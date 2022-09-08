If you catch me at home at almost any point in the day, you'll find me listening to music. When work gets off I switch from my speaker to headphones for a run, and when I come home you can find me showering with my Bluetooth speaker on blast in my bathroom. For years I've been a devoted Bose girl, and I love the brand still, but for an elevated home listening experience that's not portable I tried out Marshall's Stanmore III speaker ($380), which plugs into the wall and has tweeters and a higher frequency range to fill up my whole home. It only took one play of my Spotify list to be blown away by how crystal clear this speaker's sound is — it was like hearing my music in a completely different way.

