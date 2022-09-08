ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

6 Burning Questions We're Hoping D23 Will Answer

By Kristen Lopez
IndieWire
IndieWire
 3 days ago

It’s been three years since Disney , Star Wars , and Marvel fans flocked to the Anaheim Convention Center for the D23 Expo. For fans, it’s three days of nonstop panels, memorabilia, and the opportunity to be in the know about what’s coming up from Disney and its subsidiaries. For Disney itself, it’s a chance to lay out the next several years of their programming and reveal details of their upcoming work, including the likes of animation and superhero films. And with the Disney-Fox merger cemented, and no Expo last year, there’s added interest to see if Disney will be using Fox properties more extensively than they have been.

The only thing that can be expected from D23 is the unexpected, so we’re looking at six burning questions we hope the D23 Expo will answer for us. No doubt there will be something we didn’t even think to ask, but start prepping now before it all becomes (sing-song) “once upon a dream.”

How Does Disney Plan to Downplay Disney+ Ads and Keep Old Subscribers?

Despite adding 14.4 million streaming subscribers to Disney+ this third fiscal year, the streaming service is continuing to try out new ways to make money, including adding ads to the service. Set to launch on December 8, the ad-supported version of the service will cost $7.99, which is the price of what a monthly subscription costs now. If you want no adds you’ll have to pay $10.99. On top of that, Disney’s big three-year annual subscription deal attendees signed up for at the 2019 Expo is set to expire this November. If Disney+ wants to keep those subscribers might they offer some type of similar extended discount or some other incentive to get them to re-up for three more years? It’ll be interesting to see how, if at all, Disney CEO Bob Chapek and crew try to find a silver lining to ads, especially with so many specialized streaming services, including Netflix, devolving to them.

Will Pixar Get Some Respect?

The Pixar animation studio saved the Walt Disney Company through some tough times, but it certainly doesn’t feel like there’s a ton of love between the two companies these days. Despite its history of critical and commercial success Pixar’s last three of their four feature films premiered on Disney+, the exception being “Lightyear,” a story about the “real” Buzz Lightyear (voiced by Chris Evans) that many assumed got a theatrical release because it was existing IP. With the only Pixar movie currently announced being Peter Sohn’s “Elemental,” set for release in June, it’s possible Disney will make a decision one way or another as to whether they see Pixar as a theatrical company or a streaming one. Might they definitively declare that this Pixar title will go to theaters? There are also release dates for two other unnamed Pixar movies, and it’s a possibility Disney will announce information on those. Either way, it’ll appease a lot of Pixar fans if the studio could show a little love for the company that helped save them at one time.

What About Those Fox Properties?

This was actually a question posited during the 2019 D23 Expo and it still stands now: What will Disney announce with regards to Fox? No doubt there will be updates on the long-gestating “Fantastic Four” movie, with many pundits predicting that Disney will use the Expo as an opportunity to reveal the director and cast. On top of that, it’s hoped that something will be announced regarding the “X-Men,” especially considering the appearance of Evan Peters’ Quicksilver character in “WandaVision.” This is a long shot, but it would be great to know what Disney’s plans are regarding Fox’s extensive classic film archive, much of which remains unavailable on streaming services, including Disney+. Could they announce that Fox’s classic 1940s musicals might make their way to Disney+ or Hulu? Regardless, with the merger finalized, this is Disney’s big opportunity to show how they plan to utilize (or not) the massive archive they’ve purchased.

Will ‘Avatar’ Have a Presence at D23?

The “Avatar” franchise has been largely dormant since the original film hit theaters in 2009, but with its long awaited sequel “Avatar: The Way of Water” coming out this December (and more sequels already in the can), the world of Pandora is about to return in a big way. While “Avatar” was once the highest grossing film of all time, it didn’t leave as much of a lasting cultural impact as similarly lucrative films, so Disney has to be thinking about ways to reintroduce moviegoers to the Na’vi before rolling out the sequel. A large “Avatar” presence at D23 would signal Disney’s commitment to building out the franchise for years to come, reminding audiences that this could be a series on par with its Marvel and “Star Wars” films. Considering that Disney built a “Pandora – The World of Avatar” attraction at Disney World years before acquiring the property through its merger with 20th Century Fox, the synergy is already there.

