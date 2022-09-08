Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Remaster Exists, According to Leaker
A remaster of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 may exist, according to a prominent leaker. Call of Duty is one of the biggest franchises both in gaming, but also all of entertainment. It has been around for roughly 20 years now and the franchise really launched itself into cultural dominance with the Modern Warfare subfranchise. Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare was released in 2007 and became a massive hit due to its modern setting, innovative gameplay, and amazing multiplayer and campaign. Its sequel, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, was even bigger and became a touchstone of the Xbox 360 era. The threequel concluded the saga before a reboot in 2019 that became the biggest entry the series had seen to date.
Polygon
Sony releasing gray camo PS5 so you can joke about not having to see your PS5
Sony Interactive Entertainment will release new gray camouflage versions of the DualSense wireless controller, PlayStation 5 console covers, and Pulse 3D wireless headset this fall, the company announced Tuesday. While ostensibly timed to hit alongside the October release of modern military shooter Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, the new gray camouflage pattern designs will primarily serve as a vector for making jokes about how you can’t find your DualSense controller (because it’s camouflaged, you see).
Gamespot
Play 100+ Games For Free Until October 10 With Ubisoft Plus
Ubisoft has kicked off a pretty cool promotion that lets PC gamers check out dozens of the studio's most popular games for free for a limited time. Announced during today's Ubisoft Forward stream, Ubisoft+ is free to use until October 10. That means for the next month fans can play games from franchises such as Far Cry, Assassin's Creed, and Ghost Recon without spending a dime.
IGN
Ubisoft's New Mobile Shooter Is Reportedly a Scrapped Far Cry Game
Wild Arena Survivors, Ubisoft's new mobile Battle Royale game that launched quietly last week, was reportedly once a Far Cry game. A source familiar with Wild Arena Survivors told mobilegamer.biz that it was once called Far Cry: Wild Call and was intended to be a Battle Royale spin-off for the franchise, with a similar art direction as Far Cry 6. The name remains in some parts of the game - players take part in the Wild Call Festival - and the game is reminiscent of Far Cry 6 in other ways, including its colour palette, art style, roaming animals, and more.
Every PS4 and PS5 game coming out in September 2022
There are some big game releases for the PS4 and PS5 in September. Here are some of the greatest titles to add to your collection.
FIFA・
ComicBook
PlayStation Boss Complains About Impending Call of Duty Xbox Exclusivity
Xbox and PlayStation are having a pretty public spat over where Call of Duty will be playable going forward. It goes without saying that Call of Duty is one of the biggest franchises in the history of entertainment, consistently racking up billions of dollars in sales and microtransactions. The brand has only become more valuable with free-to-play spin-offs like Call of Duty: Mobile and Call of Duty: Warzone elevating the brand and offering other sources of revenue outside of the yearly mainline release. It's a pillar of the online gaming community and has played into being a marquee franchise for both Xbox and PlayStation at different points in time due to marketing exclusivity deals. Now, things are changing with the impending closure of Xbox's acquisition of Activision.
Digital Trends
Splatoon 3 is already my favorite social media platform
While I loved my time with Splatoon 3 during my pre-release time with it, something was missing from the experience. Nintendo asked reviewers testing the game during the few days where servers were up to not create in-game messages, the social staple of the series. That meant that the streets of Inkopolis were a little quiet during my stay, with no posts popping up over players’ heads. I couldn’t wait to see how much fans would liven the place up once the game officially launched.
NME
Playstation says ‘Call Of Duty’ offer by Microsoft is “inadequate on many levels”
PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan has branded Microsoft‘s Call Of Duty offer “inadequate on many levels”. It comes after Microsoft promised to keep the franchise on PlayStation for three years beyond the current agreement between Activision and Sony. But Sony says the offer fails to consider the impact...
ComicBook
Free Assassin's Creed, Rainbow Six Siege DLC and More Being Given Out During Ubisoft Forward
Ubisoft's next big gaming showcase is coming up soon with Ubisoft Forward scheduled to take place on September 10th, and this week, the publisher announced that it'll be giving away a couple of instances of DLC to those in attendance. Rainbow Six Siege, Roller Champions, and Assassin's Creed Valhalla will be the three available games featured in the DLC giveaway, but those looking forward to Ubisoft's new pirate game Skull and Bones can already earn in-game customizations for that, too.
