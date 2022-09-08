BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Thursday was a little warmer with wall-to-wall sunshine. It will be warmer still moving into the weekend. Fair to partly cloudy skies continue as we head toward the final weekend of summer. Daytime highs will climb into the upper 80s with warmer overnight lows as well. The weather will cooperate for the Bowling Green Hot Rods playoff game this evening, and it looks good for Over The Edge in downtown BG Saturday.

BOWLING GREEN, KY ・ 11 HOURS AGO