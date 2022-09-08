Read full article on original website
Pablo Guillermo Adame, 51, of Brownwood
Pablo Guillermo Adame, 51 of Brownwood passed from this life at Abilene, Texas on September 2, 2022. He was born January 28, 1971 in Laredo, Texas to Maria Adame. He resided in Brownwood since 1974. He is survived by his mother, Maria Escobedo Adame, brother, Francisco Escobedo Jr., daughter Paige...
koxe.com
Tulissia Sturges, 31, of Coleman
Tulissia Sturges, age 31, of Coleman, passed from this life on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at Hendrick Medical Center in Abilene with her family by her side. The family will host a time of visitation and reflection from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Saturday, September 10, 2022, at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel.
koxe.com
Ella Louise “Cookie” (Meyer) Cooper, 82, of Brownwood
Ella Louise “Cookie” Cooper, age 82, passed away in her sleep on Sunday, September 4, 2022, in Brownwood. Private Family Services for Ella will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood. Cookie was born to Eugene A. Meyer...
ktxs.com
Eastland County sheriff's deputy receives 2022 Star Of Texas Award during ceremony
EASTLAND, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott presented the 2022 Star Of Texas Awards today to "peace officers, fire fighters, and first responders who demonstrated heroism and sacrifice in service to their communities and to the Lone Star State." Governor Abbott was joined by First Lady Cecilia in Austin, Texas...
koxe.com
Audrey M. Ruffin, 77, of Bangs
Audrey M. Ruffin, 77 of Bangs, Texas passed from this life to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Audrey was born in Allison, IA. On July 26, 1945, to Donald H. And Myrtle M. (Poppen) White. She attended school In Phoenix, AZ., and moved to Bangs in 1975.She was a faithful member of New Testament Holiness Church in Bangs and was greatly loved. Audrey was a precious, kindhearted soft-spoken woman who loved the lord, and served him faithfully.
koxe.com
Billy Joe Carpenter, 95, of Brownwood
Billy Joe Carpenter, age 95, of Brownwood passed away Thursday, September 8, 2022, at Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood. Private Family Services for Billy will be held at a later date per his wishes. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
koxe.com
Yellow Jackets Drop Close Game to George Fox
BROWNWOOD, Texas – The Howard Payne University football team rushed for 281 yards in a 42-39 non-conference loss to George Fox University Saturday evening at Gordon Wood Stadium. After a Javian Myles 3-yard TD run pulled the Yellow Jackets to within three, 42-39 with 2:07 left in the game,...
brownwoodnews.com
Semi loaded with wooden pallets overturns
No injuries were reported Friday after a semi carrying wooden pallets overturned near the intersection of FMs 2126 and 2524 (the Access Road and Austin Avenue). The incident occurred at approximately 10 a.m. and members of the Brownwood Fire Department, Brown County Sheriff’s Office and DPS troopers were on site conducting an investigation.
koxe.com
2022 National Night Out Slated for October 11th
The 2022 National Night Out for Brown County is scheduled for Tuesday, October 11th. National Night Out is designed to heighten crime and drug prevention awareness; generate support for, and participation in, local anti-crime efforts; strengthen neighborhood spirit and police-community partnerships; and send a message to criminals letting them know neighborhoods are organized and fighting back.
koxe.com
Christy Dawn Wells of Goldthwaite
On Friday, September 2, 2022, Christy Dawn Wells went to her heavenly home. She was such a bright light and touched so many lives with her big heart, positive outlook, and fighting spirit. Christy was born on August 28, 1971, to Jim and Sheila Wells. She attended Axtell High School...
TGC sheriffs searching for suspect from high-speed chase
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Tom Green County Sheriff’s department is searching for a suspect that was involved in a high-speed chase. According to sheriffs, the chase started in Runnels County and ended at Cooper’s Bar-B-Q in Christoval. Currently, game wardens are working in cooperation with the sheriff’s department using various resources to search for the […]
koxe.com
7th Annual Corks and Caps Saturday, October 1st in Brownwood
Make plans to attend the 7th Annual Corks and Caps presented by Ask for the Girls at Stanley Brownwood. The event is set for Saturday, October 1st from 6 pm–11 pm in the Depot Plaza in Brownwood. Corks and Caps will feature tastings of beer and wine from breweries...
koxe.com
Brownwood Library to Host Friends of the Library Meeting
The Brownwood Library has planned its first post-pandemic Friends of the Library meeting, on September 20 at 4:00 at the Library. Are you looking for a rewarding way to give back to the community? Come to the meeting to learn exciting news about the renovations, exciting events and the future of the Library!
koxe.com
Brownwood ISD Board of Trustees to Meet Monday Evening
The Brownwood ISD Board of Trustees will meet Monday, September 12, at 6:30 pm at the BISD Central Support Center, 2707 Southside Drive. The agenda is below. 4. Adoption of TASB-initiated Board Policy Update 119. 5. Appointment of Members to Brown County Appraisal District. 6. Minutes from August 8, 2022...
koxe.com
City of Early City Council Schedules Tuesday Meeting
The City of Early City Council will meet Tuesday, September 13, at 6:00 pm at Early City Hall, 960 Early Boulevard. The agenda is below. A. Call to order, Invocation, Pledge of Allegiance. B. Consideration of the minutes for special called meeting held on August 19, 2022. C. Citizen’s comments...
koxe.com
Brownwood City Council to Meet Tuesday Morning
The City of Brownwood City Council has a meeting scheduled for Tuesday, September 13, at 9:00 am at City Hall, 501 Center Avenue. The posted agenda is below. Any citizen who desires to address the City Council on a matter not included on the agenda may do so at this time. The City Council may not deliberate on items presented under this agenda item. To comply with the provisions of the Open Meetings Act, the Council respectfully requests that prior to addressing Council that each person submit a citizen presentation form that is located at the entryway to the Council Chambers, stating your name, address, and topic of presentation. All presentations are subject to a five (5) minute time limit.
koxe.com
Seal Coat Maintenance Project Continues in Brown, McCulloch, Mills Counties
The Texas Department of Transportation’s (TxDOT) contractor will continue seal coat maintenance operations in McCulloch County beginning on Saturday, Sept. 10, weather and other unforeseen delays permitting. Work will begin Saturday on FM 2996 (from US 377 to FM 1121), and US 190 (from US 377 to the San...
koxe.com
Movie In the Park in City of Early October 8
The City of Early will be holding their annual Movie in the Park on Saturday, October 8th at McDonald Park 101 Park Drive Early, Texas. The event starts at 6:00 PM with games, crafts, popcorn, s’mores and drinks provided by local businesses and non-profits. There will be a costume...
koxe.com
Water District Board Schedules Tuesday Meeting
The Board of Directors of Brown County Water Improvement District #1 will meet Tuesday, September 13, at 4:00 pm at the Water District Office, 501 East Baker, in Brownwood. The meeting agenda is below. 1. Call to Order. 2. Pledge of Allegiance. 3. Invocation. 4. Approval of Minutes: meeting(s) and/or...
brownwoodnews.com
New Ice Cream Shop Opens
Downtown Brownwood has a new, homemade ice cream shop. “Over the Rainbow Ice Cream” opened last weekend, and sold out of most all of their flavors in their first go. Over the Rainbow Ice Cream is owned by Julie McDermed, who has lived in the Brownwood area for about nine years. “I wanted to have a business of my own, I wasn’t sure what, but I love ice cream and I always wanted a hand-dipped ice cream shop in Brownwood. So I figured, why not do it myself?”
