MLB World Reacts To Player's Brutal Injury News
Washington Nationals catcher Keibert Ruiz took a foul ball to the groin during Thursday night's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. He left the game in the sixth inning and was transported to a local hospital, where he was treated for swollen testicles. "No easy way to put this: Keibert...
‘Just let me go’: Freddie Freeman gets real about goal for Dave Roberts, Dodgers
The top of the National League has some ridiculously scary teams. In any other year, the Atlanta Braves and the New York Mets would be fighting for the top of the conference. Both teams have been lights out, especially in the second half. However, one team has been consistently great all season long: the Los Angeles Dodgers.
MLB Pitcher Who Retired to Become a Cop Killed in Car Accident Sunday
Anthony Varvaro, 37, died in a car accident Sunday morning in the New York City area on his way to work a September 11 memorial ceremony in Manhattan. Varvaro pitched six Major League seasons with the Seattle Mariners, Atlanta Braves and Boston Red Sox.
WATCH: New York Yankees star booed by own fans after embarrassing mistake costs team
A New York Yankees star heard it from his own fans Friday night after an embarrassing blunder.
Derek Jeter's 3 Daughters Join Him At Yankee Stadium During Baseball Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
Watch: Derek Jeter Talks Fall Out With Alex Rodriguez in New Docu-Series. A grand slam family affair. Derek Jeter was honored at his National Baseball Hall of Fame tribute ceremony on Sept. 9 at Yankees Stadium where he was joined by his wife Hannah Jeter and their three daughters. Before...
BT takes his turn to play Yankees GM: Stanton, Hicks, Donaldson, gone
Brandon Tierney played Yankees GM on Friday, and says he will be trading two Bombers with big contracts in Giancarlo Stanton and Josh Donaldson.
Yardbarker
Lines suggest Yankees star slugger Aaron Judge expected to break AL single-season HR record
Thus far, New York Yankees All-Star slugger Aaron Judge rejecting a seven-year, $213.5 million contract extension offered by the club before the start of the 2022 MLB season and betting on himself seems like nothing short of a brilliant decision. As noted by ESPN stats, Judge began Friday leading the...
Derek Jeter calms immediate speculation about role with Yankees, but adds 'This is home for me'
Derek Jeter fueled some speculation about a possible return to the Yankees in some capacity after his speech Friday night, but quickly calmed those down.
Angels in hot water over teenagers’ lawsuit that could send shockwaves to rest of MLB
The Los Angeles Angels find themselves in the middle of another lawsuit this season. Unlike some of their other legal battles, though, this news has some serious implications for how the MLB will operate in the future. The lawsuit was filed by two Dominican prospects, who claimed that L.A. reneged on a verbal agreement with the two players.
Yardbarker
The Yankees have their future star right fielder on the roster
With Aaron Hicks struggling considerably and Andrew Benintendi being acquired at the trade deadline, the New York Yankees promptly transitioned Aaron Judge to centerfield but left a gaping hole in right. Trading Joey Gallo left the OF thin in right, but it was the right thing to do, given his inconsistencies.
Yardbarker
Aaron Hicks benched by Yankees after making terrible mistakes in left field vs. Rays
Aaron Hicks on Friday night embodied what has gone wrong for the New York Yankees since August. Hicks not only made a physical error in left field, but he made a mental one too to compound the issue. The Yankees were trailing the Tampa Bay Rays 1-0 in the top...
numberfire.com
Alec Bohm not in lineup Saturday for Phillies
Philadelphia Phillies infielder Alec Bohm is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Bohm is being replaced at designated hitter by Bryce Harper versus Nationals starter Erick Fedde. In 534 plate appearances this season, Bohm has a .294 batting average with a .736 OPS, 10 home runs,...
This Dodgers Fan May Be The Slickest Man Alive
Some call the man "Foo-dini" for his magic moves at Dodger Stadium.
MLB Odds: Dodgers vs. Padres prediction, odds and pick – 9/11/2022
The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres will finish their weekend series on Sunday afternoon in San Diego. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Dodgers-Padres prediction and pick, laid out below. The rest of the regular season...
Giancarlo Stanton facing a 47 mph pitch went as you likely expected
Giancarlo Stanton saw a 47 mph pitch with a position player on the mound for the Rays on Saturday, and obliterated a home run off the foul pole.
Visiting LoanDepot Park? This is what you need to know
If you are heading to LoanDepot Park for some MLB Miami Marlins action, then we’ve got everything covered. Swipe down
‘It’s a lot of weight off your shoulder’: Joey Gallo dishes truth on ‘pressure’ with Dodgers
The Los Angeles Dodgers are the best team in baseball, leading the MLB with a 94-42 record. Armed with the best offense, pitching, and defense in the league, the Dodgers are the last team in the league to be in need of any help. But after acquiring outfielder Joey Gallo from the New York Yankees in early August, the Dodgers seem to have struck gold once again.
Angel Hernandez Fails to Surprise Mets Announcers By Making a Horrible Call During First At-Bat of the Day
Angel Hernandez blew a call in the outfield from home plate.
MLB roundup: Albert Pujols clubs HR No. 696
Albert Pujols moved into a tie for fourth place all-time with his 696th homer and Nolan Arenado hit a tiebreaking
Guardians take course of action after James Karinchak umpire hair fiasco vs. Twins
The Cleveland Guardians have reportedly taken action after home plate umpire Ted Barrett was asked to check pitcher James Karinchak for foreign substances in Friday’s game between the Guardians and Minnesota Twins. Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com reported that the Guardians contacted MLB in reference to the incident. Barrett checked Karinchak for foreign substances in the […] The post Guardians take course of action after James Karinchak umpire hair fiasco vs. Twins appeared first on ClutchPoints.
