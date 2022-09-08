ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond firefighters run to remember 9/11

The Richmond Fire Department held its annual 9/11 Memorial Run today in order to commemorate all of those who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001. Nineteen firefighters took part in the 3.5-mile run that began at the RFD Training Tower at South 33rd and Cutting Blvd. and made its way to the top of Point Richmond’s Nichol Knob.
