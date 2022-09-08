Read full article on original website
3 Serums You Should Use Every Day For Sagging Skin
This article has been updated since its initial 04/20/22 publish date to include more expert insight. Serums are essential products in any great anti-aging beauty routine— whether a Hyaluronic acid one used in the evening to repair skin throughout y...
This Mascara Is So Volumizing, Reviewers Warn: ‘Don’t Get Lash Extensions Before You Try This’—Snag It on Sale
You know those beauty filters on Instagram stories or Snapchat where they give your cheeks an overly blushed hue and your lips so much pout, you look like you received injections? Somehow, they always make lashes look perfect. They have a body, length and richer color to them that seems unobtainable. Given that it’s a filter that portrays unrealistic beauty standards, you’d think everything it does is impossible, but I think I found a mascara that actually outshines the false appearance. It’s Maybelline New York’s Lash Sensational Mascara, a drugstore product that’s garnered more than 71,000 perfect ratings on Amazon. Reviewers...
I’m a makeup artist – how to wipe years off your age & why women in their 40s should use my ‘cursive E’ trick
AGING can bring plenty of positives, from life experience to confidence to wisdom. But for those of us who are OK with our age but don't necessarily want to look it, a professional makeup artist has shared just how to change your makeup application based on how old you are.
This $13 Hydrating Argan Oil Hair Mask With Over 43,000 Reviews Has Been Called ‘Liquid Gold’
Whether you have short hair or long hair, damaged hair, or hair that’s trying to grow naturally healthy, we always take care of our hair. There’s a reason our conditioner bottles are always running so low; it’s because we love that healthy shine to our hair! However, after years of box dye and straighteners, most conditioners don’t cut it. That’s when we scour the internet for something that’ll fit the bill. We’ve found royal-approved hair tools and affordable collagen products, but now we found an affordable argan oil hair mask that shoppers call a “holy grail” for their damaged hair. The...
5 Super-Flattering Hairstyles For Women Over 50, According To Stylists
This post has been updated since it was originally published on June 11, 2022. Hitting the big 5-0 is a huge accomplishment, and what better way to celebrate than amping up your hair with a new ‘do? We checked in with professional hair stylists...
5 Anti-Aging Makeup Tricks You Need To Be Following To Instantly Look Younger
This article has been updated since its initial 03/19/22 publish date to include more expert insight. A solid skincare routine can help your complexion age gracefully, but makeup is one of the best tools in your arsenal for looking younger and more ...
TikTokers Are Using Just Lipstick to Create a Full Face of Makeup
Lipstick is no doubt one of the more versatile products in your makeup bag. Not only can it be applied to lips in a number of ways (painted on, patted on, or blended with other shades) but it can also double up as a blush and, at a push, eyeshadow if you're going for a monotone makeup look.
Tula’s Tinted SPF Serum Feels Like Skin Care — Because It Is
ICYMI, skin tints positively blew up this summer. Light in coverage and feel, it's been the season of less-is-more when it comes to complexion makeup. From Summer Fridays' new dewy-finish drop to Rare Beauty's tinted moisturizer, there's certainly no shortage of weightless skin care-makeup hybrids. But skin tints (especially ones with skin-boosting benefits) aren't just for the summer. My latest favorite comes in the form of Tula's new Radiant Skin Brightening Serum Skin Tint Sunscreen. Not only does it provide an easy dose of SPF (important year-round!), its hardworking ingredients will help you look dewy fresh and hydrated.
Vera Wang’s Secret to Age-Defying Skin at 73 is This 'Magical' Moisturizer That's Under $20 Right Now
At 73 years old, Vera Wang is looking more and more gorgeous every day. Many people have been mystified by her youthful, healthy skin, and finally, after years of wondering, fans now know of one skincare staple of hers. In a recent interview with New York Magazine’s The Strategist back in Jan. 2022, Wang talked about her skincare, food, and fashion holy grails, including an affordable moisturizer and sunscreen we’re going to need in our regimen ASAP. The fashion designer said she adores the RoC’s anti-aging face moisturizer with SPF 30, saying, “I’m late to making sunscreen part of my daily ritual,...
