Moen’s game-winner saves Hornets at home

Big Lake girls soccer improved their record to 1-0-1 after blanking Cambridge-Isanti 1-0 at home on Wednesday, Aug. 31. Junior Lexi Moen scored with nine minutes left in the second half to beat the Bluejackets.

“I was just focused on hitting the ball right,” said Moen on her game-winner. It was a well placed shot bottom corner, a place most keepers have a hard time getting to.

Junior Kadyn Dilger kept the Hornets in the game with an impressive 12 save performance as she waited for her team to strike first.

“She did great. I love her as a keeper. She saves us a lot and it’s great that we have her,” Moen said about Dilger.

It was a chippy contest with both sides playing physical, to the point where Big Lake picked up a yellow card in the second half. After playing a little panicked for the first half, Big Lake buckled down the last 20 minutes of the game especially and were able to come away with a goal after totaling just three shots on goal all evening.

Dilger was busy for most of the 80 minutes and started her night off with two early saves. Big Lake had their first chance about six and a half minutes in with a free kick, but the shot went high as they waited to crack the scoreboard.

Dilger made her third save three minutes later and about nine and a half minutes in, Big Lake got another chance with back-to-back corner kicks, but they weren’t able to finish.

The Bluejackets hit the crossbar twice and had no luck solving Dilger, who made 7 first half saves to keep the game tied 0-0.

Big Lake conceded most of the possession and was having a hard time setting up any plays to that point, but finally figured it out over the final 20 minutes. They got a shot on goal with 18:50 on the clock and game one’s hero, junior Rylie Sternquist, nearly netted her second of the season, but the keeper beat her to the ball at the six yard box.

With 13 minutes remaining, junior Emry Hollister ripped a shot after getting a ball from Moen after a corner kick, but the shot went high.

With 9:48 left, Eslishaddai Cortez-Sanchez picked up a yellow card after a hard tackle, but 40 seconds later Moen struck.

She was wide open at the top of the box during a throw-in and with the defense beginning to bear down, she fired a shot to the bottom left corner as the only goal of the game.

The Hornets had another goal called off with 3:22 left for being offside. Dilger made three more saves after the goal to get to 12, including one with 15.5 left in the game off a free kick.

It was the second straight game Big Lake got a late goal to either force overtime or come away with a win. It’s a nice trend after the team spent last year without the same type of fight late in games.

“The players did really well today. In the second half they worked extraordinarily hard. There was a noticeable change of work ethic in the second half and it was awesome to see,” said Head Coach Brady Johnson.

“It was impressive. It was more mentality and them wanting to win and pushing themselves hard so that was good,” added Johnson.

Big Lake (1-0-1) hosts Hutchinson (1-3) on Tuesday and St. Francis (3-1) on Thursday at 5 p.m. On Monday, Sept. 12 the girls are on the road across the river to play Monticello (3-0-1). That game is scheduled for 7 p.m.