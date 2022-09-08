The City of Brownwood City Council has a meeting scheduled for Tuesday, September 13, at 9:00 am at City Hall, 501 Center Avenue. The posted agenda is below. Any citizen who desires to address the City Council on a matter not included on the agenda may do so at this time. The City Council may not deliberate on items presented under this agenda item. To comply with the provisions of the Open Meetings Act, the Council respectfully requests that prior to addressing Council that each person submit a citizen presentation form that is located at the entryway to the Council Chambers, stating your name, address, and topic of presentation. All presentations are subject to a five (5) minute time limit.

BROWNWOOD, TX ・ 5 HOURS AGO