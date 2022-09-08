The Los Angeles Dodgers are the best team in baseball, leading the MLB with a 94-42 record. Armed with the best offense, pitching, and defense in the league, the Dodgers are the last team in the league to be in need of any help. But after acquiring outfielder Joey Gallo from the New York Yankees in early August, the Dodgers seem to have struck gold once again.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO