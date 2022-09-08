Read full article on original website
37 Iconic Images of September 11th – A Day of Remembrance
As we remember the anniversary of the September 11th terrorist attacks, we wanted to look back at the iconic images from that fateful day. The September 11th attacks took the lives of 2,977 people in the World Trade Center in New York; the Pentagon in Washington, D.C.; and on United Airlines flight 93, which crashed in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.
WJLA
7News Helping Hands & Easterns Automotive Group donate $2,000 to Jill’s House
There are more than 40,000 families in the D.C., Maryland, and Virginia area who have family members with intellectual and physical disabilities. And there’s a unique organization in Fairfax County that helps provide rest to those families who may really need it. “The first thing I felt when I...
NBC Washington
5 Stabbed at Festival in Hyattsville: Authorities
Five men were stabbed at a festival in Prince George’s County, Maryland, on Sunday, authorities said. Prince George’s County police said they responded at about 8:30 p.m. to Catracho Fest 2022, which was held near the Langley Park Boys and Girls Club in Hyattsville. The attacks do not appear to be connected to the Boys and Girls Club.
WJLA
9/11 brings memories and change for families and rescue workers
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — The anniversary of 9/11, a dark day in American history, has also become a day of reflection for many. 7News reached out to Robert Pycior, who was only 8 years old when his father, Joseph Pycior, Jr. was killed in the Pentagon attack. Pycior had been preparing to retire within a few months.
popville.com
Last Night in Driving Dangerously
Thanks to Emily for sending: “Another day, another flipped car in D.C. This time on Lang Pl NE. I slept through the crash but neighbors reported it sounded like something falling out of the sky around 4 a.m.”. Dupont Circle, grocery stores, Retail. Amazon Go Signage Up in Dupont.
Jack is back! 99-year-old Marine returns to museum post
The National Museum of the Marine Corps welcomes hundreds of thousands of visitors every year. On this day, no one is more excited than Jack Elliott.
Virginia teenager earns perfect score on SAT
Out of two million people, only 500 students earn a perfect score on the SAT. A high school senior in Fairfax County became one of those 500 students when he took the exam.
WTOP
How a Fairfax Co. high school history teacher discusses 9/11 with students
When seniors at Hayfield Secondary School in Fairfax County, Virginia, entered Doug Zywiol’s government class Friday, Zywiol began talking about where he was on Sept. 11, 2001. Zywiol, the school’s social studies department chair, told his students he was 18 and a freshman in college at the time. He...
WJLA
DC Bike Ride 2022: Thousands flock to Washington for special ride
WASHINGTON (7NEWS) — Thousands of bikes flocked into Washington, D.C. early Saturday morning for a special ride. The DC Bike Ride hosts riders of all levels, from all over the U.S. and abroad were able to ride on a 20-mile car-free route to take in all the sights of the city.
WJLA
Rev your engines! 'Cars at the Capital' returns to National Mall in DC
WASHINGTON (7News) — Classic car fanatics will be excited about this one: Cars at the Capital returned to the National Mall. Troy Meyer captured this photo of a 1963 Chrysler Turbine Car (serial No. 9912-31, for car aficionados) on display between the National Air and Space Museum and the National Gallery of Art. The vintage vehicle will be on display through Sunday.
Missing Virginia man found safe
UPDATE, Sept. 11, 9:40 a.m. — Virginia State Police said Marcel Drimer had been found safe and canceled the Senior Alert. ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Virginia State Police issued a Senior Alert for a man who was missing from Fairfax County. The alert, issued Saturday night, was for Marcel Drimer, 88. […]
WTOP
Fairfax County mother-son duo launches inspirational activewear brand; portion of proceeds go to Virginia Special Olympics
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. A Lorton mother-son duo recently launched an inspirational activewear brand that gives back to the Virginia Special Olympics. Tiffany Hamilton and her 16-year-old son Isaiah, who has...
theburn.com
Fatburger opens in Northern Virginia with Manassas location
Here’s some interesting news for burger fans — and Buffalo wing fans too. The national chain Fatburger and its sister brand, Buffalo Express, have quietly opened a location in Northern Virginia. The restaurant is about 30 minutes south of Loudoun (give or take) in Manassas. The Fatburger/Buffalo Express...
ffxnow.com
Retired flight attendant pushes beverage cart through Herndon in memory of 9/11
Town of Herndon police officers gathered on the Washington & Old Dominion Trail Wednesday to celebrate a peculiar site: a retired flight attendant pushing a beverage cart. “It was an honor to welcome Paul “Paulie” Veneto to the Herndon as he continues Paulie’s Push,” the Herndon Police Department wrote.
WJLA
Family of Kaidyn Green, 9-year-old struck outside KIPP DC files lawsuit
WASHINGTON (7News) — The family of 9-year-old Kaidyn Green who died in June after he was struck by a car on Wheeler Road in Southeast D.C. is suing KIPP DC School, their security company and the drivers of a car. Green was left a quadriplegic following the incident and...
Virginia country club apologizes for ‘appalling’ 9/11-themed seafood menu
A Manassas, Virginia, country club has apologized after advertising their special menu that was going to be served on the anniversary of the 9/11 terror attack. The Clubhouse at Aquia Harbour outraged social media users with menu items included a “Remember-tini,” a “2977 Chowder,” (an apparent reference to the death toll from the attacks), and a “Flight 93 Redirect” hot crab dip with crostini.
WJLA
Virginia restaurant creates new theme menu after 9/11 menu criticism
STAFFORD, Va. (7News) — A Stafford County, Va. country club released a new theme menu after receiving backlash on a 9/11 special menu that included a Remember-tini, Flight 93 Redirect and Pentagon Pie. The menu was taken down online, but not before some people captured the menu and posted...
Woman Sues Hilton Hotel Chain Over `Nightmare' Downtown Stay
A visiting businesswoman from Maryland who says she spent extra to stay at a downtown LA Hilton hotel in 2021 hoping to be safer is suing the hotel chain, alleging her life was "drastically changed" by the overnight intrusion into the establishment by a woman who began screaming and setting fires.
Maryland church gives away hundreds of new shoes to students
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, Md. (DC News Now) — Hundreds of students and parents stood in line waiting to get fitted for a brand new pair of sneakers on Saturday for the first “Sneaker Fest” at First Baptist Church of District Heights. “This is what the church is all about serving our community, making sure people have […]
townandtourist.com
24 Best Black Owned Restaurants Washington DC (Something For Everyone!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. While visiting Washington, D.C., there are various things to explore and experience. The nation’s capital offers a wide assortment of monuments, museums, and memorials for those interested in history. Scattered about, numerous parks and playgrounds can be found for peaceful strolls and playful adventures.
