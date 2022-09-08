Read full article on original website
WLOS.com
Housing fair offers locals advice on affordable housing, homeownership, financial options
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The fifth annual Asheville Housing Fair took place Saturday, Sept. 10, hosted by the Land of the Sky Association of Realtors. The free event focused on affordable housing options as well as paths to homeownership and making the most of one's real estate investment. From...
my40.tv
Local universities struggle to recover from enrollment drops
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Right now, local college campuses in the mountains are not as full as school leaders had hoped. Student enrollment is still down from before the pandemic. "We're down about 300 students over where we were last fall," Jeff Konz, director of Institutional Research and Interim...
WLOS.com
WNC officials hope HUD's new, higher Fair Market Rents help with Section 8 housing
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has released its Fair Market Rents (FMR) for the 2023 fiscal year. FMRs, published annually as required by law, are an estimate of the amount of money that would cover rent and utility expenses on 40% of the rental housing units in an area. FMRs, which go into effect Oct. 1, 2022, are used in several HUD programs, including to determine the maximum amount that a Section 8, also known as Housing Choice Voucher, will cover. Housing choice vouchers are what very low-income families, the elderly and disabled people can use to pay for rent in the private market.
theonefeather.com
EBCI increases minimum wage to $15/hour for tribal employees
Principal Chief Richard G. Sneed announced on the morning of Thursday, Sept. 8 that the tribal government of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) is raising the minimum wage of tribal employees to $15 per hour effective Oct. 1. The current minimum wage is $10.50 per hour. In a...
WLOS.com
Pisgah Astronomical Research Institute facing funding crisis
PISGAH NATIONAL FOREST, N.C. (WLOS) — A local nonprofit has a desperate plea for more funding. The Pisgah Astronomical Research Institute (PARI) tells News 13 it needs about $500,000 to continue operating through the spring. PARI Education Director Melanie Crowson said Sept. 9, 2022, that if PARI doesn't get...
WLOS.com
"Big uptick" Mountain doctors urge people to get flu shots, COVID boosters ahead of season
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Doctors predict the upcoming flu season could be a tough one in the United States. This is mostly due to to the fact that nations in the Southern Hemisphere just finished up flu season, and most saw higher-than-average peaks in cases. The flu could make...
tribpapers.com
Asheville Pours $7.6M in Subsidies for Affordable Projects
Asheville – Asheville City Council approved taxpayer subsidies for land transactions for two low-income housing developments. The stated objective was to address the shortage of housing affordable to households earning no more than 60% of the area median income (AMI). The first subsidy came in the form of a...
discoverhealth.org
Spartanburg Regional experts say sepsis awareness is critical to reduce cases, deaths
Most people are familiar with the signs, symptoms and statistics of heart attacks and strokes, but one lesser-known medical condition accounts for more cases than those two conditions combined. Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System providers and experts are recognizing Sepsis Awareness Month by educating patients about sepsis – potentially saving lives....
WLOS.com
Retired FDNY chiefs, Haywood Co. community pause to reflect, remember lives lost on 9/11
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Haywood County community members came together for a memorial service to remember the lives lost on 9/11. Sunday evening, Sept. 11, 2022, about 100 community members attended the 11th annual 9/11 memorial service held by the Clyde Volunteer Fire Department. “I think we all...
tribpapers.com
Asheville’s Fentanyl Response Bordering On Absurd
Asheville – In April, Asheville made national headlines when police seized 2.76 pounds of “suspected” fentanyl. This would amount to between 1.5 million and 12.5 million prescription doses, or enough to give every man, woman, and child in Asheville 15-125 pills, which are normally taken as-needed. Also...
my40.tv
Haywood Co. Sheriff, retiring in December, honored by Clyde Volunteer Fire Dept.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Following the 9/11 memorial service at Clyde Volunteer Fire Department on Sunday, Sept. 11, the fire department honored Haywood County Sheriff, who is retiring at the end of 2022. Prior to his role as sheriff, Christopher served as a state trooper for 30 years.
The Post and Courier
$27M Spartanburg affordable housing development seeks city approval
SPARTANBURG — A $27 million affordable housing development is being planned just outside the city limits by Spartanburg Housing. The project includes 24 buildings with a combined 196 units on 27 acres at 1304 Frey Springs Lane in Spartanburg County. Spartanburg Housing is scheduled to request approval from City Council on Sept. 12 to issue multifamily housing revenue bonds to finance the project.
my40.tv
House of Debt: Missing document could cost Haywood County woman her dream home
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — "I trusted the system, and the system let me down," said homeowner Susan Harris as she detailed the current court battle she's in to save her Haywood County home. She's warning others to check on an important part of your closing paperwork that she's missing.
WLOS.com
Local gas prices follow national trend, continue to drop
WLOS — Average gasoline prices in Asheville have fallen 8.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.63 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 259 stations in Asheville. Prices in Asheville are 25.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 64.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 5.5 cents in the last week and stands at $5.01 per gallon.
my40.tv
NC first state to vote in midterm elections, ballots already cast
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Ready, set, vote. Absentee mail-in ballots were mailed Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, and could be in the hands of North Carolina voters as early as Saturday. In Buncombe County, election officials have already received online ballots for the midterm election. By 10:30 a.m. Friday, Buncombe...
WLOS.com
Cultivate Climbing, formerly Climbmax, reopens RAD location under new name, ownership
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An indoor rock climbing gym in Asheville is reopening under a new name and with new ownership. Cultivate Climbing, formerly known as Climbmax Asheville, celebrated the reopening of its River Arts District location on Saturday, Sept. 10. The gym is boasting new equipment and facility...
WLOS.com
Western NC rocks out to help local pet rescues in need at Blue Ghost Brewing Co.
FLETCHER, N.C. (WLOS) — Western North Carolina was rockin’ out to help animals in need Saturday, Sept. 10 at Blue Ghost Brewing Company in Fletcher. The fifth annual Rockin' for Rescue took place Saturday, as western North Carolina's largest pet rescue charity event of the year. The event...
WLOS.com
Twin infants surrendered in South Carolina under Daniel's Law
ANDERSON, S.C. (WPDE) — A South Carolina hospital recently accepted a set of twins surrendered under Daniel's Law, the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act. The babies were surrendered on Thursday, Sept. 8 at AnMed Health Medical Center in Anderson, according to a release from DSS. The twin African-American/Caucasian...
WLOS.com
Pet food donations needed at Asheville Humane Society
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville Humane Society helps thousands of animals every year and now the agency needs the community's help. Community Solutions, Asheville Humane Society's community outreach program, has been providing pet food to community pets in need for a decade. Each year, Asheville Humane Society partners with more than 20 human food pantries throughout Buncombe County to distribute more than 110,000 pounds of food to cats and dogs in the community.
my40.tv
Class of 2035: Henderson County educators hope T-shirts inspire kindergarten students
MILLS RIVER, N.C. (WLOS) — Kindergarteners across Henderson County experienced many firsts as the school year began -- new teachers, new friends, a new school and a new T-shirt that won’t fit them until they graduate in 2035. While college and career plans are probably the last things...
