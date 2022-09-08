The New Jersey Department of Health has confirmed the New Jersey’s first human cases of West Nile Virus (WNV) this year. Three male residents tested positive earlier this month for West Nile virus, in Bergen, Morris, and Ocean counties. Two are in their 50s, one is in his 80s, and all were hospitalized. Two individuals are recovering at home and one remains hospitalized. WNV has also been detected in 293 mosquito pools and a red-tailed hawk this year in New Jersey. No cases of WNV have been reported in horses in 2022. In a typical year, there are eight human WNV infections reported. Last year, New Jersey had 36 human cases of WNV. WNV activity is elevated in mosquitoes this year, but is similar to five-year average trends.

OCEAN COUNTY, NJ ・ 11 HOURS AGO