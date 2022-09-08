Read full article on original website
WLBT
Overnight house fire rips through northwest Jackson home
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An overnight house fire broke out inside a home in northwest Jackson. It happened at the corner of Tougaloo and Mayes Streets, around 3:30 a.m. on Monday. Firefighters said the person who lived there was not inside. There’s no word yet on what started the fire....
Bicyclist in critical condition after crash on Highway 18
HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A bicyclist was critically injured during a crash involving a vehicle on Thursday. The crash happened just after 6:30 a.m. on Highway 18 near Springridge Road in Hinds County. According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP), a 2020 Chevrolet Malibu was traveling east on Highway 18 and collided with a […]
WLBT
Overnight crash brings traffic on I-55 southbound to standstill
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An overnight crash caused a massive back-up on I-55 southbound. No information is available about how the crash occurred, but WLBT crews spotted several fire trucks and police cars near Daniel Lake Boulevard’s southbound exit. At one point, traffic was at a standstill for several...
fox40jackson.com
Sheriff identifies victim in deadly shooting at Rebelwood Drive apartment complex
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting at a Jackson apartment complex Friday. The incident occurred around 12:30 p.m., at the Pine Ridge Gardens Apartments in the 100 block of Rebelwood Drive, according to a Hinds County Sheriff’s Office press release. The victim, Michael James...
Mississippi man arrested in Lincoln Parish for first-degree rape, deputies say
According to the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office, a Mississippi man was arrested in Lincoln Parish and charged with first-degree rape.
WLBT
Man dies in crash after leading Capitol Police in pursuit through Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Capitol Police pursued a Toyota Tundra on a high-speed chase Wednesday evening that resulted in a car crash on Flag Chapel Road. Maurice Taylor, 37, died Thursday morning from injuries he sustained in the wreck. According to authorities, it started around 6:00 p.m. when Capitol officers...
Vicksburg Post
Father and son arrested for shootout in Bovina convenience store parking lot
A father and son have been arrested after they allegedly exchanged gunfire in a convenience store parking lot in Bovina late Sunday night. Warren County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a business located in the 400 block of Tiffentown Road in the Bovina community to investigate a report of shots fired at about 10:20 p.m. on Sunday.
Man killed in shooting at Pine Ridge Gardens Apartments
HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Hinds County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) is investigating after a man died from a shooting at an apartment complex on Friday, September 9. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said the victim, 42-year-old Michael James Stevens, was shot at Pine Ridge Gardens Apartments around 12:30 p.m. He was taken to Merit […]
Football fans traveling Mississippi ‘s I-55 could experience delays because of emergency bridge repair work
Football fans traveling to Oxford and to Memphis will likely face travel delays because of an interstate closure Saturday. Ole Miss fans traveling to Oxford and Jackson State fans traveling to Memphis should be aware of the closure and detours, officials with the Mississippi Department of Transportation said. MDOT officials...
WAPT
Man in custody suspected in fatal shooting at Jackson apartment complex
JACKSON, Miss. — One man is dead and another is in custody in connection with a shooting at a Jackson apartment complex. Sheriff Tyree Jones said deputies were at the scene about 12:30 p.m. Friday at Pine Ridge Garden apartments on Rebel Woods Drive. Michael James-Stevens, who Jones said...
Man dies after chase involving Capitol police
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Capitol police said a man died after a chase in Jackson. According to investigators, officers observed a 2007 white Toyota Tundra driving recklessly at a high rate of speed on West Street around 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday. They said the vehicle did not have a tag. Officers said they tried to […]
lincolnparishjournal.com
Mississippi man in custody on charge of rape
A Jackson, Mississippi, man is in custody after he allegedly invaded a Lincoln Parish home and committed a rape. Friday morning the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a possible sexual assault in progress. When deputies arrived, they saw a vehicle leaving the residence at a high rate of speed.
WLBT
Suspect charged in Friday night shooting death in Crystal Springs
CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WLBT) - A late night exchange of gunfire Friday in the front yard of a Crystal Springs home killed a man, according to police. Officers responded to a call at 209 Scott St. at about 11:30 p.m. to find a crowd on the front lawn, and Thomas Kendrick, bloody and lifeless in the back seat of an SUV parked in front of the home, where a party had apparently taken place.
WLBT
Man sentenced to life after killing brother of Edwards police chief
EDWARDS, Miss. (WLBT) - A man has been sentenced to life in prison after killing the brother of a former local police chief, chief of Edwards police. Willie Bingham turned himself in to authorities after killing Clifton Nelson, 41, on March 24, 2018. Nelson was the brother of Edwards Police Chief Terrance Crump.
WLBT
4 Yazoo County men convicted for drive-by shooting in Madison County
MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Madison and Rankin Counties’ District Attorney Bubba Bramlett announced on Thursday that four people were convicted of a drive-by shooting at an apartment complex in Canton. On December 28, 2021, the Madison County Sheriff’s Department was doing surveillance at the Cypress Meadows Apartments in...
Four plead guilty to 2021 drive-by shooting in Canton
CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, Madison and Rankin Counties District Attorney Bubba Bramlett announced four suspects pled guilty in connection to a 2021 drive-by shooting. Gaddis McCullough Jr., 15, Jamarion Mitchell, 17, Jurmarcus Taylor, 19, and Alphonso Ray, 21, all pled guilty to aggravated assault and were sentenced to 20 years in the custody […]
WAPT
Jackson's deputy director of water operations says she was fired
JACKSON, Miss. — The city of Jackson's director of water operations says she has been fired from her position. Mary Carter said she was terminated by interim Public Works Director Jordan Hillman on Friday by the direction of Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba. Carter said she was told she was...
WLBT
9th grader runs away from Crystal Springs High School; Father says it’s not the first time
CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WLBT) - Police are searching for a 14-year-old Crystal Springs High School student who ran away in August. According to police, Charkeria Covington, a 9th grader at the school, ran away on August 23 at 12 p.m. A school resource officer interviewed by police said Covington left...
fox40jackson.com
Person in critical condition after shooting in Vicksburg
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) – A person remains in critical condition after a shooting in Vicksburg on Tuesday morning. According to The Vicksburg Daily News, the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of Bay Street. When authorities arrived at the scene, they found a shooting victim in...
Raw water pump expected to arrive at O.B. Curtis
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson leaders announced more improvements at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility on Friday, September 9. They said the plant remained at a steady pressure over the past 24 hours and is currently working at 87 PSI. Pressure is expected to be stable throughout city. Water production is continuing to improve. […]
