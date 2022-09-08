Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Soccer: Buckeyes stun No. 12 Bulldogs 2-0 behind McLaughlin’s four savesThe LanternColumbus, OH
U.S. Air Force vet living his passion through woodworkingArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
This Hotel's Kitchen Served as a Secondary Location for Feeding Medical Workers During the PandemicMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Indianapolis, IN
Who is Ezyah - An Indy R&B Artist You Need to Check OutTyce TreadwayIndianapolis, IN
WISH-TV
Indiana Grown: Modoc Gardens
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown. This week’s guests are Josh and Mindy Ellis, owners of Modoc Gardens. Modoc Gardens is a family owned and operated business. Learn more about their small family farm by...
speedsport.com
Gold Cup Preview: A Look At Friday’s Field
CHICO, Calif. — After last night’s prelim action at the 68th Gold Cup Race of Champions, only two tickets remain for the right to start in the top-four of tomorrow’s dash that will set the front four rows of the $25,000 to win finale. Roughly 30 World...
thedailyhoosier.com
In downpour, some dedicated IU students stayed past miserable first half: “I paid the money, I might as well stick it out”
Indiana opened its 35-22 win over Idaho in a torrential downpour. Ponchos and rain jackets of assorted colors covered the normally crimson-clad stands, as the Hoosier faithful tried their best to stay dry in the midst of unbearable rain. While rain jackets covered the seats of the fans who toughed...
Indiana dominates third quarter, rallies past Idaho 35-22
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Indiana scored 29 consecutive points, including 23 in the third quarter, to rebound from a sluggish start in a 35-22 victory over FCS-member Idaho on a rainy Saturday night. The game was delayed 35 minutes by a lightning warning, and the Hoosiers didn’t show up at the outset against the three-touchdown underdog Vandals, who led 10-0 at halftime. Then everything clicked, and rather quickly, for Indiana. Backup quarterback Donaven McCulley started the comeback with a 4-yard TD rush. After a bad Idaho snap resulted in a safety, Connor Bazelak threw touchdown passes of 43 yards to A.J. Barner and 26 yards to D.J. Matthews Jr. The latter three scores came in a span of 5:10.
13News meteorologist Sean Ash gives update on health
INDIANAPOLIS — 13News meteorologist Sean Ash shared an update Friday morning on his health as he has been off the air for a few weeks. "Thanks to #BlameSean & heredity, I had to have open heart surgery 4 weeks ago," Sean tweeted. Sean went into more detail in a...
hoosieragtoday.com
Co-Alliance Celebrates Opening of New Indianapolis Headquarters
Indiana-based agriculture and energy cooperative Co-Alliance celebrated the opening of its new corporate headquarters in Indianapolis with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house event on Friday. Co-Alliance’s corporate headquarters is now located at 770 North High School Road in Indianapolis. The new location is 10 miles east of its previous headquarters...
List: All of the 9/11 remembrance events in central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — Sunday, Sept. 11 marks the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center. In honor of the over 2,000 people who lost their lives in the attack, Gov. Eric Holcomb has asked all flags to be flown at half-staff. Additionally, several remembrance events throughout Indianapolis and its surrounding areas […]
Inside Indiana Business
Krueger on Indianapolis’ Massive Medical Corridor Plan
A massive multi-billion-dollar medical corridor in downtown Indianapolis. How innovation at 16 Tech fits into the plan. 16 Tech Community Corp. President & CEO Emily Krueger had more.
beechgrove-athletics.com
Hornets blanked for first time in five years, 32-0
Coming off a resounding 51-35 road win at Speedway the previous week, Coach Brandon Winters’ Beech Grove Hornets returned home to face Scecina but ran into a proverbial buzzsaw as the visiting Crusaders broke open a close contest and cruised to a 32-0 win over the hosts Friday evening in an Indiana Crossroads Conference affair at TCU Veterans Stadium.
Columbus man dies in weekend motorcycle crash
COLUMBUS, Ind. — A man from Columbus, Indiana died Saturday after his motorcycle crashed into a passenger vehicle. According to the Bartholomew County Coroner’s Office, authorities were called around 4:30 p.m. to a stretch of State Road 58 south of Waymansville. Luis Alberto Martinez Gusman, a 38-year-old from Columbus, was pronounced dead at the scene. […]
Indiana's biggest hot air balloon festival returns to Conner Prairie
FISHERS, Ind. — Indiana's biggest hot air balloon festival is back this weekend at Conner Prairie in Fishers. The second annual Jupiter Flight Festival is taking place from Sept. 9-11, featuring some of the top balloon pilots from around the country. This year, they've added 20 more balloons for...
readthereporter.com
The Westfield Flour Mill’s 70-year grind
Submitted by Hamilton County Bicentennial Commission. Guest contributor and historian Brendan White shares the story of a long-gone business that became an important part of the agricultural heritage of Westfield. White is a frequent historical society volunteer who has a true passion for Hamilton County’s past. He is also a...
Top 12 things to do in Indy this weekend: Sept. 9 - 11
Here is a list of the best events and things to do in Indianapolis this weekend, September 9 - 11, including the Indychitlan Fest, a live mural battle at HI-FI Annex, and the Penrod Arts Fair.
lebanonathletics.com
Congrats Lady Tigers Golf Team, Sagamore Conference Champions!
Congratulations to the Lady Tigers Golf team. They shot a 355 today at Crawfordsville Country Club to capture 1st place in the Sagamore Conference Tournament. Special Congratulations to Audrey Patterson, Anna Robbins, Emma Hornbecker and Kate Williams for all making the 1st Team All Conference and Masin Cassis for making the second team. Tiger Pride!
Pilot error, overloading caused crash that killed 5 Indiana men
Federal investigators blame pilot error and an overloaded aircraft for a 2019 plane crash near a Michigan airport that killed five Indiana men and seriously injured a sixth person aboard.
Roughly 1,200 Indiana auto workers strike, cite health and safety conditions
Members of United Auto Workers walked off the job at the Stellantis Casting Plant in Kokomo, Ind. The 3,500-acre plant makes aluminum parts used in the powertrains of Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram vehicles.
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Stormy Sunday across central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — Showers and storms have been lifting through central Indiana overnight out ahead of a cold front that will push through the state later today. Storm coverage area and intensity increases after noon from west to east. Severe weather is not expected, but there will be impacts to...
cbs4indy.com
Fall-like temperatures on the way
INDIANAPOLIS – Rain showers with isolated thunderstorms are headed to Indiana this Sunday. Then, we experience a temperature drop that will make it feel like an early start to the fall season!. Sunday at a glance. Sunday rain chances. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are on the way for Sunday....
Current Publishing
RISE Fest set to rock for nonprofits
Among the goals for last year’s inaugural RISE Fest fundraiser was for the daylong music festival to become an annual event. So far, organizers seem poised to accomplish that objective. Conceived by local musicians as a way to combine live performances with fundraising, the second RISE Fest – featuring...
Fox 59
Showers and storms around this Sunday
Prepare for a soggy Sunday as a storm complex slides over the state today. Showers and storms have already impacted central Indiana overnight. A flash flood warning was issued for Hamilton County around 7 PM Saturday with 2” to 3” of rain falling within a short span of time.