TRIED IT: Milani Cosmetics’ Glow Drops Radiance Boosting Serum Got My Skin Right
Milani Cosmetics' Glow Drops Radiance Boosting Serum is the answer for a lit-from-within glow.
3 Body Products Miranda Kerr Swears By To Keep Her Skin ‘As Firm as Possible’
Mirand Kerr believes that skin care should extend from the neck down."It's so important to take care of our bodies like we do our face," she says. So it was a natural next step for her to improve and expand the body-care offerings from her beauty line Kora Organics. "I...
4 Unfiltered Reviews of Lady Gaga's New Foundation
Despite Lady Gaga's remarkable ability to keep her makeup in place through egg entrances, hourlong film production shoots, and a considerable chunk of time spent dangling 30 feet in the air during those two-hour Chromatica Ball performances, up until now, the multihyphenate star had yet to launch a foundation under her recently revamped beauty brand, Haus Laboratories. Perhaps it's because foundation is, objectively, one of the harder cosmetics categories to pull off.
The Eye Balm Thousands of Shoppers Say "Brightens and Moisturizes" Dark Circles Is on Sale for Just $9
Anyone with chronic dark circles will tell you that brightening under-eye products can make a world of difference when it comes to looking like an adult with a healthy sleep schedule. The thing is, the presence of dark under eyes isn't something you can really control. Sure, they can feel exasperated by fatigue and other health issues, but in many cases, they're simply hereditary.
Don’t Sleep On Body Oil For Soft, Smooth Skin
It’s time to lose the lotion and embrace body oil for nourished, radiant skin.
How often should you replace your mascara and how can you tell when it's gone bad?
Asking how often should you replace your mascara is along the same lines as wondering how much sugar is in a bowl of granola or how much screentime you're averaging per day. We want to know, but we also kind of don't. Aside from horrifying yourself with the gap between...
Dixie D'Amelio's New Buzz Cut Looks So High Fashion
Dixie D'Amelio wears a lot of hats as a content creator, influencer, and more recently, a singer looking to move away from her TikTok past and make a name for herself in the music industry. But her recent decision to shave her head and rock an edgy buzz cut is one of the biggest physical manifestations of this journey. Given that both of the D'Amelio sisters are often touted for their traditional girl-next-door beauty, this blatant rejection of her squeaky-clean image seems like an indication that D'Amelio is truly coming into her own.
Halle Bailey Gives Her Y2K Bubble Ponytail a Chic Upgrade
Halle Bailey continues to prove the versatility of locs with her latest hairstyle. The singer performed "Lift Every Voice and Sing" at a Los Angeles Rams game, and not only were her vocals on point, but so was her hair, which was styled into a gorgeous ponytail with braids. For...
We See You, Hilary Duff With Curtain Bangs
Hilary Duff is teasing a potential new haircut. The actor posted a picture of her with a curtain-bangs hairstyle on her Instagram Stories, allowing users to vote on whether or not they think her new hairstyle is a wig or the real deal. While the debate is fun, if you're anything like us, you'll probably be more focused on how good she looks.
I Can Confirm This Marshall Stanmore III Speaker Is Worth the Splurge
If you catch me at home at almost any point in the day, you'll find me listening to music. When work gets off I switch from my speaker to headphones for a run, and when I come home you can find me showering with my Bluetooth speaker on blast in my bathroom. For years I've been a devoted Bose girl, and I love the brand still, but for an elevated home listening experience that's not portable I tried out Marshall's Stanmore III speaker ($380), which plugs into the wall and has tweeters and a higher frequency range to fill up my whole home. It only took one play of my Spotify list to be blown away by how crystal clear this speaker's sound is — it was like hearing my music in a completely different way.
Hailey Bieber Styled a Barbiecore Micro Minidress With Knee-High Boots
Fall might be almost upon us, but that doesn't mean we're quite ready to give up all our summertime wardrobe staples. Case in point? The minidress, a warm-weather essential you can style more casually with sneakers or slightly sexier with strappy heels. But don't worry, you don't have to stow away your favorite minis, because Hailey Bieber has a solution for all of your transitional-wardrobe woes. Bieber was spotted out in Los Angeles on Wednesday night wearing a pastel mini that she effortlessly styled into an autumn must have.
