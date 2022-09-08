Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Bighorn Mountains Southeast, Bighorn Mountains West by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-09 13:50:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-09 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bighorn Mountains Southeast; Bighorn Mountains West Periods of snow in the Bighorn Mountains through Tonight This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...Periods of snow with accumulations above 8500 feet. Snowfall today and tonight is expected to range between 1 and 3 inches between 8500 and 9500 feet. Snow totals above 9500 feet are expected to range between 3 and 6 inches. Isolated higher amounts are possible above 10500 feet. * WHERE...Bighorn Mountains, around and north of Powder River Pass. * WHEN...Now through tonight. * IMPACTS...Mountain passes above 9000 feet could be slick tonight. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Hunters and people recreating in the Bighorn Mountains should expect snow, wet and cold conditions.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Butte, Central Black Hills, Custer Co Plains, Fall River by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 11:24:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-08 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Butte; Central Black Hills; Custer Co Plains; Fall River; Hermosa Foot Hills; Northern Black Hills; Northern Foot Hills; Northern Meade Co Plains; Oglala Lakota; Pennington Co Plains; Rapid City; Southern Black Hills; Southern Foot Hills; Southern Meade Co Plains; Sturgis, Piedmont Foot Hills Gusty thunderstorms will impact portions of Butte, Meade, Custer, Lawrence, western Oglala Lakota, Fall River, Pennington, southeastern Weston and east central Crook Counties through 700 PM MDT At 532 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking gusty thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles west of Antelope Butte to 3 miles southwest of Crow Peak to near Deerfield Reservoir to 13 miles south of Redbird. Movement was east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Rapid City, Spearfish, Sturgis, Belle Fourche, Hot Springs, Lead, Custer, Hill City, Edgemont, Rapid Valley, Ellsworth Air Force Base, Box Elder, Dewey, Summerset, Black Hawk, Oglala, Deadwood, Whitewood, New Underwood and Johnson Siding. This includes Interstate 90 in South Dakota between Mile Markers 1 and 103. Interstate 90 in Wyoming between Mile Markers 206 and 207. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Maricopa, Pinal by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-10 02:52:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-10 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Maricopa; Pinal FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM MST EARLY THIS MORNING The Flood Advisory will expire at 3 AM MST early this morning for portions of south central Arizona and southeast Arizona, including the following counties, in south central Arizona, Maricopa. In southeast Arizona, Pinal. Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Carolina, San Juan, Trujillo Alto by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-10 18:24:00 Expires: 2022-09-10 18:30:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Carolina; San Juan; Trujillo Alto FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 530 PM AST THIS AFTERNOON The Flood Advisory will expire at 530 PM AST this afternoon for a portion of Puerto Rico, including the following counties, Carolina, San Juan and Trujillo Alto. Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Urban and small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed to any remaining road closures and be alert to ponded water on roads and in poor drainage areas during the next hour or so.
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Klamath Basin and the Fremont-Winema National Forest by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-06 19:53:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-06 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid tossing burning cigarettes on the ground, parking hot vehicles on dry vegetation, and using equipment that can cause sparks. Follow all fire restrictions. Find links to restrictions at weather.gov/medford/wildfire. One less spark, one less wildfire. Gather your fire evacuation kit now. Collect essentials you don`t want to lose and prioritize your checklist. Visit ready.gov/kit for more information. Familiarize yourself with your evacuation plan. Where will you go? How will you get there? Who will you call to let others know your are safe? Visit ready.gov/wildfires for more information. A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. These conditions promote rapid spread of fire which may become life threatening. Evacuate if ordered to, or if a fire threatens. Target Area: Klamath Basin and the Fremont-Winema National Forest ISOLATED TO SCATTERED DRY THUNDERSTORMS ON WEDNESDAY ALONG WITH STRONG, GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RH FOR PORTIONS OF THE AREA .A trough will move through on Wednesday bringing additional gusty winds and dry humidities, especially over the East Side and in NE California. Isolated to perhaps scattered dry thunderstorms are possible Wednesday too along a line stretching from Siskiyou County, including the Mill Fire northeastward into Oregon. These thunderstorms will bring very little, if any rain. However, they could produce gusty, shifting winds up to 45 mph. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 9 PM PDT WEDNESDAY FOR DRY THUNDERSTORMS ON DRY FUELS ALONG WITH STRONG GUSTY WIND AND LOW RH FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 624 RED FLAG WARNING FOR THIS EVENING FOR STRONG GUSTY WIND AND LOW RH WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM PDT FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 624 * AFFECTED AREA...All of Oregon fire weather zone 624. * WIND...West to southwest winds of 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph Wednesday afternoon and evening. * HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent Wednesday afternoon and evening. * THUNDERSTORMS: Isolated to potentially scattered thunderstorms with little to no rain expected on Wednesday. These thunderstorms may produce gusty, quickly shifting winds near to 45 mph. * DETAILED URL...View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
The US Winter Weather Forecast Calls For 'Record' Cold & 'Loads' Of Snow In The Northeast
It feels like summer passed in the blink of an eye, and now we're staring down winter, which is shaping up to be pretty rough if you're living on the wrong side of the United States. The Old Farmer's Almanac released its annual winter weather prediction for the coming year,...
