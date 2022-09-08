ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren theater to open bar and lounge

By Krystle Kimes
 3 days ago

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Robins Theatre in downtown Warren is set to open a bar and lounge inside the theatre this weekend.

The Club will officially open this Saturday at 6 p.m. before Christopher Cross’ 40th Anniversary Tour.

The Club at the Robins Theatre will open two hours before each event and close when the show begins. They’ll serve beer, wine and other alcoholic beverages.

The theater reopened two and a half years ago after getting refurbished, and it continues to evolve.

Restaurant ‘with big flavors’ to open locally

“We’re celebrating our 100th anniversary in January 2023. Something we’re starting off here with our 100th anniversary concert series, another thing we’re adding here to the Robins Theatre,” says Sean McBane, general manager of the theater.

The bar isn’t just limited to concertgoers, as it can hold about 40 people before a show.

