wtvy.com
South Dale Middle unveils new additions to Pinckard community
PINCKARD, Ala. (WTVY) - Sunday was an exciting day in Pinckard, as South Dale Middle School's latest upgrades are officially complete. An updated gymnasium and the district's first stem lab are ready for students!. "As I always say, it's all about climate and culture; you want to provide...
Andalusia Star News
Five alumni recognized as AHS Outstanding Graduates
Andalusia High School Outstanding Graduate Committee honored five of its alumni with the Outstanding Graduate Award at a ceremony held Friday at Andalusia City Hall. Claude Burnett, Sam Craven, Sam Nichols, Margo Russell, and Lee Wilson were inducted as members to the Andalusia High School Outstanding Graduate Award program during a special ceremony at Andalusia City Hall Friday morning.
wtvy.com
Kevin Dunne talks Walk for Recovery
As the cost of living goes up, so does the need from people who were already struggling. That's where Helping Hands Dothan plays a vital role. New jobs coming to Dothan after $9 million facility investment by Gateway Tire Southeast.
wdhn.com
Community members want to name field at Rip Hewes Stadium after local legend
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — 200 signatures have been turned in to the Dothan Recreation Board to name the field at Rip Hewes Stadium after a former Dothan legend. The proposal will not change the name of Rip Hewes Stadium. Members of the community want the field to be named...
wtvy.com
WATCH: Industrial expansion, jobs announced in Dothan
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Watch as industrial expansion and jobs are announced in Dothan.
altoday.com
Gateway Tire announces $9 million expansion
Gateway Tire announced on Tuesday that it plans to invest $9 million to expand its distribution hub in Dothan. The project is expected to add 30 new jobs to Houston County. Greg Canfield is the Secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce. "The distribution/logistics sector is one of the foundational...
wtvy.com
Fort Rucker firefighters honor victims of 9/11
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Fort Rucker firefighters work to carry on the legacy of their first responders who sacrificed their lives on 9/11. They did this by holding a commemoration ceremony on September 9. Deputy Chief Shane Brown started his new job as a firefighter on September 10. He said...
wdhn.com
Wiregrass still seeing high covid numbers
WIREGRASS (WDHN)— With nearly half of the counties in Alabama now out of the red due to dropping Covid rates, the Wiregrass is still facing high numbers. See which counties are the highest. 34 of the 67 counties in the state of Alabama have been reported still in the...
wtvy.com
Red Level @ Houston County | 2022 Week 3
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 3 matchup, as Red Level takes on Houston County.
wtvy.com
Zion Chapel @ Samson | 2022 Week 3
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 3 matchup, as Zion Chapel takes on Samson.
madeinalabama.com
Companies to invest $92 million in Alabama Wiregrass growth projects
"These new investment projects in Dothan will inject additional vigor and innovation into this critical sector.". The Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce said the combined projects represent one of the largest industrial investments in the history of Southeast Alabama's Wiregrass region. It expects the SmartLam expansion to become operational in 2024 and the Peak Renewable wood pellet plant to open in 2023.
wtvy.com
Brantley @ Elba | 2022 Week 3
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 3 matchup, as Brantley takes on Elba.
wtvy.com
Daleville @ New Brockton | 2022 Week 3
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 3 matchup, as Daleville takes on New Brockton.
wtvy.com
GW Long @ Ariton (FNF GAME OF THE NIGHT) | 2022 Week 3
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of FNF's 2022 Week 3 Game of the Night, as GW Long takes on Ariton.
wtvy.com
Holmes County @ Chipley | 2022 Week 3
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 3 matchup, as Holmes County takes on Chipley.
outdooralabama.com
Gopher Tortoise Conservation Gets a Boost in South Alabama
Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. Gopher tortoise conservation reached a new level recently when the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) teamed with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS), Eckerd College and Birmingham Zoo to release 98 young tortoises into the Geneva State Forest Wildlife Management Area (WMA) in Covington County.
wtvy.com
Helping Hands Dothan working to provide necessities to the Wiregrass
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - As the cost of living goes up, so does the need from people who were already struggling. That's where Helping Hands Dothan plays a vital role. They serve the Wiregrass, giving out clothes, food, and supplies to those who otherwise would be forced to pick between a gallon of gas or eating dinner.
wtvy.com
Abbeville @ Geneva County (WTVY.com/MeTV GAME OF THE WEEK) | 2022 Week 3
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of WTVY.com and MeTV's 2022 Week 3 Game of the Week, as Abbeville takes on Geneva County.
wdhn.com
The caregiver returns to the scene of a weekend fire in Enterprise
ENTERPRISE, Ala (WDHN)–Earlier this week, we told you about a neighbor saving the lives of two occupants in an Enterprise house fire. WDHN followed one of those occupants as she returned for the first time since the blaze. Last Sunday afternoon, Mary Griffin and her caretaker, Angie Byrd, were...
Military veteran saves 2 women from burning home in south Alabama
For Marvin Pinckney, running into a burning house was "just instinct to do the right thing." His quick action resulted in two women being evacuated safely from an Enterprise home engulfed in flames. The retired Army command sergeant major is a neighbor of Mary Griffin, whose Bellwood Road...
