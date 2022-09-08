Guardians Farm Report: Noel Stays Red Hot Homering In Second Straight Game For Akron

Here is a recap of what happened with the Guardians minor league teams last night

All four Cleveland Guardians minor league affiliates were in action Wednesday.

Triple-A Columbus Clippers

Clippers starter Hunter Gaddis dominated the Bats lineup Wednesday night limiting them to just one run on two hits while striking out nine batters over his six innings of work.

Gaddis has been really good over his last two starts striking out 16 over 11.2 innings posting a 2.33 ERA. He now has 145 strikeouts on the season over 110.2 innings pitched between Akron and Columbus.

The Columbus offense would plate 10 runs on 13 hits including nine walks off eight Louisville pitchers.

Clippers catcher Bo Naylor would only have one hit in the game, but it came in the form of a solo home run in the seventh inning. For Naylor he has been showing off his power potential now with three long balls over his last two games after his two home run game on Tuesday. He now has 17 home runs on the season.

Second baseman Mitch Tolman would hit the teams only other home run a two-run blast in the seventh inning. The home run for Tolman was his 10th on the season.

The win improves Columbus record to 75-54 on the season.

Top Performers:

Will Brennan 3-5 R 2B RBI BB

Mitch Tolman 2-3 R HR 3RBI 2BB

Bo Naylor 1-4 R HR RBI BB

David Fry 2-5 2R 2B RBI

Nolan Jones 2-4 R BB

George Valera 1-3 R 2BB

Hunter Gaddis 6.0(IP) 2H 1R 1ER 1BB 9SO (W)

Double-A Akron RubberDucks

Akron was trailing Harrisburg 4-to-3 in the eighth inning when right fielder Jhonkensy Noel would hit a laser shot over the left field fence to tie the game up at four runs apiece.

The solo shot for Noel was his farm leading 32nd home run on the season and he has now homered in back-to-back games. Noel has been red hot over his last 15 games hitting .382 with eight doubles, a triple, four home runs and 14 runs batted in. He has also walked nine times to just six strikeouts while posting a .470 on base percentage.

The game would remain tied and head into extra innings when the RubberDucks would take a 5-to-4 lead on a base hit off the bat of second baseman Angel Martinez . For Martinez it was his second hit and second RBI of the game. Martinez now has 14 runs batted and a .894 OPS in in his 15 games with Akron since his promotion from Lake County.

Unfortunately for the Ducks the Senators would score twice off their bullpen in the bottom half of the 10th inning on a two-run walk-off double handing them a 6-to-5 loss.

The extra inning loss drops Akron to 72-56 on the season.

Top Performers:

Jhonkseny Noel 1-3 R HR RBI 2BB

Angel Martinez 2-5 2B 2RBI

Ray Delgado 2-3 RBI BB

Chris Roller 1-2 R 2BB

Julian Escobedo 1-4 R 2B

Luis Oviedo 1.2(IP) 0H 0R 0ER 1BB 3SO

High-A Lake County Captains

Captains left-handed pitcher Will Dion made his second start with the team since his promotion from Low-A Lynchburg. Dion was just as impressive in his performance Wednesday as he was in his first outing with the team.

Dion would hold Fort Wayne scoreless over six innings of work on three hits and two walks while striking out six TinCap batters. For Dion since the promotion, he has allowed just one run with 15 strikeouts over 12.2 innings posting a 0.71 ERA.

Fort Wayne would take advantage of Dion's departure scoring twice in the top of the seventh inning off Lake County's bullpen.

Trailing 2-to-0 now in the bottom of the eighth inning the Captains would plate three runs first on an RBI base hit off the bat of left fielder Korey Holland followed by a big two-run single from catcher Mike Amditis taking a 3-to-2 lead.

Captains reliever Raymond Burgos who came on in the top of the eighth inning would stay on and pitch a scoreless ninth earning the win.

The win improves the Captains to 74-52 on the year.

Top Performers:

Mike Amditis 1-1 2RBI

Korey Holland 1-3 RBI BB

Milan Tolentino 2-4 2SB

Christian Cairo 1-4 R

Will Dion 6.0(IP) 3H 0R 0ER 2BB 6SO

Raymond Burgos 2.0(IP) 0H 0R 0ER 0BB 3SO (W)

Low-A Lynchburg Hillcats

Lynchburg was no-hit on Wednesday by six Fayetteville pitchers. The Woodpeckers struck out 14 Hillcat batters over the nine no-hit innings but did allow four walks.

Lynchburg reliever Tyler Thornton struck out two more batters in his one inning of work. For Thornton he now has 35 strikeouts over his last 21.1 innings of work posting a 1.69 ERA. During that same time during his 17 appearances, he has only allowed 5 hits holding his opponents to a .074 average.

Lynchburg falls to 62-66 on the year.

Top Performers:

Will Bartlett 0-2 2BB

Isaiah Greene 0-2 BB SB

Carson Tucker 0-2 BB

Reid Johnston 5.2(IP) 4H 3R 3ER 1BB 7SO

Sergio Morillo 1.1(IP) 2H 0R 0ER 0BB 3SO

Tyler Thornton 1.0(IP) 0H 0R 0ER 0BB 2SO

