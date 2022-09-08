Read full article on original website
Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs to give away free corny dogs at the State Fair of TexasKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DTexas State
Dak Prescott Injury Update is Bad News For Cowboys FansFlurrySportsDallas, TX
Dallas Police Department Raided Popular Recording StudioLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Deep Ellum plans to create a community center to commemorate its 150th anniversaryJalyn SmootDallas, TX
Dallas PD Creating Unit Focused on Deep EllumLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Only one Dallas spot makes Bon Appetit's list of best new restaurants
Texas restaurants are well-represented on Bon Appetit’s list of America’s 50 Best New Restaurants for 2022. Seven Lone Star State establishments earn the magazine's approval. They are:. Birdie’s, a counter service restaurant in Austin known for its seasonal menu and well-chosen list of natural wines. Canje, the...
Fashionistas live la dolce vita at Ten Best Dressed Women of Dallas events
Known as the unofficial opener of fall gala season in Dallas, Crystal Charity Ball's Ten Best Dressed Women of Dallas event has become so popular that this year it was done in shifts. The traditional morning gathering at Neiman Marcus NorthPark Center was followed by an evening assembly, both of...
Quiet luxury abounds at new Italian restaurant Dea near Dallas' Inwood Village
The countdown is on for Dea, the new Italian restaurant opening near Dallas' Inwood Village from acclaimed restaurateurs Tracy Moore Rathbun and Lynae Fearing. Dea is going into the former Fireside Pies space at 7709 Inwood Rd., and is slated to open in mid-September — right next door to their beloved Asian restaurant Shinsei and just a shot down from their seafood restaurant Lovers Seafood & Market.
Modern Mexican restaurant from Las Vegas shimmies into Dallas' Deep Ellum
A Las Vegas restaurant group is opening a grandiose Mexican spot on the edge of Deep Ellum in Dallas. Called La Neta Cocina Y Lounge, it's from 81/82 Group, founded by industry veteran Ryan Labbe, and will open at the newly constructed three-building development called The Epic in 2023. This...
Classic tavern D.L. Mack’s carries out crisp pizzas to Dallas' Preston Royal
A Chicago-inspired tavern-style restaurant is opening at Preston Royal: It's a second location of D.L. Mack's, the classic American tavern concept from Vandelay Hospitality Group, and it's opening at 10720 Preston Rd. #1101, AKA the former Neighborhood Services/NHS Bar & Grill space. According to a Vandelay representative, it'll open on...
These are the 14 best things to do in Dallas this weekend
Despite two huge rappers and one big-time comedian coming to the area this weekend, the slate of events is dominated by theater. There will be no fewer than eight productions starting their runs, including a national tour of a Broadway show. You can also see a unique anniversary celebration of a local performing arts venue, a concert by the Queen of Mariachi, and an eye-catching and educational sculpture exhibition.
A proposal for what to do with Longhorn Ballroom leads this Dallas news
This roundup of news around Dallas includes a proposal for what to do about the I-345 freeway, and another proposal for the Longhorn Ballroom, which will require money from Dallas to execute. A festive downtown event is making a comeback, but so is a scam perpetrated on Dallas water utilities customers. There's a new garden in the works, as well as a community center in Deep Ellum.
Newest bar on Dallas' Henderson Ave: A South Texas-style ice house
A new ice-house-style restaurant and bar has sprung up on Dallas' Henderson Avenue. Called Willie D's, it's said to pay homage to a classic South Texas icehouse, but with an elevated twist, of course, and will open on Friday, September 9 at 2929 N. Henderson Ave, AKA the former Uno Mas space.
The 11 glitziest galas no Dallas social butterfly should miss in fall 2022
Philanthropic Dallasites are ready to flex some fundraising muscle again, if this season's schedule of glamorous galas is any indication. For the first time since the onset of the pandemic, fall is filled with black-tie balls and benefits. But there are some new twists. For instance, an opulent Dallas Opera affair has pivoted to a more low-key evening. TACA's high-energy Party on the Green is now Glitz at the Ritz. Two x Two is spreading out over two weeks. And Cattle Baron's Ball is saddling up in a new location.