Mount Rainier National Park Addresses Reports That Volcano Appears To Be Erupting: VIDEO
Earlier today, an alarming video surfaced that seemed to show that Mount Rainier was erupting, however, the national park has clarified that there’s no reason to panic. The video originated on Twitter when a Mount Rainier National Park visitor posted a clip of an ominous puff of white smoke gathering around the peak, and some folks began to believe that the active stratovolcano was “venting,” or emitting volcanic material and gases into the air.
A New National Weather Service Report Predicts A Harsh Winter Is Coming This Year
While it’s still summer and the sun is out and blazing, we all know that winter is coming eventually. According to the National Weather Service, the Chicago area could see more precipitation than normal this upcoming winter. Yes, the NSW says that this winter could see more snow than last year. The National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center conducted a “meteorological winter” report which is defined by the three-month stretch between December 1st and March 1st.
More heavy storms with pockets of flooding rain and hail possible for Sunday.
DENVER(CBS)- Saturday afternoon thunderstorms brought beneficial rain to many over the Front Range. A few storms were heavier than others bringing in minor flooding and hail for some spots.Strong storms first blew up across Jefferson County late Saturday with quarter size hail and heavy rain soaking areas in and east of Conifer.CBS4 Weather Watcher Bambi Moss measured hail at her place in Conifer.Hail covers the ground near Conifer making it look like a snow covered yard.A cut-off low pressure area will be slowly moving into Colorado from Utah on Sunday. This will bring in a better chance for afternoon and evening thunderstorms over the state. Some of which may have heavy rain and hail again to finish the weekend.More comfortable temperatures will also be the rule on Sunday with 70s and 80s in the lower elevations and 60s/70s in the mountains for Sunday.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for North Central, San Juan and Vicinity by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-10 13:32:00 Expires: 2022-09-10 15:15:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. Target Area: North Central; San Juan and Vicinity A line of strong thunderstorms will impact portions of the San Juan Metropolitan Area, including Dorado and Vega Alta through 215 PM AST At 103 PM AST, a line with strong thunderstorms was over the San Juan Metropolitan area, moving west at 10 mph. HAZARD...Up to 40 mph wind, frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
natureworldnews.com
Storm Alert: Severe Weather with Tornadoes Threatens over 30 Million Americans in the Northeast from August 26
Severe weather with isolated tornadoes are expected to hit the Northeastern United States from Friday, August 26, putting over 30 million Americans at risk, according to US meteorologists. Other weather hazards posed by the looming thunderstorms include large hail, strong winds, and flash flooding due to heavy rain. There is...
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area, Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-12 04:36:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-12 16:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area; Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area; Northern Washoe County; Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake Areas of Wildfire Smoke With Air Quality Impacts * Smoke from the Mosquito wildfire continues to produce unhealthy to hazardous air quality to many areas this morning. The worst conditions, based on observations, is concentrated around South Lake Tahoe and into the Carson Valley. Visibility is below 2 miles in smoke through many of these locations, so please be exercise caution on your morning commute. * There will be some improvement mid-morning into the early afternoon for many locations. However, another wave of smoke is forecast to push into the region this afternoon and evening similar to Sunday afternoon which will likely lead to additional reductions in visibility and degraded air quality. * Additional smoke is present across far northern California and Nevada near the Oregon border due to the Barnes Fire and other southern Oregon fires, with moderate air quality reductions. * For the latest air quality updates visit: fire.airnow.gov, or check with your local Air Quality Management Division. Please follow their recommendations to stay safe from the degraded air quality.
weather.gov
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Northern Erie by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-12 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-12 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Northern Erie BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...High risk of rip currents expected. * WHERE...In Ohio, Ashtabula Lakeshore County. In Pennsylvania, Northern Erie County. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Wind and wave action will cause currents on the lakeshore. Swimmers should not enter the water. Currents can carry swimmers away from shore through a sand bar and along structures extending out into the lake.