What’s on the Docket in a Galaxy Far, Far Away?

Disney came roaring out of the gate after purchasing Lucasfilm, releasing five new movies between 2015 and 2019. But their “Star Wars” films have been plagued by behind-the-scenes drama, with directors frequently being replaced and trilogies appearing to be changed on the fly. After the embarrassing debacle of “Solo: A Star Wars Story” in 2018, Lucasfilm largely paused its filmmaking operation and has focused on making television shows. The pivot was a wise one, as shows like “The Mandalorian” and “Obi-Wan Kenobi” have earned strong reviews and provided valuable content for Disney+. But at some point, we all know that “Star Wars” will return to theaters. Several film projects remain in development, including an original “Star Wars” film from Taika Waititi and a new trilogy from Rian Johnson. Unless Disney has some major new shows to announce, giving an update on the film slate would be an excellent way to satiate the “Star Wars” fans who made the trek to Anaheim.

What’s the Latest on ‘Indiana Jones 5’?

With the “Star Wars” franchise appearing to focus on television for the moment, Lucasfilm’s biggest upcoming film project is the currently-untitled “Indiana Jones 5,” which is slated to hit theaters next June. While much of the supporting cast has praised Harrison Ford’s performance, little else is known about the plot of the James Mangold film. With the release date inching closer and closer, this weekend would be a fantastic opportunity for Disney to reveal the title and trailer for the highly anticipated sequel. Given the massive slate of films announced at Comic-Con, it’s unlikely that there will be many new superhero films announced at D23, so “Indiana Jones 5” could have the spotlight to itself. And Harrison Ford showed up at Disney’s Star Wars Celebration earlier this year to give fans a first look at the film, so he’s certainly not opposed to using Disney fan conventions to promote the film.

IndieWire

D23: ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Takes Audiences Under the Scene with 5 New Clips

The audience at D23 was the first to see five clips from James Cameron’s “Avatar: The Way of Water.” Marking the finale of D23’s second day of film reveals, primarily focused on Lucasfilm and Marvel, James Cameron joined Hall D23 by video to let the audience know they’d be seeing footage from his long (very long) awaited sequel in 3D. After being given special 3D glasses, fans were shown five clips. The first boasted the wonders of the upcoming film’s 3D capabilities in a sequence of several Na’vi swimming. There’s a crispness that is exquisite to see, though it will be...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Happy Disney+ Day! Here’s a List of Everything Announced

Disney+ Day 2022 is upon us, and it’s not exactly the calm before the D23 storm. Starting September 8, the streamer unveiled a smattering of new subscriber content, plus rolled out a special one-month offer of $1.99 for new subscribers, compared to the regular $7.99 monthly fee. The promotion lasts through September 19 for new users to register. The 2022 Disney+ Day lineup features highly-anticipated global premieres from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, “The Simpsons,” and more, including behind-the-scenes making-of content for hit “Star Wars” series “Obi-Wan Kenobi” and Taika Waititi’s MCU installment “Thor: Love and Thunder.” Additionally, Disney Parks, Experiences,...
TRAVEL
IndieWire

D23 Expo: Disney Pulls Back the Curtain on Its Latest Slate of Live Action Remakes

When Walt Disney Studios President Sean Bailey took the stage at D23 Expo to preview the studio’s upcoming slate of live action films, he made it very clear that the remakes aren’t going anywhere. His presentation focused heavily on live action and CGI remakes of Disney’s most beloved animated films, delighting nostalgia-seeking fans with early looks at movies like “Snow White,” “Peter Pan and Wendy,” and “The Little Mermaid.” The enthusiastic reception to the star-studded event was a reminder that Disney’s pairings of classic material with A-list talent remains a very profitable formula. Keep reading for a roundup of all the...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Cars on the Road’: How Pixar’s Animated Series Pays Homage to Ray Harryhausen and ‘The Shining’

