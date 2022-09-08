Read full article on original website
Related
AdWeek
Revolving Door Roster Updates: Barrett, Ogilvy, The Community & More
The first work week of September is closing out with some exciting hires, promotions and relocations switching up the industry this week. Commercial and film director Dean Blumberg is joining Alkemy X’s directorial roster for U.S. commercial representation. Blumberg has worked on spots for brands including KFC, Virgin and Toyota and celebrity campaigns with talents Sir Ben Kingsley and William Shatner.
AdWeek
Bloomberg Global TV and Radio Chief Al Mayers Is Retiring
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Bloomberg Media has gone ahead with a massive re-org, with the most significant change being global head of TV and radio Al Mayers retiring from the company.
AdWeek
To Dine For Podcast: John Terlato, Vice Chairman at Terlato Wines International
Don’t miss Brandweek, Sept. 12–16. Join us in Miami for an unforgettable five-day experience featuring leaders from Shake Shack, Journey, the NFL, El Pollo Loco, Hyundai and more. Book now. On this week’s episode of To Dine For, host Kate Sullivan is joined by John Terlato, vice chairman...
AdWeek
Inside The New York Times’ Plan to Bring Ads to The Athletic
Don’t miss Brandweek, Sept. 12–16. Join us in Miami for an unforgettable five-day experience featuring leaders from Shake Shack, Journey, the NFL, El Pollo Loco, Hyundai and more. Book now. After six months of planning, The New York Times has finally brought ads to The Athletic.
IN THIS ARTICLE
AdWeek
Snap, Ipsos: Consumers Begin Turning to AR for Practical Purposes, Like Shopping
Social Media Week Europe gives you exclusive access to live discussions with social media and digital marketing experts in London, 7–8 Nov. Save 20% on your pass today (ends 3 Oct.). Augmented reality is quickly becoming the new reality for both brands and consumers, with the latter beginning to...
AdWeek
Hasbro Campaign Explains Why Monopoly is Good for Kids' Anger Issues
Don’t miss Brandweek, Sept. 12–16. Join us in Miami for an unforgettable five-day experience featuring leaders from Shake Shack, Journey, the NFL, El Pollo Loco, Hyundai and more. Book now. According to research run by games maker Hasbro, eight out of 10 people fight while playing the board...
Comments / 0