Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WTHI
Bridge work begins on Fruitridge Avenue in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Expect delays if you travel on North Fruitridge Avenue in Terre Haute. Work will begin on Monday, September 12 to improve the bridge over Lost Creek. This is South of Maple Avenue near the Beech Street intersection. The bridge has had weight restrictions due to...
WTHI
Power restored to Terre Haute's south side
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A power outage is affecting southern parts of Terre Haute. There were 500 Duke Energy customers without power as of 11:30. That's according to to Duke Energy's outage map. The map showed affected areas being south of Interstate 70, near Haute City Center. Vigo County...
kjas.com
Fire destroyed large work truck
A late Saturday night fire destroyed a large work truck in the Beech Grove area. The Beech Grove Fire Department responded to the blaze shortly before 11:00 at 1421 Farm to Market Road 1747. Fire Chief Jamie Gunter says a 2006 Chevrolet Kodiak C-5500 was completely engulfed in flames with...
wamwamfm.com
INDOT Announces Lighting Project in Greene Co.
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. – The Indiana Department of Transportation announces an updated timeline for a project to provide lighting at the interchange of US 231 and I-69. A project at the interchange will add new lighting to this area. This lighting will help to improve safety in the area. The project is expected to begin in the late spring of 2023. A change of date was required due to increased lead times on materials. The project is expected to be completed in October of 2023, depending on the weather.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
in.gov
More Trees are Planted at Lower Cascades Park; Hopewell Demolition Materials are Hauled Away; and Traffic Calming Comes to Crestmont
Bloomington, Ind. – Numerous infrastructure improvement projects are underway this season to advance community goals, including safety, sustainability, accessibility, equity, economic vitality, and quality of life in Bloomington. The City will provide regular public updates on a range of these improvements as they progress. City departments coordinate with one another, as well as with private developers, to minimize the impact on Bloomington residents and visitors.
North Split project will shift traffic patterns and close downtown street
Work on the North Split project will shift traffic patterns on the highway and close a downtown Indianapolis street. The Indiana Department of Transportation said beginning Friday, Sept. 9 at 9 p.m. Interstate 65 southbound will be reduced to one lane between Alabama Street and College Avenue. The traffic pattern will return to normal on Monday, Sept. 12 at 5 a.m.
INDOT announces new changes, street closures for North Split project
The Indiana Department of Transportation on Friday announced new traffic changes and street closures as work continues on the North Split project in Indianapolis.
Motorcyclist dead after crash in Bartholomew County
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — A 38-year-old Columbus man died Saturday afternoon after a crash between a motorcycle and a vehicle in southwestern Bartholomew County. According to the Bartholomew County Coroner's Office, the crash happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. on State Road 58, south of Waymansville. The coroner's office identified...
IN THIS ARTICLE
3 people sent to the hospital after crash in Greene County
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Three people were sent to the hospital after a crash in Greene County on Sunday. According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, it happened on State Road 59 at County Road 200 South. The Sheriff’s Office said a driver of one vehicle was traveling southbound when they lost control of […]
Columbus man dies in weekend motorcycle crash
COLUMBUS, Ind. — A man from Columbus, Indiana died Saturday after his motorcycle crashed into a passenger vehicle. According to the Bartholomew County Coroner’s Office, authorities were called around 4:30 p.m. to a stretch of State Road 58 south of Waymansville. Luis Alberto Martinez Gusman, a 38-year-old from Columbus, was pronounced dead at the scene. […]
Two dead, two injured after crash in Shelby County
Two people died and two others, including a child, were injured after a crash Saturday around 9:40 p.m.
2 Marion residents killed in Shelby County crash
SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. — An investigation is underway into a crash that killed a Marion man and woman in Shelby County Saturday night. According the Shelby County Coroner's Office, a deputy coroner confirmed 67-year-old Sherry Freel and 66-year-old Vincent Justice were killed in the crash that happened around 9:40 p.m. on State Road 9 at County Road 750 North.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fox 59
Showers and storms around this Sunday
Prepare for a soggy Sunday as a storm complex slides over the state today. Showers and storms have already impacted central Indiana overnight. A flash flood warning was issued for Hamilton County around 7 PM Saturday with 2” to 3” of rain falling within a short span of time.
'Suspicious' fire at Dull's Farm prompts police investigation
Dull's Tree Farm and Pumpkin Harvest, a popular Thorntown-area destination was damaged late Wednesday in what the Boone County Sheriff's Office is calling a "suspicious" fire.
Fox 59
Crash in Shelby County claims 2 lives
SHELBY COUNTY — Just before 10 p.m. Saturday, a van traveling northbound on north State Road 9 near 750 North struck the back of a hay bailer being pulled by a tractor. Police said the van then went into the southbound lane and hit an RV head-on. The driver and passenger of the van were killed and pronounced dead at the scene. There was also a child inside of the van who was transported to Riley Children’s hospital. There is no word on the child’s condition yet.
wbiw.com
Go Bloomington launches event at Showers Plaza
BLOOMINGTON – Tuesday afternoon at Showers Plaza in front of City Hall, residents gathered to learn about and celebrate the launch of Go Bloomington, a program that supports mobility options that are alternatives to single occupancy vehicles with the goals of reducing carbon emissions, calming traffic congestion, and improving parking availability.
MyWabashValley.com
New venue officially opens in Idle Creek
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) —City officials welcomed a new outdoor and indoor venue called ‘The Garage’ at Idle Creek Golf Course. Community members gathered Thursday tonight in celebration with a ribbon cutting. This new venue features a 7 by 12 foot TV for sporting events, a bar and food.
Community steps in when Boone County 'sculpture farm' needed sprucing up
BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — Ernie Taylor's work has brought joy to so many over the years. People driving by his farm off State Road 32 often stop to take pictures of Taylor's large metal creations. 13News visited with him as the community steps in to help him spruce things up.
WISH-TV
Shelby County Farm Fest covers 5 locations
SHELBYVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The Shelby County Farm Fest is gearing up for a day of celebrating agriculture. Shelby County Farm Fest is happening Saturday at multiple locations. As part of Shelby County’s Bicentennial Celebrations, Farm Fest will be a day of activity, fun and food for the entire family. Five locations will be featured including Douglas Farms, Fischer’s, Linville Farms, Pleasant View Orchard and Smooth Stone Cattle Co.
Before Greenwood pool closes for season, dogs get their swim
GREENWOOD, Ind. — In Greenwood, the Freedom Springs public pool had some unusual guests Saturday. They hosted their sixth annual Puppy POOLooza, letting pups enjoy a nice swim. The Aquatic Center holds the event every year after closing pools for the season. They don't charge anything to attend, but...
Comments / 0