Queen Elizabeth II Has Died at 96 — See the Most Notable Artworks in the Royal Family’s Collection

Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest reigning monarch, died Thursday at 96 years old. During her record 70-year-long reign, she led the country through the aftermath of World War II, a bitter divorce from the European Union, and most recently the Covid-19 crisis. She became not only an icon, but a trusted leader among uncertain times.

Elizabeth, along with the rest of the British royal family, was a prolific art collector. The British royal family owns the largest private art collection in the world, known as the Royal Collection Trust. Comprised of over one million objects, the collection is spread across over a dozen royal residences, some of which are open to the public.

In 2013, Elizabeth Fullerton reviewed the exhibition“In Fine Style: The Art of Tudor and Stuart Fashion” at the Queen’s Gallery in Buckingham Palace. The show paired 60 notable paintings with garments worn by royalty and courtiers during the same period.

Below is a look at some of the foremost artworks in the Royal Collection Trust in light of Queen Elizabeth II’s passing.