. In Pixar’s new animated short-form series, “Cars on the Road” (currently streaming on Disney+), creator/director and animator Steve Purcell (“Brave,” “Cars”) puts Lightning McQueen (Owen Wilson) and Mater (Larry the Cable Guy) on a cross-country trek full of cinematic nostalgia. The stops include homages to the stop-motion dinosaurs of Ray Harryhausen, the Overlook Hotel from “The Shining,” and retro sci-fi movies. “We wanted to send them on a road trip [to the wedding of Mater’s sister], and make it so that each place they stop was its own mini-adventure,” Purcell told IndieWire. “And that afforded us a lot of opportunity to...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘The Woman King’ Review: This Kind of Crowd-Pleasing Action Epic Shouldn’t Be So Rare

When the concept for “The Woman King” was but a glimmer in Maria Bello’s eye (yes, that Maria Bello, the film is the long-time actress’ first writing credit), “Black Panther” had not yet become a global smash, Gina Prince-Bythewood had not yet shown her action movie chops with the Netflix hit “The Old Guard,” and Viola Davis had only been nominated for two Oscars. In short: it was a very different time. The journey from then (2015) to now has only taken (ha, only) seven years, but Hollywood has changed immeasurably in the interim. And while celebrating the creation of something like Prince-Bythewood’s “The Woman...
MOVIES
IndieWire

D23 Unveils New ‘Willow’ Trailer, Christian Slater Joins Cast of Disney+ Series — Watch

Friday’s D23 Expo presentations were all about animated films (and remakes of them), but on Saturday morning, all eyes were on Lucasfilm. Fans gathered in Hall D23 to await “Star Wars” and “Indiana Jones 5” news, but Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy began by talking about “Willow,” a new sequel series to George Lucas and Ron Howard’s 1988 fantasy epic. Before dropping a new trailer, Warwick Davis, who reprises his role as the titular hero from the film, introduced another high-profile cast member. Davis invited Christian Slater to the stage, revealing that the actor would be joining the series, which hails from...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Disenchanted’ Teaser: Amy Adams Returns as Princess Giselle for ‘Enchanted’ Sequel

The Anaheim Convention Center melted into the magical land of Andalasia on Friday, when the first teaser for “Disenchanted” — the long-awaited sequel to Kevin Lima’s 2007 fantasy musical “Enchanted” — debuted to press and fans attending the annual convention D23 in Southern California. Set 15 years after the events of the first film, “Disenchanted” sees six-time Oscar nominee Amy Adams reprise her role as Giselle: a sing-songy, whimsical, animal-loving princess who gives up her fantastical life to marry a cynical New York divorce attorney named Robert, played by the ever-dashing Patrick Dempsey. James Marsden, who plays Giselle’s former prince charming...
MOVIES
IndieWire

IndieWire’s 2022 Film Festival Acquisitions Guide: All This Season’s Buys

Below is IndieWire’s list of all acquisitions for the 2022 fall festival season, documented as they roll in with the most recent on top. All are listed with the film’s title, the festival(s) where it screened, the buyer, and when the acquisition was announced. All rights are for North America unless otherwise noted. The fall festival season is upon us, with the Venice Film Festival kicking off a buzzy few months on August 31, followed by Telluride, Toronto, NYFF, and AFI, among many more. That means that buyers are already lining up to scoop titles, whether for awards season release or...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Jon Hamm Calls Out ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Success Over Marvel Movies: ‘That’s Unprecedented’

