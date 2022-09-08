ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Dayton, OH
Dayton, OH
Business
City
Union, OH
Local
Ohio Business
WDTN

Medics called after dump truck lands on side

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a car crashed into a dump truck at the intersection of South Jefferson Street and East Washington Street. The crash pushed the dump truck onto its side, but the driver was able to climb out.
DAYTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#River Valley Credit Union
WDTN

Unwelcome visitor: Family finds coyote in bathroom

TRENTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A coyote wandered into an Ohio home on Friday, spending nearly an hour in the family’s bathroom before it was discovered. According to the Trenton Police department, officers were dispatched to a Trenton home around 5:18 a.m. on calls that the family had found an animal in their first-floor bathroom. The […]
TRENTON, OH
WDTN

Woman dead after motorcycle-involved crash in Darke Co.

Investigation revealed that a red 2006 Chevrolet pick-up truck pulling a bean head was traveling northwest on State Route 571 while a 2002 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was attempting to pass it. The motorcycle struck the rear driver's side of the truck and both the driver and his passenger, 55-year-old Su Chin Umbaugh, were thrown from the motorcycle.
DARKE COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance

Comments / 0

Community Policy