AdWeek

Revolving Door Roster Updates: Barrett, Ogilvy, The Community & More

The first work week of September is closing out with some exciting hires, promotions and relocations switching up the industry this week. Commercial and film director Dean Blumberg is joining Alkemy X’s directorial roster for U.S. commercial representation. Blumberg has worked on spots for brands including KFC, Virgin and Toyota and celebrity campaigns with talents Sir Ben Kingsley and William Shatner.
AdWeek

Bloomberg Global TV and Radio Chief Al Mayers Is Retiring

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Bloomberg Media has gone ahead with a massive re-org, with the most significant change being global head of TV and radio Al Mayers retiring from the company.
AdWeek

To Dine For Podcast: John Terlato, Vice Chairman at Terlato Wines International

On this week's episode of To Dine For, host Kate Sullivan is joined by John Terlato, vice chairman...
AdWeek

Inside The New York Times’ Plan to Bring Ads to The Athletic

After six months of planning, The New York Times has finally brought ads to The Athletic.
AdWeek

Hasbro Campaign Explains Why Monopoly is Good for Kids' Anger Issues

According to research run by games maker Hasbro, eight out of 10 people fight while playing the board...
