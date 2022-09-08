Read full article on original website
Staff at Marysville women’s prison to picket working conditions
At the end of a 16-hour day at the state-operated Ohio Reformatory for Women, some employees are left “exhausted and overworked,” opting for the back seat of the car over commuting back home to their memory foam mattress, according to long-time correction officer Tom Holden.
Springfield festival celebrates black-owned businesses
Local black-owned businesses set up, along with entertainment and performers throughout the day, with the goal to keep the money spent today in the community.
Ohio family surprised by overnight visitor behind toilet
An Ohio family got a surprise visitor in the early morning hours on Friday as they were packing to leave for a trip.
Vehicle crashes into Huber Heights urgent care, 2 injured
According to Huber Heights Dispatch, a vehicle crashed into the WellNow Urgent Care at 6210 Brandt Pike in Huber Heights around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday.
Medics called after dump truck lands on side
According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a car crashed into a dump truck at the intersection of South Jefferson Street and East Washington Street. The crash pushed the dump truck onto its side, but the driver was able to climb out.
Dayton man arrested for string of catalytic converter thefts
On Friday, September 9, 24-year-old Murat Shokzodayev was indicted for theft, vandalism and possession of criminal tools after multiple businesses reported catalytic converters stolen from their property, Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck said in a release.
Police seek second car in fatal pedestrian strike; Victim ID’d
According to the Darek County Sheriff’s Office, emergency crews and the coroner were called to the 4700 block of SR-49 on reports that a pedestrian had been hit.
Four, including infant, taken to hospital after Harrison Twp. crash
A passenger from the Trailblazer and the pedestrian were taken to the hospital with possible serious injuries. An infant from the Trailblazer and the driver were taken to the hospital for minor injuries.
Unwelcome visitor: Family finds coyote in bathroom
TRENTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A coyote wandered into an Ohio home on Friday, spending nearly an hour in the family’s bathroom before it was discovered. According to the Trenton Police department, officers were dispatched to a Trenton home around 5:18 a.m. on calls that the family had found an animal in their first-floor bathroom. The […]
Officer Seara Burton’s K-9 visits her in hospice
K-9 Brev has visited the Richmond hospice facility where Officer Burton is staying on multiple occasions, according to a Sept. 9 Facebook post by the Richmond Police Department.
Woman dead after motorcycle-involved crash in Darke Co.
Investigation revealed that a red 2006 Chevrolet pick-up truck pulling a bean head was traveling northwest on State Route 571 while a 2002 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was attempting to pass it. The motorcycle struck the rear driver's side of the truck and both the driver and his passenger, 55-year-old Su Chin Umbaugh, were thrown from the motorcycle.
Woman dead after pedestrian strike in Auglaize Co.
The investigation determined that a 17-year-old was driving a black 2017 GMC Acadia north on Lambert Road while 38-year-old Sandra K. Willis of St. Marys was laying partially in the northbound lane. OSHP reported that the SUV struck Willis and sustained disabling damage.
‘We were that million to one shot’: Carroll High School teacher recalls seeing Queen Elizabeth on school trip
"We were, through a series of unlikely events, accidentally admitted through a particular gate because someone believed we were there for the service, whatever that meant," Sorrell recalled.
Operation Football Cheerleaders of the Week 4: Troy Christian Eagles
The Operation Football Cheerleaders of the Week are the Troy Christian Eagles.
Pretrial delayed for woman involved in fatal 2019 wrong-way crash
The pretrial was scheduled to take place on Monday, September 12 at 8:30 a.m., however, it has been delayed. The Montgomery County Common Pleas Court has not identified the new date for the pretrial.