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Bayamon, Toa Alta by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-10 16:06:00 Expires: 2022-09-10 18:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bayamon; Toa Alta FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 430 PM AST THIS AFTERNOON The Flood Advisory will expire at 430 PM AST this afternoon for a portion of Puerto Rico, including the following counties, Bayamon and Toa Alta. Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed to any remaining road closures and be alert to ponded water on roads and in poor drainage areas during the next hour or so.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Denali by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-12 05:11:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-09-13 04:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Denali WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM AKDT TUESDAY * WHAT...South winds gusting to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...Near Healy. * WHEN...Until 4 AM AKDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Gusty winds will continue through early Tuesday morning. The strongest winds will be near Healy. Winds will decrease Tuesday morning.
weather.gov
Flash Flood Warning issued for Clark by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-12 05:29:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-12 06:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Clark FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 AM MST/630 AM PDT/ THIS MORNING FOR WEST CENTRAL MOHAVE AND CENTRAL CLARK COUNTIES At 529 AM MST /529 AM PDT/, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly at beaches along Lake Mohave including Cottonwood Cove. Rain rates of 0.5 inches in 30 minutes observed on the eastern side of Lake Mohave along Highway 93 near Willow Beach. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Boulder City, Cottonwood Cove, Cottonwood Cove Campground, Dolan Springs and Willow Beach. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Fort Peck Reservation and Daniels, Roosevelt, Sheridan Counties by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-12 08:48:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-12 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in these areas of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Fort Peck Reservation and Daniels, Roosevelt, Sheridan Counties Critical Fire Danger Today RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY/ERRATIC WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 120 The National Weather Service in Glasgow has issued a Red Flag Warning for gusty/erratic winds and low humidity, which is in effect until 8 PM MDT this evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 120 Fort Peck Reservation and Daniels/Roosevelt/Sheridan Counties. * TIMING...This afternoon and early evening. * WINDS...North 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 17 percent. * HIGH TEMPERATURES...In the upper 80s. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is discouraged.
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Brewster by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-12 08:29:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-12 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 830 PM CDT. Target Area: Brewster The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas Rio Grande at Boquillas affecting Brewster County. Rio Grande at Castolon affecting Brewster County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Rio Grande at Johnson Ranch affecting Brewster County. Rio Grande below Presidio 5SE affecting Presidio County. Rio Grande at Presidio International Bridge affecting Presidio County. .High flows coming out of the Rio Conchos and into the Rio Grande over the next week is expected to result in considerable flooding of the Rio Grande from Presidio downstream through Big Bend National Park. For the Rio Grande...including Presidio International Bridge Moderate flooding is forecast. For Presidio 5SE, Castolon, Johnson Ranch, Boquillas...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Rio Grande at Johnson Ranch. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet (3.7 meters), the river reaches bankfull, minor lowland flooding occurs, and no significant damage is expected. At 15.0 feet (4.6 meters), flood stage is reached. Moderate lowland flooding begins. Roads that lead to Cottonwood Campground and River Road may flood. Stages are practically synonymous with the gage at Cottonwood Campground at Castolon (CSTT2), and therefore represent the reach from Santa Elena Canyon through Cottonwood Campground, where damage may occur. Cattle also graze in the lowlands, and may be threatened. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 AM CDT Monday the stage was 14.5 feet (4.4 meters). - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this evening and continue rising to a crest of 16.0 feet (4.9 meters) early Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet (4.6 meters). - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 15.7 feet (4.8 meters) on 09/03/2022. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Below are the latest river stages and forecasts (feet): Fld Observed Mon Tue Wed Thu Location Stg Stg Day/Time 1pm 1pm 1pm 1pm Rio Grande Johnson Ranch 15.0 14.5 Mon 8am 14.8 15.6 16.0 15.8 Below are the latest river stages and forecasts (meters): Fld Observed Mon Tue Wed Thu Location Stg Stg Day/Time 1pm 1pm 1pm 1pm Rio Grande Johnson Ranch 4.6 4.4 Mon 8am 4.5 4.8 4.9 4.8
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Berkeley, Jefferson by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-12 08:59:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-12 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Berkeley; Jefferson DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility less than one quarter mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of central, northern, northwest and western Virginia and panhandle West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Northwest Plateau by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-12 07:54:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-14 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Lake Mead National Recreation Area; Northwest Plateau FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TUESDAY THROUGH 5 AM WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Arizona and Nevada, including the following areas, in northwest Arizona, Lake Mead National Recreation Area and Northwest Plateau. In Nevada, Esmeralda and Central Nye County, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Las Vegas Valley, Lincoln County, Northeast Clark County and Sheep Range. * WHEN...From 5 AM PDT/MST Tuesday through 5 AM PDT/MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Several rounds of thunderstorms with heavy rain will occur over the watch area. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
