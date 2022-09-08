Read full article on original website
Here are the 4 people who Trump and the DOJ proposed to be the special master to review the Mar-a-Lago documents
The DOJ and Trump's legal team each named two proposed special masters: Barbara S. Jones, Thomas B. Griffith, Raymond J. Dearie, and Paul Huck, Jr.
British people are ripping out their beloved vintage-style stoves because they are too expensive to run amid the energy crisis
A worker tasked with removing the Agas told Bloomberg he'd got rid of 35 this year and some owners cried because they couldn't afford to keep them.
Trump wants to split the cost of the special master with the government but the DOJ wants him to pay for it
Trump requested a special master to review the documents seized at Mar-a-Lago and the DOJ, which appealed the move, wants him to foot the bill.
Former Obama official calls out US networks over Queen Elizabeth coverage, zeroing in on her connection to British colonialism
"British colonialism, which she presided over for all these years, had a terrible effect on much of the world," Richard Stengel said.
Letitia James vs. Donald J. Trump: What is New York's attorney general about to do to Trump and his company?
NY AG Letitia James is about to sue Donald Trump and his real estate and golf resort business. Experts predict she will allege a longstanding — and tricky to prove — pattern of financial fraud. The lawsuit will take years to resolve, two former assistant attorney generals tell...
Private citizens are throwing their hats in the ring to be the special master and review the classified documents Trump brought to Mar-a-Lago
"I'm not quite sure what the job specifications are for such an assignment but I would like to offer my services for this task," one person wrote.
Gov. Ron DeSantis' Democratic challenger, Charlie Crist, vows he won't impose a state income tax in Florida and says 6% sales tax is 'too high'
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist of Florida vowed Friday that he would never impose a state income tax in the Sunshine State and called the state's sales tax "too high." "You'll never have a state income tax if Charlie Crist is governor," Crist said during an appearance on ABC's The...
Democrats were facing a November wipeout, but a summer of wins is giving them a chance to hang onto Congress
Democrats may be able to hang onto the House and Senate after securing bipartisan deals, along with passing their climate bill.
China plans three missions to the Moon after discovering a new lunar mineral that may be a future energy source
The mineral, Changesite-(Y), was found in samples obtained by China's space exploration in 2020 and could prove to be a source of energy.
In a win for gun control advocates, Visa, Mastercard, and American Express plan to start separately categorizing sales at gun stores
The decision comes after the International Organization for Standardization, a Geneva-based nonprofit, approved the creation of a merchant code for gun retailers.
Billionaire investor and Trump megadonor Peter Thiel praises Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as 'the best of the governors' for offering 'a real alternative to California'
Records show that Thiel — who has given millions to Senate candidates — has not donated to the Republican governor's reelection campaign.
Sen. Marco Rubio warns Biden he must 'immediately' crack down on southern border to extinguish fentanyl supply in US as boy, 13, is arrested for overdose of middle school worker in California
Florida Sen. Marco Rubio clapped back at President Biden for saying MAGA Republicans 'threaten' the republic and said instead it's Biden's porous southern border that threatens the nation. 'It's a sign of how out of touch this administration is with the lives of people who don't spend all day on...
Stock market resilience suggests more upside ahead as investor sentiment remains 'the most bullish factor' for equities, Bank of America says
"[The] S&P 500 rallied after support at 3,900 bent but did not break," Bank of America's Stephen Suttmeier said.
Blue Origin 'responding to an issue' after abort system activated on uncrewed launch
Blue Origin experienced an "anomaly" during an uncrewed launch of its New Shepard rocket from West Texas on Monday morning, triggering an abort system that allowed the capsule to parachute to Earth.
Meet Christina Bobb — former OAN presenter, 2020 election denier, and Trump's latest attorney to face legal trouble
Bobb, a former presenter for the far-right One America News network, is now embroiled in Trump's legal battle over the FBI's Mar-a-Lago raid.
Ethereum Merge Explained: Experts break down the risks of the long-awaited crypto update
Blockchain experts call Ethereum's merge the most important event in crypto history, after the creation of ether and bitcoin.
Too many seats, not enough movies: Inside the theater industry's next crisis — and what can be done about it
Movie theaters face a drought of blockbusters, which makes it hard to sell tickets. Industry watchers say it's time to consider big changes at the local cineplex.
Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX Ventures and Anthony Scaramucci's SkyBridge deal marries the companies' love for crypto with the safety of more stable investments.
The hedge fund, run by president Donald Trump's former comms director, will use money from SBF to buy $40 million in crypto and hold it on its balance sheet.
Pennsylvania governor candidate Doug Mastriano prayed Trump would 'seize the power' ahead of January 6, video shows
Doug Mastriano prayed Congress would "rise up with boldness" on the 6th of January in a December 2020 Zoom call published by Rolling Stone.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says Republicans are approaching big business all wrong: 'Corporatism is not the same as free enterprise'
DeSantis said that his fights with Disney, tech companies, and investment firms provide a "lesson for people on the right."
