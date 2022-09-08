ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
37 Iconic Images of September 11th – A Day of Remembrance

As we remember the anniversary of the September 11th terrorist attacks, we wanted to look back at the iconic images from that fateful day. The September 11th attacks took the lives of 2,977 people in the World Trade Center in New York; the Pentagon in Washington, D.C.; and on United Airlines flight 93, which crashed in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.
5 Stabbed at Festival in Hyattsville: Authorities

Five men were stabbed at a festival in Prince George’s County, Maryland, on Sunday, authorities said. Prince George’s County police said they responded at about 8:30 p.m. to Catracho Fest 2022, which was held near the Langley Park Boys and Girls Club in Hyattsville. The attacks do not appear to be connected to the Boys and Girls Club.
9/11 brings memories and change for families and rescue workers

ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — The anniversary of 9/11, a dark day in American history, has also become a day of reflection for many. 7News reached out to Robert Pycior, who was only 8 years old when his father, Joseph Pycior, Jr. was killed in the Pentagon attack. Pycior had been preparing to retire within a few months.
Last Night in Driving Dangerously

Thanks to Emily for sending: “Another day, another flipped car in D.C. This time on Lang Pl NE. I slept through the crash but neighbors reported it sounded like something falling out of the sky around 4 a.m.”. Dupont Circle, grocery stores, Retail. Amazon Go Signage Up in Dupont.
Rev your engines! 'Cars at the Capital' returns to National Mall in DC

WASHINGTON (7News) — Classic car fanatics will be excited about this one: Cars at the Capital returned to the National Mall. Troy Meyer captured this photo of a 1963 Chrysler Turbine Car (serial No. 9912-31, for car aficionados) on display between the National Air and Space Museum and the National Gallery of Art. The vintage vehicle will be on display through Sunday.
Missing Virginia man found safe

UPDATE, Sept. 11, 9:40 a.m. — Virginia State Police said Marcel Drimer had been found safe and canceled the Senior Alert. ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Virginia State Police issued a Senior Alert for a man who was missing from Fairfax County. The alert, issued Saturday night, was for Marcel Drimer, 88. […]
Fairfax County mother-son duo launches inspirational activewear brand; portion of proceeds go to Virginia Special Olympics

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. A Lorton mother-son duo recently launched an inspirational activewear brand that gives back to the Virginia Special Olympics. Tiffany Hamilton and her 16-year-old son Isaiah, who has...
Fatburger opens in Northern Virginia with Manassas location

Here’s some interesting news for burger fans — and Buffalo wing fans too. The national chain Fatburger and its sister brand, Buffalo Express, have quietly opened a location in Northern Virginia. The restaurant is about 30 minutes south of Loudoun (give or take) in Manassas. The Fatburger/Buffalo Express...
Virginia country club apologizes for ‘appalling’ 9/11-themed seafood menu

A Manassas, Virginia, country club has apologized after advertising their special menu that was going to be served on the anniversary of the 9/11 terror attack. The Clubhouse at Aquia Harbour outraged social media users with menu items included a “Remember-tini,” a “2977 Chowder,” (an apparent reference to the death toll from the attacks), and a “Flight 93 Redirect” hot crab dip with crostini.
24 Best Black Owned Restaurants Washington DC (Something For Everyone!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. While visiting Washington, D.C., there are various things to explore and experience. The nation’s capital offers a wide assortment of monuments, museums, and memorials for those interested in history. Scattered about, numerous parks and playgrounds can be found for peaceful strolls and playful adventures.