Jon Hamm is taking the old Superman catchphrase “it’s a bird, it’s a plane” quite seriously. The “Top Gun: Maverick” star celebrated the record-breaking success of the long-awaited sequel film, led by Tom Cruise. “It’s the only film to be number one on Memorial Day and number one on Labor Day,” Hamm told Entertainment Tonight. “That’s unprecedented in many ways.” The “Mad Men” alum added, “It’s one of the only top five [films] that doesn’t have somebody in a cape or on a spaceship. It’s a story about real people, it’s got a lot of emotional resonance, people are really responding to it.” Most...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘The Fabelmans’ Trailer: Steven Spielberg Debuts a Star-Studded Take on His Own Childhood

Steven Spielberg has amassed one of the most eclectic filmographies in cinema history, with films ranging from “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial” to “Schindler’s List.” From Civil War period pieces to sci-fi blockbusters where dinosaurs roam the Earth again, the two-time Oscar winner has tackled just about every subject imaginable. Sometimes it seems as if all that’s left to do is to make a movie about himself. Which is exactly what he did with “The Fabelmans.” Spielberg’s latest directorial effort is a fictionalized account of his own childhood in Arizona after World War II, focusing on the formative years that led to him...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Sirens’ Trailer: Natasha Lyonne and Maya Rudolph Spotlight Lebanon’s First All-Women Metal Band

Ready to rock? The Sundance selected documentary “Sirens,” directed by Rita Baghdadi, tells the story of Lebanon’s first all-female metal band, Slave to Sirens. The film is executive-produced by Natasha Lyonne and Maya Rudolph and centers on the band’s friendships, relationships, and at times, self-destruction, in the pursuit of rock stardom. “Sirens” won the Grand Jury Prize at Outfest and is set to premiere in theaters September 30 from Oscilloscope Laboratories. Per the official synopsis, on the outskirts of Beirut, Lilas and her thrash metal bandmates, Shery, Maya, Alma, and Tatyana (Slave to Sirens), have big dreams but few opportunities. When the...
MUSIC
IndieWire

‘Tales of the Jedi’ Trailer: Ahsoka’s Origins Revealed, Plus Young Dooku, Qui-Gon — Watch

Lucasfilm has just debuted the first trailer for “Tales of the Jedi,” the new microseries from Lucasfilm Animation, set to debut on Disney+ October 26. All six 15-minute episodes will be available at once. The series will follow two different paths: the story of how Ahsoka Tano left her Togruta family to join the Jedi order near infancy and her life as told in key moments in the years after that, and also the story of young Count Dooku and his Padawan Qui-Gon Jinn (voiced once more by Liam Neeson) as Dooku warns about “the rising darkness” he foretells will take...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

‘Susie Searches’ Review: Sophie Kargman Feature Falls Short After Auspicious Setup

The first 25 minutes of “Susie Searches” is so tight, so hilarious and original, beaming with a buoyant teenage energy that could kickoff an entire film series of adventures, that it’s shocking how unyielding, mismanaged and sappy the next hour of the movie becomes. The drop-off is steep, and unfortunate. An expansion by Sophie Kargman of her same-titled 2020 short, Susie (Kiersey Clemons) is a college student, with braces strapped across her wide smile and an unquenchable love of whodunits. Every night she records a podcast showcasing her sleuthing skills to her moribund audience. Far from the popular girl at...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Bros’ Review: Billy Eichner’s Gay Rom-Com Makes the Familiar Radical

After 120 years, give or take, Hollywood finally has a mainstream queer rom-com answer to films like Nora Ephron’s “You’ve Got Mail” and “Sleepless in Seattle.” Hell, it’s taken just as long to make a mainstream LGBTQ movie that isn’t about pain and suffering or trauma or systemic homophobia. Enter screenwriter/star Billy Eichner and director Nicholas Stoller’s “Bros,” (or here, a dating app cheekily called Zellweger). The actual breaking of ground is that the cast is top-to-toe gay, gay, gay… and that’s pretty much where it stops. The screenplay’s contours are broadly conventional, but that’s a good thing. When we...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Tyler Perry: Casting ‘Jazzman’s Blues’ Was Tough Due to ‘Not So Great’ Reviews of ‘Madea’ Movies

