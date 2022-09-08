ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Player's Brutal Injury News

Washington Nationals catcher Keibert Ruiz took a foul ball to the groin during Thursday night's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. He left the game in the sixth inning and was transported to a local hospital, where he was treated for swollen testicles. "No easy way to put this: Keibert...
WASHINGTON, DC
Yardbarker

The Yankees have their future star right fielder on the roster

With Aaron Hicks struggling considerably and Andrew Benintendi being acquired at the trade deadline, the New York Yankees promptly transitioned Aaron Judge to centerfield but left a gaping hole in right. Trading Joey Gallo left the OF thin in right, but it was the right thing to do, given his inconsistencies.
BRONX, NY
numberfire.com

Alec Bohm not in lineup Saturday for Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Alec Bohm is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Bohm is being replaced at designated hitter by Bryce Harper versus Nationals starter Erick Fedde. In 534 plate appearances this season, Bohm has a .294 batting average with a .736 OPS, 10 home runs,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

‘It’s a lot of weight off your shoulder’: Joey Gallo dishes truth on ‘pressure’ with Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers are the best team in baseball, leading the MLB with a 94-42 record. Armed with the best offense, pitching, and defense in the league, the Dodgers are the last team in the league to be in need of any help. But after acquiring outfielder Joey Gallo from the New York Yankees in early August, the Dodgers seem to have struck gold once again.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Guardians take course of action after James Karinchak umpire hair fiasco vs. Twins

The Cleveland Guardians have reportedly taken action after home plate umpire Ted Barrett was asked to check pitcher James Karinchak for foreign substances in Friday’s game between the Guardians and Minnesota Twins. Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com reported that the Guardians contacted MLB in reference to the incident. Barrett checked Karinchak for foreign substances in the […] The post Guardians take course of action after James Karinchak umpire hair fiasco vs. Twins appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

