergarten student

Officials from the Citrus County School District (CCSD), Citrus County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), and the Department of Children and Families (DCF) are currently investigating an incident between a bus driver and student which occurred the morning of Wednesday, Aug. 31, on the bus. According to the child’s mother, Elizabeth...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Rainbow Over SW 95th Circle In Ocala

This magnificent rainbow was photographed over SW 9th Circle in Ocala after a storm. Thanks to Carol Shalaew for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
OCALA, FL