Tyler Perry’s rise to billionaire status has come with a few unexpected repercussions. The mogul behind the “Madea” franchise revealed to The Hollywood Reporter that poor reviews impacted casting on his upcoming period piece, “A Jazzman’s Blues,” which he wrote, directed, and produced. Set in the 1940s South, “A Jazzman’s Blues” was penned by Perry 27 years ago, with Lionsgate originally attached to produce the film in 2007. The film centers on Bayou (Joshua Boone), a young Black jazz singer in Louisiana who rekindles his decades-long romance with his white-passing former girlfriend (Solea Pfeiffer). “A Jazzman’s Blues” premieres at 2022 TIFF before streaming...
MOVIES
IndieWire

What Everything Marvel Announced at D23 Means for the MCU’s Future

There was a lot expected of Marvel at this year’s D23 Expo. As the chairman of Disney Studios Content Alan Bergman pointed out upon opening day two of the company’s movie panels, when D23 started, Marvel Studios had just been acquired. At the last D23, held pre-pandemic in 2019, many projects Marvel promoted ultimately struggled to get out on time amid seemingly endless production delays thanks to COVID-19. But with the upcoming “Wakanda Forever,” the sequel to 2018’s groundbreaking blockbuster “Black Panther,” finally marking the end of Marvel’s Phase 4, many anticipated Marvel would shoot for the moon — and land...
MOVIES
IndieWire

D23: Marvel’s ‘Thunderbolts’ Cast Includes Florence Pugh, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and David Harbour

One of the most mysterious items in Marvel’s Phase 5 film slate has been “Thunderbolts,” a movie that is set to follow a new team of villains who are recruited to go on a dangerous mission for the government. Little has been known about the project, which hails from director Jake Schierer and screenwriters Kurt Busiek and Eric Pearson, other than its 2024 release date and “Suicide Squad”-like premise. That all changed in a big way at D23 Expo on Saturday. Towards the end of the Marvel presentation, chief creative officer Kevin Feige revealed the film’s star-studded cast, which includes Julia Louis-Dreyfus,...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Butcher’s Crossing’ Review: Nicolas Cage Goes Full Brando in This Neo-Western

Nicolas Cage’s direct-to-video days may be over — we’ve come a long way from the “Kill Chain,” “Primal,” “Grand Isle” triple-header of 2019 — but the guy is simply too eager and too curious to just sit by the phone and wait for someone to call him with a script as strong and/or well-tailored to him as “Mandy,” “Pig,” or “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.” While Cage’s latest creative renaissance is hopefully still just getting started, his current upswing was always going to be pockmarked by its fair share of forgettably solid genre films. We’re talking respectable programmers with compromised...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Ke Huy Quan Joins Cast of ‘Loki’ Season 2

Now, that’s what we call a multiverse of madness. On Saturday at D23 Expo, Marvel chief creative officer Kevin Feige announced actor Ke Huy Quan had joined the cast of “Loki” Season 2 in an undisclosed role. Quan starred in the action-packed, metaphysics-defying “Everything Everywhere All at Once” for A24 earlier this year opposite Michelle Yeoh. At the Anaheim Convention Center, he appeared in a sizzle reel shown to press and fans that featured the former “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” actor seated behind a desk. Met mostly positively by critics — IndieWire’s Ben Travers gave its first episodes a...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘So Much Tenderness’ Review: Minimalist Drama Shines Light on Different Stage of Immigrant Experience

There are many stories about the immigrant experience, and when it comes to ones centering on the Latinx community, many of them sadly focus on the trauma of the immigration itself — crossing borders, being threatened by immigration authorities, facing racism as you try to adjust — or on the multigenerational effect of immigration years down the line. But rarely do we see a film about what happens in between these two things, what it’s like after you migrate, after you have found a routine and settled down and adapted to your new home, and the daily struggles of not...
IMMIGRATION
IndieWire

IndieWire