Digital Trends
Marvel World of Heroes is the next AR game from Pokémon Go studio
A new augmented reality game from Niantic is on the way, and this time it’s being created in partnership with Marvel and will feature plenty of iconic faces from the comics. The game was announced today during Disney & Marvel’s games showcase and has a 2023 release window.
itechpost.com
PlayStation CEO Finds Xbox’s Call of Duty Offer ‘Inadequate,’ Cites Reduced Player Experience
The fate of the next Call of Duty games being playable on PlayStation consoles is at a knife's edge. PS CEO Jim Ryan recently called out the offer of his counterpart at Xbox, Phil Spencer, saying it is "inadequate" for the PlayStation community. The offer follows Microsoft's plan to acquire...
ComicBook
Assassin's Creed Mirage Revealed With First Trailer
As expected, Ubisoft has today revealed our first proper look at Assassin's Creed Mirage, which is the next entry in the publisher's long-running stealth-action franchise. The game is poised to center around the character Basim, who was previously introduced in Assassin's Creed Valhalla, and will take players to Baghdad. And while these details related to the game have been known about for quite some time, the first trailer for Mirage has now given us a better idea of how it will play.
ComicBook
Ex-Call of Duty Boss Leaves PlayStation Exclusive Developer Deviation Games
Ex-Call of Duty Zombies boss Jason Blundell has left Deviation Games, a studio that is currently working on a new PlayStation IP. Blundell was a major part of the Call of Duty community throughout the 2010s as he helped direct a number of Zombies maps over the years before becoming the Zombies Game Director for Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 which was released in 2015. He eventually became the co-studio head of Treyarch, the lead developer of the Black Ops series, which made him one of the top dogs at the entire studio and gave him a major leadership role. Despite this, he was still very plugged into the community and would do interviews to give fans updates on the games, largely focusing on the Zombies experience. At the start of 2020, Blundell departed from Treyarch and went on to co-found Deviation Games.
hotnewhiphop.com
Rockstar Games Seems To Say Goodbye To "GTA V"
Nine years after the release of Grand Theft Auto V, Rockstar Games finally seems to be saying goodbye to the game as well as its online counterpart, Grand Theft Auto Online. The company posted a statement on its website, earlier this week, acknowledging the effort put into the game over the years.
Digital Trends
Assassin’s Creed is going to feudal Japan, China, and beyond in 3 new games
Ubisoft devoted an entire stream segment to the Assassin’s Creed franchise at Ubisoft Forward 2022. The block saw the announcement of four projects coming from the series, including a mobile game, a new mainline title, an experience hub, and another flagship game coming alongside the rest. The largest of...
Road & Track
The iPhone 14 May Have Just Changed Overlanding Forever
Overlanding and backpacking are two incredible hobbies, offering the opportunity to truly disconnect from the world and have educational, emotional, and replenishing experiences with nature. Yet this is also the biggest reason people scorn any sort of outdoor adventure. In a world where we are all connected in a dozen different ways, severing every lifeline is, to some, paralyzing. Apple may have just solved this issue.
laptopmag.com
PlayStation wants more than three years of Call of Duty on PS5
Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard has sent ripples throughout the gaming industry. While the company hasn't been fully purchased yet (it's still under investigation), the deal officially going through would impact plenty of publishers, PlayStation being one of them. Jim Ryan claims that Microsoft's offer to keep Call of Duty...
IGN
New Xbox Controller, Hellraiser First Look, & More! | IGN The Weekly Fix
Wanna catch up on all the highlights from this week? From Xbox announcing a new Elite controller, to Hellraiser getting its first look, tune in for your Weekly Fix - the only show packed with the recommended weekly dose of gaming and entertainment news!. 00:35 - New Xbox Elite Controller...
Stalker 2 has not been delayed again, devs say
Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl developer GSC Game World says the game has not suffered any further delays, allaying worries after fans began reporting that their pre-orders had been canceled. Xbox recently began issuing refunds for digital Stalker 2 pre-orders, according to Polish outlet XGP (opens in new tab), noting...
ComicBook
Former PlayStation Plus Game Gets Surprising PS5 Upgrade
A game that was previously made available via PlayStation Plus all the way back in May 2019 has now qualified for a free upgrade on PlayStation 5. Since the PS5 first launched back in 2020, a number of games that first came to PS4 have been getting updated to take advantage of Sony's next-gen console. Sadly, many of these PS5 upgrades for games on PS4 haven't been given to players who have downloaded qualified titles via PlayStation Plus since they don't technically "own" the product. Fortunately, for one game in question, this situation no longer holds true.
