Indianapolis, IN

WISH-TV

Indiana Grown: Modoc Gardens

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown. This week’s guests are Josh and Mindy Ellis, owners of Modoc Gardens. Modoc Gardens is a family owned and operated business. Learn more about their small family farm by...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
speedsport.com

Gold Cup Preview: A Look At Friday’s Field

CHICO, Calif. — After last night’s prelim action at the 68th Gold Cup Race of Champions, only two tickets remain for the right to start in the top-four of tomorrow’s dash that will set the front four rows of the $25,000 to win finale. Roughly 30 World...
SPEEDWAY, IN
The Associated Press

Indiana dominates third quarter, rallies past Idaho 35-22

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Indiana scored 29 consecutive points, including 23 in the third quarter, to rebound from a sluggish start in a 35-22 victory over FCS-member Idaho on a rainy Saturday night. The game was delayed 35 minutes by a lightning warning, and the Hoosiers didn’t show up at the outset against the three-touchdown underdog Vandals, who led 10-0 at halftime. Then everything clicked, and rather quickly, for Indiana. Backup quarterback Donaven McCulley started the comeback with a 4-yard TD rush. After a bad Idaho snap resulted in a safety, Connor Bazelak threw touchdown passes of 43 yards to A.J. Barner and 26 yards to D.J. Matthews Jr. The latter three scores came in a span of 5:10.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTHR

13News meteorologist Sean Ash gives update on health

INDIANAPOLIS — 13News meteorologist Sean Ash shared an update Friday morning on his health as he has been off the air for a few weeks. "Thanks to #BlameSean & heredity, I had to have open heart surgery 4 weeks ago," Sean tweeted. Sean went into more detail in a...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
hoosieragtoday.com

Co-Alliance Celebrates Opening of New Indianapolis Headquarters

Indiana-based agriculture and energy cooperative Co-Alliance celebrated the opening of its new corporate headquarters in Indianapolis with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house event on Friday. Co-Alliance’s corporate headquarters is now located at 770 North High School Road in Indianapolis. The new location is 10 miles east of its previous headquarters...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

List: All of the 9/11 remembrance events in central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Sunday, Sept. 11 marks the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center. In honor of the over 2,000 people who lost their lives in the attack, Gov. Eric Holcomb has asked all flags to be flown at half-staff. Additionally, several remembrance events throughout Indianapolis and its surrounding areas […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
beechgrove-athletics.com

Hornets blanked for first time in five years, 32-0

Coming off a resounding 51-35 road win at Speedway the previous week, Coach Brandon Winters’ Beech Grove Hornets returned home to face Scecina but ran into a proverbial buzzsaw as the visiting Crusaders broke open a close contest and cruised to a 32-0 win over the hosts Friday evening in an Indiana Crossroads Conference affair at TCU Veterans Stadium.
BEECH GROVE, IN
FOX59

Columbus man dies in weekend motorcycle crash

COLUMBUS, Ind. — A man from Columbus, Indiana died Saturday after his motorcycle crashed into a passenger vehicle. According to the Bartholomew County Coroner’s Office, authorities were called around 4:30 p.m. to a stretch of State Road 58 south of Waymansville. Luis Alberto Martinez Gusman, a 38-year-old from Columbus, was pronounced dead at the scene. […]
COLUMBUS, IN
readthereporter.com

The Westfield Flour Mill’s 70-year grind

Submitted by Hamilton County Bicentennial Commission. Guest contributor and historian Brendan White shares the story of a long-gone business that became an important part of the agricultural heritage of Westfield. White is a frequent historical society volunteer who has a true passion for Hamilton County’s past. He is also a...
WESTFIELD, IN
lebanonathletics.com

Congrats Lady Tigers Golf Team, Sagamore Conference Champions!

Congratulations to the Lady Tigers Golf team. They shot a 355 today at Crawfordsville Country Club to capture 1st place in the Sagamore Conference Tournament. Special Congratulations to Audrey Patterson, Anna Robbins, Emma Hornbecker and Kate Williams for all making the 1st Team All Conference and Masin Cassis for making the second team. Tiger Pride!
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
cbs4indy.com

Fall-like temperatures on the way

INDIANAPOLIS – Rain showers with isolated thunderstorms are headed to Indiana this Sunday. Then, we experience a temperature drop that will make it feel like an early start to the fall season!. Sunday at a glance. Sunday rain chances. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are on the way for Sunday....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

RISE Fest set to rock for nonprofits

Among the goals for last year’s inaugural RISE Fest fundraiser was for the daylong music festival to become an annual event. So far, organizers seem poised to accomplish that objective. Conceived by local musicians as a way to combine live performances with fundraising, the second RISE Fest – featuring...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
Fox 59

Showers and storms around this Sunday

Prepare for a soggy Sunday as a storm complex slides over the state today. Showers and storms have already impacted central Indiana overnight. A flash flood warning was issued for Hamilton County around 7 PM Saturday with 2” to 3” of rain falling within a short span of time.
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN

