Bowling Green, KY

Ohio County Water District issues boil water advisory

OHIO COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Ohio County Water District has issued a boil water advisory after repairing a leak on a 12 inch main line leak along State Route 505 South. The pipe feeds directly int the Windy Hill water tank. A boil water advisory issued for all customers...
Newly authorized Covid-19 booster set to roll out

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Pharmacies and doctors’ offices started distributing the newly authorized Pfizer Bivalent Covid-19 booster vaccine. Those ages 12 or older can get the vaccine, provided it has been 60 days since the patient’s last vaccine, booster, or bout with Covid. Med Center Health will...
Glasgow Public Square to close for political event

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The streets around the north side of the Glasgow Public Square will close down starting at noon Sept. 13 and will reopen around 8 p.m. due to a political event. The event will start at 5:30 p.m. Police are asking to use caution when driving around...
VIDEO: Builders Association to host Parade of Homes Sept. 15-18

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Builders Association of South Central Kentucky is hosting the Parade of Homes this week. The tour gives construction crews and owners inspiration when building new homes. The parade will take place from September 15-18. For more information, you can visit their website.
How are families coping with rising inflation?

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics says consumer prices have increased 9.1% in the past year, and it doesn’t seem like it’ll drop anytime soon. “The only way we can get inflation under control is oil prices are going to have to drop,...
Barren County native, Kelly Craft, kicks off Governor campaign in Glasgow

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Barren County Native, Kelly Craft, kicked off her campaign for Governor of Kentucky in her hometown of Glasgow Tuesday night. Craft is a former U.S. Ambassador under former President Donald Trump. She is the latest to join the long list of Republican candidates running for Governor in 2023.
A Very Warm, Dry Finish to our Week!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Thursday was a little warmer with wall-to-wall sunshine. It will be warmer still moving into the weekend. Fair to partly cloudy skies continue as we head toward the final weekend of summer. Daytime highs will climb into the upper 80s with warmer overnight lows as well. The weather will cooperate for the Bowling Green Hot Rods playoff game this evening, and it looks good for Over The Edge in downtown BG Saturday.
Slow but Steady Warming Trend

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Terrific weather rolled into our Tuesday! We’ll have plenty more sunshine to enjoy Wednesday after another cool, comfy overnight. A gradual warming trend that began Tuesday will last into the weekend. Daytime highs warm back above seasonal averages with warmer overnight lows. Conditions look great for the Hot Rods playoff game vs. the Rome Braves Thursday night as well as “Over the Edge” happening in downtown BG this weekend. Skies stay fair with no significant chance for rain through at least Tuesday.
A refreshing day ahead!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This morning could be our coolest morning since May! Early morning temperatures will range from the upper 40s to the low 50s. Abundant sunshine warms us to near 80 Tuesday afternoon. Expect a slow but steady warming trend late this week into the weekend. Daytime...
Crime Stoppers: BGPD searching for stolen credit cards

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police say on Sunday September 11 a victim contacted them to report four of his credit and debit cards were stolen. In surveillance video, a man and a woman are seen purchasing a drone and an Apple MacBook at Best Buy in Bowling Green.
Nashville’s Whiskey Kitchen, Tavern announce permanent closures

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Two popular Nashville restaurants have closed their doors for good. Staff at Whiskey Kitchen, 118 12th Ave., and Tavern, 1904 Broadway, announced on Instagram Tuesday its decision to close. Building permits show a new 12-story hotel is planned on the parcel where Whiskey Kitchen is located, but it’s unclear if that was a factor in the closing.
Warmer into the Weekend!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Our Wednesday was similar to our Tuesday, with more sunshine and readings pleasantly warm. Temperatures will gradually climb into the weekend. Fair to partly cloudy skies continue as we head toward the final weekend of summer. Daytime highs will climb into the upper 80s with warmer overnight lows as well. The weather will cooperate for the Bowling Green Hot Rods playoff game Thursday evening, and it looks good for Over The Edge in downtown BG Saturday.
Cave City man arrested following police chase

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - A Cave City man was charged after a police chase in Glasgow on Monday. Brandon Heath was charged with disregarding a traffic control light, reckless driving, speeding, two counts of attempted first-degree assault of a police officer, first-degree fleeing or evading police, improper passing, failure to give right of way to emergency vehicle, four counts of first-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer and operating a motor vehicle under the influence.
BG Belts Record Four Homers to Even Series

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tanner Murray homered and was perfect at the plate as the Bowling Green Hot Rods (1-1, 78-52) tied the South Atlantic League Divisional Series while cruising to a 10-1 victory over the Rome Braves (1-1, 74-54) on Thursday evening. The Hot Rods and Braves will play the winner-take-all, game three of the SAL Divisional Series on Friday at Bowling Green Ballpark with a 6:35 PM CT first pitch. Tickets start at just $5.
WKU takes down Lady Vols of Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tn. (WBKO) - The No. 21 Hilltopper Volleyball team swept the Tennessee Lady Volunteers, 3-0 for the program’s first win over the UTK program and 47th Power Five win in the Hudson era. The Tops held their SEC opponent to a .091 hitting clip, averaging four blocks a...
