Hinds County, MS

WLBT

Overnight house fire rips through northwest Jackson home

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An overnight house fire broke out inside a home in northwest Jackson. It happened at the corner of Tougaloo and Mayes Streets, around 3:30 a.m. on Monday. Firefighters said the person who lived there was not inside. There’s no word yet on what started the fire....
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Bicyclist in critical condition after crash on Highway 18

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A bicyclist was critically injured during a crash involving a vehicle on Thursday. The crash happened just after 6:30 a.m. on Highway 18 near Springridge Road in Hinds County. According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP), a 2020 Chevrolet Malibu was traveling east on Highway 18 and collided with a […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Overnight crash brings traffic on I-55 southbound to standstill

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An overnight crash caused a massive back-up on I-55 southbound. No information is available about how the crash occurred, but WLBT crews spotted several fire trucks and police cars near Daniel Lake Boulevard’s southbound exit. At one point, traffic was at a standstill for several...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Man dies in crash after leading Capitol Police in pursuit through Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Capitol Police pursued a Toyota Tundra on a high-speed chase Wednesday evening that resulted in a car crash on Flag Chapel Road. Maurice Taylor, 37, died Thursday morning from injuries he sustained in the wreck. According to authorities, it started around 6:00 p.m. when Capitol officers...
JACKSON, MS
Vicksburg Post

Father and son arrested for shootout in Bovina convenience store parking lot

A father and son have been arrested after they allegedly exchanged gunfire in a convenience store parking lot in Bovina late Sunday night. Warren County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a business located in the 400 block of Tiffentown Road in the Bovina community to investigate a report of shots fired at about 10:20 p.m. on Sunday.
BOVINA, TX
WJTV 12

Man killed in shooting at Pine Ridge Gardens Apartments

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Hinds County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) is investigating after a man died from a shooting at an apartment complex on Friday, September 9. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said the victim, 42-year-old Michael James Stevens, was shot at Pine Ridge Gardens Apartments around 12:30 p.m. He was taken to Merit […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Man dies after chase involving Capitol police

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Capitol police said a man died after a chase in Jackson. According to investigators, officers observed a 2007 white Toyota Tundra driving recklessly at a high rate of speed on West Street around 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday. They said the vehicle did not have a tag. Officers said they tried to […]
JACKSON, MS
lincolnparishjournal.com

Mississippi man in custody on charge of rape

A Jackson, Mississippi, man is in custody after he allegedly invaded a Lincoln Parish home and committed a rape. Friday morning the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a possible sexual assault in progress. When deputies arrived, they saw a vehicle leaving the residence at a high rate of speed.
LINCOLN PARISH, LA
WLBT

Suspect charged in Friday night shooting death in Crystal Springs

CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WLBT) - A late night exchange of gunfire Friday in the front yard of a Crystal Springs home killed a man, according to police. Officers responded to a call at 209 Scott St. at about 11:30 p.m. to find a crowd on the front lawn, and Thomas Kendrick, bloody and lifeless in the back seat of an SUV parked in front of the home, where a party had apparently taken place.
CRYSTAL SPRINGS, MS
WLBT

Man sentenced to life after killing brother of Edwards police chief

EDWARDS, Miss. (WLBT) - A man has been sentenced to life in prison after killing the brother of a former local police chief, chief of Edwards police. Willie Bingham turned himself in to authorities after killing Clifton Nelson, 41, on March 24, 2018. Nelson was the brother of Edwards Police Chief Terrance Crump.
EDWARDS, MS
WLBT

4 Yazoo County men convicted for drive-by shooting in Madison County

MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Madison and Rankin Counties’ District Attorney Bubba Bramlett announced on Thursday that four people were convicted of a drive-by shooting at an apartment complex in Canton. On December 28, 2021, the Madison County Sheriff’s Department was doing surveillance at the Cypress Meadows Apartments in...
MADISON COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Four plead guilty to 2021 drive-by shooting in Canton

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, Madison and Rankin Counties District Attorney Bubba Bramlett announced four suspects pled guilty in connection to a 2021 drive-by shooting. Gaddis McCullough Jr., 15, Jamarion Mitchell, 17, Jurmarcus Taylor, 19, and Alphonso Ray, 21, all pled guilty to aggravated assault and were sentenced to 20 years in the custody […]
CANTON, MS
WAPT

Jackson's deputy director of water operations says she was fired

JACKSON, Miss. — The city of Jackson's director of water operations says she has been fired from her position. Mary Carter said she was terminated by interim Public Works Director Jordan Hillman on Friday by the direction of Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba. Carter said she was told she was...
JACKSON, MS
fox40jackson.com

Person in critical condition after shooting in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) – A person remains in critical condition after a shooting in Vicksburg on Tuesday morning. According to The Vicksburg Daily News, the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of Bay Street. When authorities arrived at the scene, they found a shooting victim in...
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Raw water pump expected to arrive at O.B. Curtis

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson leaders announced more improvements at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility on Friday, September 9. They said the plant remained at a steady pressure over the past 24 hours and is currently working at 87 PSI. Pressure is expected to be stable throughout city.  Water production is continuing to improve. […]
JACKSON, MS

