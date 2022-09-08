Read full article on original website
wtvy.com
South Dale Middle unveils new additions to Pinckard community
PINCKARD, Ala. (WTVY) - Sunday was an exciting day in Pinckard, as South Dale Middle School’s latest upgrades are officially complete. An updated gymnasium and the district’s first stem lab are ready for students!. “As I always say, it’s all about climate and culture; you want to provide...
elmoreautauganews.com
City of Prattville Hosts 9/11 Memorial; 21 Years Later
Autauga County Probate Judge, Kim Kervin, along with the City of Prattville, hosted a 9/11 Memorial this morning at the Public Safety Building, to honor those lives lost in the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. Kervin opened the ceremony by thanking those who worked hard to make the event happen...
Military veteran saves 2 women from burning home in south Alabama
For Marvin Pinckney, running into a burning house was “just instinct to do the right thing.” His quick action resulted in two women being evacuated safely from an Enterprise home engulfed in flames. The retired Army command sergeant major is a neighbor of Mary Griffin, whose Bellwood Road...
WSFA
Tuskegee University rolls out new virtual health tool
TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Tuskegee University has unveiled a new tool that allows for extended access to primary care services. The institution partnered with virtual health company OnMed for an on-campus care station. The new platform is not only available to students, faculty and staff. It’s also accessible at no...
wdhn.com
9/11 events in the Wiregrass
WIREGRASS (WDHN)— With 9/11 right around the corner, communities are gathering together to celebrate the lives that were lost, and the memory of that fateful day. Keep up with the local events that you can attend. The New Amvets Post 7, based in Daleville, will hold a 9/11 ceremony...
wdhn.com
Wiregrass still seeing high covid numbers
WIREGRASS (WDHN)— With nearly half of the counties in Alabama now out of the red due to dropping Covid rates, the Wiregrass is still facing high numbers. See which counties are the highest. 34 of the 67 counties in the state of Alabama have been reported still in the...
wdhn.com
The caregiver returns to the scene of a weekend fire in Enterprise
ENTERPRISE, Ala (WDHN)–Earlier this week, we told you about a neighbor saving the lives of two occupants in an Enterprise house fire. WDHN followed one of those occupants as she returned for the first time since the blaze. Last Sunday afternoon, Mary Griffin and her caretaker, Angie Byrd, were...
WSFA
Alabama is losing daylight at the fastest rate all year
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - For summer lovers it’s one of not-so-great times of year. Those who like fall, on the other hand, probably enjoy what I’m about to say about September and October. During September and October the days get shorter and shorter. Not only that, but they...
Andalusia Star News
Springate resigning as Andalusia Health CEO
Andalusia Health CEO Brian Springate has announced he is resigning his position with the hospital after accepting a position in Kentucky. Rob Marshal, a former CEO with Scion Health, will be filling the vacancy as interim CEO. Springate joined the Andalusia hospital staff in June 2021, initially as the interim...
wdhn.com
Enterprise police department and school system reflect on the life of an officer
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — It was a tragic end of the week for the Enterprise Police Department and Enterprise City Schools as they are mourning the loss of Sergeant Angela Brown who lost her battle with cancer. “As a department and personally our hearts were broken Sgt. Angela Brown...
thebamabuzz.com
Montgomery ranks second best city for Black-owned businesses in the nation. Here’s why
Congratulations, Montgomery! The city has been ranked as the second best city in the nation for Black-owned businesses, according to multiple media outlets. Here’s why. Media publications NerdWallet and Overheard on Conference Calls recently listed Montgomery as the second best city in the nation for Black entrepreneurs to start or own a business. 28.5% of the businesses in the City of Montgomery are Black-owned, surpassing others in NerdWallet’s research findings.
lowndessignal.com
The need for home health services is rising
As the nation’s geriatric population continues to rise and diseases such as dementia and Alzheimer’s remain prevalent, so does the need for in-home care services from companies like Ivy Creek Butler Home Health. Ivy Creek Butler Home Health has offices in Greenville and Georgiana, but serves the surrounding counties with a team of healthcare professionals who make in-home visits to patients.
WSFA
Board aims to add new Alabama graduation requirements
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama State Board of Education has decided to move forward with the addition of new high school graduation requirements. Students will now have to meet a college or career-ready benchmark to get their diploma. The change was made during the ALSDE’s monthly meeting in Montgomery...
Calera woman killed in Chilton County crash
CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in Chilton County claimed the life of a Calera woman. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Teresa Forman, 40, was injured when her 4Runner left the roadway, overturned and hit a tree. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash occurred on Chilton County […]
WSFA
Exclusive: Inside one of Alabama’s First Class Pre-K classrooms
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The state allocates millions to its First-Class Pre-K Program through the Department of Early Childhood Education. Recognized by many groups as one of the best programs in the country, it currently costs $174 million to operate. WSFA 12 News was given an exclusive look inside one...
wdhn.com
Geneva Co. EMA Director says folks in low-lying areas need to always be vigilant during heavy rain
GENEVA CO., Ala. (WDHN) — Geneva is known as the “City of Two Rivers”, and high water is often on the minds of local officials and area responders. With the possibility of heavy rains over the next 24 hours, Geneva County EMA Director Brian Smith always prepares for the worst, but hopes for the best.
WSFA
Disaster Preparedness Month: How to pack your emergency bag
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The month of September is National Preparedness Month, which is promoted for awareness of preparing for natural disasters. Monica Barnes, care coordinator with Central Alabama Aging Consortium, says staying ready for natural disasters like tornadoes, flooding, fires and winter storms makes the recovery process much more straightforward.
Attempted murder suspect apprehended by Alabama officials following multi-agency manhunt
BULLOCK COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) aided in a man hunt that brought one attempted murder suspect into custody. ALEA says that the manhunt began at around 7 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 9. 26-year-old Notorius Crenshon Baldwin of Union Springs, Alabama, was apprehended at around 11:27 a.m. in the woods […]
Sarkisian Says Missed Call Was 'Definitely' Intentional Grounding
Refs overturn targeting call but no grounding call helps Alabama avoid safety.
The Extra Point: Smiths Station vs Enterprise
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — Coming off back-to-back weeks facing the top two teams at the 7A level, the Enterprise Wildcats return home to host Smiths Station. Enterprise has not lost to Smiths Station since 2018 and the Cats really needed a win Friday night. Wildcats win 58-16.
