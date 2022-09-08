Read full article on original website
Delta Shores customers want more security after attempted catalytic converter theft
SACRAMENTO, Calif — South Sacramento resident Aimee Widder Wright says she's been a shopper at the Delta Shore shopping center since it opened in Sept. 2017. But after photos reportedly showing an attempted catalytic converter theft in a parking lot at the shopping center recently went viral, Wright says she now has second thoughts about the security.
Hazardous air affects parts of Sacramento Region due to the Mosquito Fire
Shifting winds could help to improve air quality in parts of the Sacramento region, but hazardous air will persist in areas near the Mosquito Fire on Saturday, according to Spare the Air. The Sacramento Metropolitan, El Dorado, Feather River, Placer and Yolo-Solano air districts forecast moderate to hazardous air quality...
Mosquito Fire evacuees wait at shelters, scattered throughout region in foreseeable future
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — While temperatures have dropped since the record-setting heat wave earlier this week, smoke has filled the Sacramento Valley and the area surrounding the Mosquito Fire. Now, those who fled the area anxiously wait at area shelters. Linda Hoffman left her home in Foresthill, fleeing to nearby...
Mosquito Fire evacuation center moving to Sierra College
ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) — Placer County announced on Saturday that the evacuation center for the Mosquito Fire will be moving from its location in Auburn to Sierra College in Rocklin. The campus located at 5100 Sierra College Blvd will have the center in its cafeteria located inside of building J, according to Placer County. Photo […]
51-year-old man shot inside Stockton motel room
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was shot and killed in a motel room in Stockton Saturday evening, according to the Stockton Police Department. According to a Facebook post from the Stockton Police Department officers responded to a report of a person being shot at the 1300 block of S. Wilson Way. When officers arrived […]
High-speed chase ends in Elk Grove Valley Hi Golf Course
ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — On Saturday, a man ran from the police after driving a stolen vehicle into the Valley Hi Golf Course in Elk Grove. According to a post from the Elk Grove Police Department, a motor officer “located a stolen vehicle heading southbound Franklin from Laguna.” The officer proceeded to follow behind […]
Traffic | Sacramento Tower Bridge to close Sunday for Farm-to-Fork event
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Officials have issued a traffic advisory letting locals and travelers know the Tower Bridge, which connects Old Sacramento and West Sacramento, will be closed Sunday for the annual Tower Bridge Dinner. A segment of Tower Bridge Gateway and the Tower Bridge will be closed from noon...
Mosquito Fire in California spreads to over 41,400 acres, forces thousands to evacuate
A wildfire scorching two counties in California has burned more than 41,400 acres and is threatening thousands of homes and structures, officials said Sunday. The Mosquito Fire in the foothills east of Sacramento threatened more than 5,000 structures in Placer and El Dorado counties as an increase in winds continued the fires spread, CAL Fire said.
Man arrested after shooting victim in Manteca
MANTECA, Calif. (KTXL) — The Manteca Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred in the 200 block of N. Main Street early Sunday morning. According to police, the victim was shot once by 33 year old Edward Lamar Young Jr. The reason behind the attack, is still unknown. When officers arrived on the scene […]
Land Park protesters met with counter-protest, clash over how to handle crime in neighborhood
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A protest over crime in Land Park got heated on Saturday when protestors and counter-protesters clashed over how to help. Neighbors gathered near the Tower Cafe to protest what they are calling an increase in crime in their neighborhood. "Every day you can just walk down...
Two CHP officers injured after suspected DUI driver collides into them
SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Two California Highway Patrol Officers were injured early Sunday morning after a driver who was suspected to be under the influence drove into their vehicle. According to the California Highway Patrol Solano, the officers were on the shoulder of I-80 westbound, east of American Canyon Road early Sunday morning on […]
Patrons at Roseville mall mistake falling tables for gunshots after fight, police say
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Roseville Police Department says reports of an active shooter at the Galleria mall were unfounded. Police spokesperson Rob Baquera told ABC10 that a fight broke out at the mall's food court, which resulted in tables being knocked over. In a message to ABC10, Baquera said the...
Suspected DUI driver crashes into CHP car injuring two officers
SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. — Two officers with the California Highway Patrol were hurt after a suspected DUI driver crashed into their patrol car in Solano County early Sunday morning. Around 2 a.m. Sunday, two CHP officers were standing outside of their patrol car on the shoulder of westbound I-80...
Horses left in Mosquito Fire evacuation zone fed, given water to by firefighters
FORESTHILL, Calif. — Two horses left behind in the Mosquito Fire evacuation zone now have water and food after crews on the frontlines of the destructive fire in Placer and El Dorado Counties stopped to help the animals. While assigned to the Mosquito Fire on Saturday, firefighters from the...
Suspect arrested after shooting, killing man, Manteca Police say
MANTECA, Calif. — The suspect accused of shooting and killing a man in Manteca Sunday morning has been arrested, officials with the Manteca Police Department said in a Facebook post. According to police, around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, 33-year-old Edward Young Jr. allegedly shot a man in the 200 block...
Three arrested, accused of looting EBT accounts by installing skimmers on ATMs
All photos via Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. “On Friday, September 2, 2022, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office/Sacramento Valley Hi Tech Crimes Task Force arrested Sorin Mitrache (36), Marius Panciu (43) and Papas Zacharias (42) on suspicion of installing skimming devices on area bank ATM’s and on conspiracy. All three subjects are residents of Elk Grove in Sacramento County.
Rolling blackouts for several Northern California communities called 'mistake,' said Cal ISO
LODI, Calif. — Managers with the state's power grid said there was a miscommunication with the Northern California Power Agency, which led to some unplanned outages for thousands during Tuesday's record-breaking heat. "It's regrettable we did have a communication issue," said Elliot Mainzer, chief executive officer of the California...
'It's kind of tough' | More than 20 million families drowning in utility debt
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Michelle Wilson lives in Sacramento's Oak Park neighborhood. She's a single mother with four children. Even though she relies on family and friends for support, she says she's still struggling to make ends meet. "It's kind of tough," Wilson said. " But I make it work,...
Caltrans subcontractor who died while working along I-5 in Sacramento has been identified
SOUTH SACRAMENTO — Officials have identified the Caltrans subcontractor who died earlier this week after being struck by a minivan along Interstate 5. California Highway Patrol says, around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, a minivan swerved to the right and hit a construction truck on the northbound side of the freeway near Sutterville Road. Two workers who were outside of the truck setting up cones were struck.Roseann Mary Guzman, 34, of Wheatland has been identified by the Sacramento County Coroner's office as the person who died.The other worker, identified by CHP as a 54-year-old Sacramento resident, was taken to the UC Davis Medical Center in critical condition.Exactly why the minivan swerved into the path of the workers is unclear. The driver stayed at the scene, officers say, and neither drugs nor alcohol are suspected to have been factors. Lanes along northbound I-5 were closed at Sutterville Road through the night. Due to the incident, Caltrans canceled the Fix-5 project completion celebration event that was planned for Friday.
Sacramento Police release videos of deadly police shooting
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department released on Friday footage of a police shooting that took place several weeks ago. The shooting happened on Aug. 27 in an alley near Del Paso Boulevard and Boxwood Street. Sacramento police said a woman waved down some officers just before 7:30 p.m. and told them she […]
