Tampa, FL

USF College of The Arts performances to be free

TAMPA — The University of South Florida College of The Arts will now offer tickets to all of its events free of charge to students, faculty, and the general public. The college said in a press release it also will begin to schedule some weekday matinees to provide options for individuals who may not be able to attend evening or weekend performances.
TAMPA, FL
Ella’s Folk Art Cafe has served the best brunch, art, and tunes in Tampa for 13 years

Time flies when you’re listening to good music and enjoying soul food. Ella’s Folk Art Cafe is a Seminole Heights staple for art admirers, audiophiles, and foodies alike. The marvelous Folk Art Cafe has been in the Tampa community for 13 years. In that time the restaurant and gallery and music venue has grown into the eclectic haunt people from across Florida seek out.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa, FL
Tampa, FL
Free Eye Exams and Glasses for Kids in Tampa Bay

The Lions Eye Institute for Transplant and Research, a nonprofit organization that transforms lives by restoring sight for those with visual impairments and improves quality-of-life for tissue recipients is hosting its annual Eye Ball, Saturday September 10th, 2022 at Tampa Marriott Water Street. Funds raise will support Lion’s Eye which...
TAMPA, FL
Carl Orff
Itzhak Perlman
THE 15 BEST Things to Do in Apollo Beach, Florida

Apollo Beach lies north of the New Smyrna Beach area and has a hidden gem that you will want to explore in Florida. And just so you know, one is on the east coast side of the Canaveral seashore (Cape Canaveral), and the second one is what I am talking about in Tampa on the West Coast of Florida.
APOLLO BEACH, FL
Bad Teachers Cheating And Greed At Pasco County Hudson High

Bad Teachers Cheating And Greed At Pasco County Hudson High. Three Pasco County teachers caught up in a cheating scandal to make money off student exam results. Teachers we reportedly taking the exams themselves and creating “study guides” for their students. AKA, the bad teachers were giving students the answers to take with them in to exam rooms. Source TBT.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
Tampa Man Posts Bail, Get Rearrested In Jail Parking Lot

Tampa Bay, home of Super Bowl Champs, Stanley Cup Champs, and home of getting arrested for dumb s**t! A 32-year-old man was arrested for a DUI after a fender bender on Ulmerton Road and 66th Street. He posted a $500 bail a few hours later and was able to leave Pinellas County Jail. Well he didn’t get very far. Because according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office arrest report, he broke into three sheriff’s office vehicles in the parking lot!
TAMPA, FL
City officials respond to volley of pickleball complaints

A growing and vocal group of pickleball enthusiasts believe St. Petersburg is unaccommodating to their sport; however, city officials say that could not be further from the case. Mike Jefferis, leisure services administrator and director of parks and recreation, has the difficult task of ensuring equitable access to all sports...
Nibbles & Bites: More Eateries Now Open At The KRATEs

Only a few restaurants have yet to open at Phase 1 of the KRATE Container Park at The Grove at Wesley Chapel — and the word is definitely getting out that KRATE is a great destination for a wide variety of cuisine types from all over the world. Bakery...
WESLEY CHAPEL, FL
Foxy Lady Turns Fifty!

Lorry Eible and her two sons, Edward and Bryan, moved to Sarasota in 1972 where she raised her boys and decided to open a boutique with unique and unusual items...and it worked! It all started on Siesta Key in a small, white cottage near the beach, which later grew into the boutique’s current location on Siesta Key. Ten years later, with the love and support of Lorry’s husband John Walter, who had built the first Foxy Lady store that had been in business over the years, they built the St. Armands store—a.k.a Foxy Lady West—and it all fell into place. Fifty years later, with the training and devotion of loyal staff, they are all still excited to be lucky enough to do something that they love and are fortunate enough to have so many loyal clients that love their boutiques. And they love them!
SARASOTA, FL
20+ FUN Things to Do in Tampa Bay this Weekend

We can’t wrap our heads around the fact that September is already here! We’re getting excited though, because that means that fall is just around the corner which means there are so many things to do in Tampa Bay with the kids. Our list of our favorite pumpkin patches in Tampa Bay and Halloween events is growing […]
TAMPA, FL