Longtime annual Deep Ellum Arts Festival pulls the plug after 28 years
An annual arts tradition in Deep Ellum is calling it quits: The Deep Ellum Arts Festival, which has been a staple of Dallas' spring festival circuit for 28 years, will not return. According to a statement on its website from founder and owner Stephen Millard, the festival did not have...
Hall Arts Hotel in Dallas Arts District signs on with new management
There's a new boss at Hall Arts Hotel in Dallas' Arts District: The luxury property will now be managed by Aimbridge Hospitality, under its specialized Full Service Division operating branded full service, resorts, and luxury hotels. Aimbridge Hospitality divisional president Rob Smith says in a statement that they're delighted to...
CMA Entertainer of the Year Luke Combs to open new world tour in Dallas-Fort Worth
Reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year Luke Combs will start a massive 2023 world tour in a place he clearly loves — Dallas-Fort Worth. The country superstar will open his tour with a show at AT&T Stadium in Arlington on March 25, 2023, according to a release. The unnamed...
Dallas' Richard Rawlings gets into hemp with Gas Monkey Garage collaboration
A Dallas company has collaborated with famed car guy Richard Rawlings on a handy new product made from hemp. Called Gas Monkey Spill-Jack, it's a plant-based item made from magical hemp that you use to absorb oil and other spills, named for Gas Monkey Garage, Rawlings' acclaimed hot-rod car shop.
Sam Moon Group to open plush new Marriott hotel by Dallas Arts District
A new hotel is coming to Dallas' Arts District: Called the JW Marriott Dallas Arts District, it's scheduled to open in spring 2023 at 800 N. Harwood St., in downtown Dallas. According to a release, this will be the first JW Marriott hotel in Dallas. JW Marriott Hotels are the chain's the most select and significant properties. The release describes it as a luxurious and artistically inspired respite.
SMU to start serving brisket from Dallas BBQ restaurant at football games
A Dallas restaurant is going to start serving BBQ at SMU football games and sporting events. This and That Hospitality, parent of restaurants and bars such as The Whippersnapper, Tiny Victories, Alice Dallas, and Sfuzzi, has forged a partnership with SMU Athletics. Ferris Wheelers Backyard & BBQ, the barbecue restaurant in Dallas' Design District, will serve barbecue at home games inside Gerald J. Ford Stadium.
H-E-B sets opening date for first supermarket in Dallas-Fort Worth
Mark it on your calendar in red: Texas supermarket chain H-E-B has finally set a date for the opening of its new store in Frisco, which will also be the first H-E-B location in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. Drumroll:. H-E-B will open the doors to its flagship store in Frisco...
These are the 17 hottest concerts rocking Dallas-Fort Worth in September
The summer of 2022 was the first time in three years that Dallas-Fort Worth had seen a full slate of big-name concerts, but if you thought there were a lot to choose from then, just wait until you see what's in store for the last four months of the year. There are so many, in fact, that we've had to break the list down into individual months to give each of them their just due.
The 10 best sports bars in Dallas for every team's top fan
Football, hockey, soccer, baseball, basketball — no matter which sport you support, it's way more fun to watch your favorite teams play when you're surrounded by other cheering fans. But where to head for some cold drinks, hot food, and big sports action? In the spirit of CultureMap's newest...
Fall fitness stretches into September and beyond in Dallas-Fort Worth
This month's round-up of health and fitness-focused events is far-reaching and extra-long — many of the concepts last all month long, and a few stretch into October. We're covering them all, since we'd hate for you to miss out on the many cool concepts that are happening that first weekend of fall.
Dallas police seek info on SUV that killed bicyclist in hit-and-run
Dallas police are asking for the public's help to identify the driver of a white SUV involved in a hit-and-run accident that killed a man who was riding his bicycle. The police have not released information on the identity of the victim. The accident took place in far southeast Dallas...
