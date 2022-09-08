Read full article on original website
WNDU
South Bend man arrested in Cass County stabbing
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - The Ontwa Township Edwardsburg Police Department is investigating after a man was stabbed Saturday afternoon in Cass County. Officers called just after 4 p.m. to the to investigate a stabbing at Colonial Acres Mobile Home Park. When they arrived, they found a 63-year-old man with multiple stab wounds. He was airlifted to the hospital.
abc57.com
Suspect arrested and charged in attempted Edwardsburg stabbing
Ontwa Township, Mich. -- Police responded to reports of a stabbing at Colonial Acres Mobile Home Park on Saturday at 4:02 p.m., and arrived to find an individual with multiple stab wounds, according to the Ontwa Township Police Department. The stabbing victim was identified as a 63-year-old man from Edwardsburg.
WNDU
Suspect in custody following standoff in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A suspect is in custody following a standoff lasting more than four hours on the city’s southeast side. South Bend Police responded to the 300 block of E. Indiana Avenue just before 8:30 a.m. Sunday to investigate reported domestic violence. Responding officers were told that a man inside the home harmed a woman who was also in the home.
WNDU
Man killed in Benton Harbor shooting
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - The Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety is investigating after a man was killed in a shooting early Sunday morning. Officers were called to the 900 Block of Columbus Avenue just after 2:50 a.m. to investigate a complaint of shots fired. When they arrived, they found a 22-year-old Benton Harbor man wounded a back yard of 1000 block of Columbus. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.
Man stabbed multiple times at mobile home park near Indiana border
NILES, MI – A 27-year-old man was arrested after allegedly stabbing a man multiple times Saturday at a mobile home park near the Michigan-Indiana border. Ontwa Township-Edwardsburg Police Chief Douglas Westrick said the 63-year-old Edwardsburg man who was stabbed was stabilized before he was airlifted to a South Bend hospital for treatment.
abc57.com
SWAT called to situation near the corner of Carroll Street and Indiana Street
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- A SWAT situation began Sunday around 9 a.m. near the corner of Carroll Street and Indiana Avenue, according to the South Bend Police Department. The scene cleared around 1:30 p.m., and police say that the suspect involved was apprehended without incident. Police say that the situation...
abc57.com
Officer sentenced for child seduction, official misconduct
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The South Bend Police officer who was accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a 16-year-old was sentenced Friday. In court, the judge accepted Timothy Barber's plea agreement. He pleaded guilty to one count of child seduction and one count of official misconduct. The plea agreement capped jail time at four years.
abc57.com
South Bend man sentenced 27 months for possession of a firearm
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- A South Bend man was sentenced 27 months in prison followed by 1 year of supervised release for possession of a firearm. According to documents, on February 8, Valo Neely, 48, was arrested after law enforcement executed a search warrant on Neely's residence and recovered four firearms under his possession.
22-year-old man dead after shooting in Benton Harbor
The Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety responded to a shooting that occurred in the 900 Block of Columbus on Sunday.
WNDU
One killed, one seriously hurt in Benton Harbor crash
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - The Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety is investigating after one person was killed and another person was seriously hurt in a crash Saturday night. Officers were advised of a Black BMW entering the city on Main Street at high rate of speed around 11:30...
WNDU
2 teens detained in connection to deadly South Bend shooting
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Two teens have been arrested and one has been charged in relation to the death of another teen in South Bend back in March. Police found Terez Parker, Jr., 17, suffering from a gunshot wound in the 2000 block of Roger Street on March 18. Parker was taken to the hospital, where he later died.
WOWO News
Suspects arrested in Kosciusko County car thefts
WARSAW, Ind. (WOWO) – Three people have been arrested in connection to a string of break-ins and car thefts in Kosciusko County. KaShawn Hudson of Warsaw, Mario Pratt of South Bend, and Michael Hubbard of South Bend were arrested by Warsaw police. Officials said the suspects were casing cars for unsecured guns to steal, according to our partners in New at ABC 21. The accused allegedly stole six cars, many guns, and credit cards.
Driver dies, passenger in hospital after fiery crash in Benton Harbor
The Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety responded to a vehicle crash on Saturday. The crash occurred on Main Street at 5th.
WANE-TV
Police: Kosciusko County crime spree related to Michigan street gang
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Police have arrested three suspects related to a crime spree involving car thefts that ravaged Kosciusko County across multiple dates in August. Between Aug. 10 and 11, and again between Aug. 21 and 22, multiple thefts of vehicles and valuables within vehicles were reported,...
95.3 MNC
Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Sep. 9, 2022
Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Sep. 9, 2022. If your anonymous tips lead to the arrest of one of these features, you could receive a $200 cash reward. John Fountain is wanted for Failure to Appear for the original charge of Intimidation. Allen Johnson is wanted for Violation...
WWMTCw
Videos of violent arrests circulate online, 3 teens arrested, & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Police in standoff situation at Three Rivers apartment complex. Armored police vehicles and officers in tactical gear surrounded a Three Rivers apartment complex during an apparent standoff with a barricaded person Saturday night. Three Rivers...
22 WSBT
Niles police investigate Thursday night homicide
Niles police were sent to the area of N. 6th and Ferry Street on reports of shots being fired in the area Thursday at around 11 p.m. Police found evidence of a shooting. A short time later, Spectrum Lakeland Hospital reported that a shooting victim had been dropped off at the emergency room of the hospital. He was later transported to Memorial Hospital in South Bend where he died of his injuries.
WNDU
Motorcyclist killed in Westville crash
WESTVILLE, Ind. (WNDU) - A motorcyclist is dead after crash in Westville Saturday afternoon. The LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office says it happened just after 4 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 421 and U.S. 6 – South Junction. Police say the motorcyclist, identified as 58-year-old Matthew Spicker of Valparaiso, was heading west on U.S. 6 when he failed to stop at the stop sign and entered the intersection.
WNDU
Niles Police investigating after man killed in shooting
NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed Thursday night in Niles. Niles City Police Officers were called just after 11:10 p.m. to the area of N. 6th Street and Ferry Street. When they arrived, they found evidence of a shooting. A short time...
Lawsuit claims law enforcement used any means necessary to wrongly convict James Hill
HAMMOND, Ind. (CBS) -- They used any means necessary to convict him – that is what attorneys are saying about several law enforcement outfits in Northwest Indiana when it comes to James Hill.Hill has had two convictions overturned -- in the 1980 murder of a police officer at a Hammond, Indiana hotel, and in a rape the same year. As CBS 2's Chris Tye reported Friday, Hill is now seeking damages for the decades he has spent behind bars."It's over 20 years of my life been taken away for something I didn't do," Hill said, "and it's hard. It's really hard....
