Oklahoma City, OK

Oklahoma City Thunder Fan Fest to be held at Paycom Center

By Hicham Raache/KFOR
 3 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – The Oklahoma City Thunder will host their Thunder Fan Fest at the Paycom Center this Sunday.

Fan Fest will be from 2-5 p.m. Sunday.

OKC Thunder holding Storm Chaser auditions

The event is free and open to the public.

It will feature appearances by Rumble the Bison, Thunder Girls and other entertainment groups. It will also include ticket giveaways, Rumble’s Glow Dance Party and the opportunity for fans to purchase single-game tickets before they go on sale to the public on Sept. 15.

