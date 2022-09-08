ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Extra Extra: Behold the fancy train they're using to transport the Queen's remains to London

By James Ramsay
Gothamist
Gothamist
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WCf4M_0hnXDQCV00

Good Thursday afternoon in New York City, where the beloved Great N.Y. Noodletown is back. Here's what else is happening:

  • The Queen died .
  • Her remains will now be transported from Scotland to London on the British Royal Train , which tops out at 70 mph (so as not to disrupt her dogs?) and has some extremely ornate decorations that haven't been updated since the 1970s.
  • Over on the QAnon message boards , they're celebrating the Queen's death because they believed she drank children's blood.
  • The Brian Lehrer Show had a solid interview today with Columbia University's Dr. Daniel Griffin about when to get your next booster shot and how to protect yourself on mass transit now that the masking mandate is done.
  • Meteorologists are warning that there's an extremely high chance La Niña conditions bring us an unseasonably sweltering fall in New York City.
  • The Staten Island Ferry's worker shortage problem has been so severe that employees say they've been asked to sleep in their cars to be able to cover early shifts and prevent serious service drops.
  • In light of recent plans to host a Saudi-backed women's golf tournament at the city-owned Trump Links in the Bronx, some City Council members are urging Mayor Adams to quickly cut the city's contract with the Trump Organization and cancel the tournament.
  • Bernard Shaw , CNN's first chief anchor and a pioneering Black journalist, has died at the age of 82.
  • A Virginia restaurant has apologized for its 9/11-themed menu featuring items like "First Responder Flatbread" and "Pentagon Pie" that was supposedly meant to honor the victims and remember the tragic day but obviously comes across as... horrible.
  • The drink of the fall: White Russians (and other stuff).
  • And finally, have a seat:

