ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Joaquin County, CA

Comments / 5

Related
KCRA.com

Hazardous air affects parts of Sacramento Region due to the Mosquito Fire

Shifting winds could help to improve air quality in parts of the Sacramento region, but hazardous air will persist in areas near the Mosquito Fire on Saturday, according to Spare the Air. The Sacramento Metropolitan, El Dorado, Feather River, Placer and Yolo-Solano air districts forecast moderate to hazardous air quality...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Mosquito Fire evacuation center moving to Sierra College

ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) — Placer County announced on Saturday that the evacuation center for the Mosquito Fire will be moving from its location in Auburn to Sierra College in Rocklin. The campus located at 5100 Sierra College Blvd will have the center in its cafeteria located inside of building J, according to Placer County. Photo […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
San Joaquin County, CA
City
French Camp, CA
City
Manteca, CA
Stockton, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Tracy, CA
City
Fremont, CA
San Joaquin County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Stockton, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
FOX40

51-year-old man shot inside Stockton motel room

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was shot and killed in a motel room in Stockton Saturday evening, according to the Stockton Police Department. According to a Facebook post from the Stockton Police Department officers responded to a report of a person being shot at the 1300 block of S. Wilson Way. When officers arrived […]
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

High-speed chase ends in Elk Grove Valley Hi Golf Course

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — On Saturday, a man ran from the police after driving a stolen vehicle into the Valley Hi Golf Course in Elk Grove. According to a post from the Elk Grove Police Department, a motor officer “located a stolen vehicle heading southbound Franklin from Laguna.” The officer proceeded to follow behind […]
ELK GROVE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vandalism#Vandals#Fiber Cables
FOX40

Man arrested after shooting victim in Manteca

MANTECA, Calif. (KTXL) — The Manteca Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred in the 200 block of N. Main Street early Sunday morning. According to police, the victim was shot once by 33 year old Edward Lamar Young Jr. The reason behind the attack, is still unknown. When officers arrived on the scene […]
MANTECA, CA
FOX40

Two CHP officers injured after suspected DUI driver collides into them

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Two California Highway Patrol Officers were injured early Sunday morning after a driver who was suspected to be under the influence drove into their vehicle. According to the California Highway Patrol Solano, the officers were on the shoulder of I-80 westbound, east of American Canyon Road early Sunday morning on […]
YUBA COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Comcast
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC10

Suspect arrested after shooting, killing man, Manteca Police say

MANTECA, Calif. — The suspect accused of shooting and killing a man in Manteca Sunday morning has been arrested, officials with the Manteca Police Department said in a Facebook post. According to police, around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, 33-year-old Edward Young Jr. allegedly shot a man in the 200 block...
MANTECA, CA
crimevoice.com

Three arrested, accused of looting EBT accounts by installing skimmers on ATMs

All photos via Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. “On Friday, September 2, 2022, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office/Sacramento Valley Hi Tech Crimes Task Force arrested Sorin Mitrache (36), Marius Panciu (43) and Papas Zacharias (42) on suspicion of installing skimming devices on area bank ATM’s and on conspiracy. All three subjects are residents of Elk Grove in Sacramento County.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Caltrans subcontractor who died while working along I-5 in Sacramento has been identified

SOUTH SACRAMENTO — Officials have identified the Caltrans subcontractor who died earlier this week after being struck by a minivan along Interstate 5.   California Highway Patrol says, around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, a minivan swerved to the right and hit a construction truck on the northbound side of the freeway near Sutterville Road. Two workers who were outside of the truck setting up cones were struck.Roseann Mary Guzman, 34, of Wheatland has been identified by the Sacramento County Coroner's office as the person who died.The other worker, identified by CHP as a 54-year-old Sacramento resident, was taken to the UC Davis Medical Center in critical condition.Exactly why the minivan swerved into the path of the workers is unclear. The driver stayed at the scene, officers say, and neither drugs nor alcohol are suspected to have been factors. Lanes along northbound I-5 were closed at Sutterville Road through the night. Due to the incident, Caltrans canceled the Fix-5 project completion celebration event that was planned for Friday. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Sacramento Police release videos of deadly police shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department released on Friday footage of a police shooting that took place several weeks ago. The shooting happened on Aug. 27 in an alley near Del Paso Boulevard and Boxwood Street. Sacramento police said a woman waved down some officers just before 7:30 p.m. and told them she […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

ABC10

Sacramento, CA
34K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Sacramento local news

 https://www.abc10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy