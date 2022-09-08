Read full article on original website
Former President Trump may face more legal trouble over the Jan. 6 riots than the Mar-a-Lago document search, former White House lawyer Ty Cobb told CBS News. The big picture: Cobb said Trump has a "very high" chance of indictment over the Jan. 6 Capitol attack and not specifically the FBI's search at Mar-a-Lago and document seizure.
The Department of Justice and former President Trump's legal team on Friday each filed a list of proposed special master candidates to review the evidence seized from Mar-a-Lago last month. Why it matters: The joint filing lays out a playbook for how long the process of reviewing materials may take,...
Both former President Trump and the Department of Justice proposed four individuals who could serve as the special master in the review of the documents seized at Mar-a-Lago by the FBI in August. The big picture: With their candidates, Trump and the DOJ have staked out different positions on the...
If there is enough evidence to suggest that former President Trump committed wrongdoing, the Justice Department ought to treat him as they would anyone else, Hillary Clinton told CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday. Why it matters: Trump allies have compared Clinton's misuse of an email server to the...
Senate Intelligence Chair Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) said Sunday he's unsure when Congress will get a briefing from the intelligence community on the damages from classified documents that were allegedly mishandled by former President Trump. Driving the news: A federal judge last week accepted Trump's request for a special master...
Former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach resigned Friday from the board of directors of We Build the Wall, a nonprofit recently accused of money laundering and fraud, the Kansas City Star reports. The big picture: Kobach is currently the Republican candidate for Kanas Attorney General, the top law enforcement...
A federal judge has blocked an Arizona law that restricts how people can film police officers, the Associated Press reports. Why it matters: The judge's ruling aligns with the American Civil Liberties Union and media organizations who said the new law violates the First Amendment. Details: U.S. District Judge John...
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) said Republicans who dismiss former President Trump as a potential 2024 presidential candidate are "lying" or "idiotic," he told the Washington Examiner. Driving the news: Cruz is a potential Republican candidate for the 2024 presidential race but has held off on making any official announcement. He...
Vice President Kamala Harris attacked the current Supreme Court as "an activist court" that took away a "constitutional right" in an interview with NBC News that will air in full Sunday morning. Why it matters: The decision to overturn Roe v. Wade has had a domino effect across the country,...
Geoffrey Berman — fired in 2020 by President Trump as the top Manhattan federal prosecutor — writes in "Holding the Line," a memoir out tomorrow, that the Justice Department "quickly turned off the service on my DOJ-issued cell phone and revoked access to my email." "Our chief of...
A bankruptcy case in Indiana could help upend the mass tort litigation system in the U.S. Driving the news: 3M, the conglomerate, recently put its Aearo Technologies subsidiary into bankruptcy. It aims to use the bankruptcy process to settle over 230,000 lawsuits from military service members who allege faulty earplugs made by Aearo caused hearing loss — the biggest multi-district litigation (MDL) in history.
Rep. Parmila Jayapal (D-Wash.) said there's a link between rising threats against lawmakers and rhetoric from the Republican Party. Why it matters: Members of Congress have faced an increasing amount of threats in recent months from the public. Driving the news: Jayapal recently shared a series of threatening voicemails she...
Two men, including the leader of the Hawaii chapter of the Proud Boys, pleaded guilty on Friday to a felony charge for their involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, per the Department of Justice. Driving the news: Nicholas Ochs, 36, who founded Hawaii's Proud Boys chapter, and Nicholas DeCarlo,...
Internal threats to democracy make the U.S. weaker and open the door for other nations to question the U.S.' commitment to its purported values, Vice President Kamala Harris told NBC's "Meet the Press" on Sunday. Why it matters: The deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot and increasing threats against members of...
NEW YORK, Sept 12 (Reuters) - The brother of a former Coinbase Global Inc (COIN.O) product manager pleaded guilty on Monday to a wire fraud conspiracy charge in what U.S. prosecutors have called the first insider trading case involving cryptocurrency.
President Biden attended a ceremony at the Pentagon on Sunday to commemorate the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. Driving the news: Biden attended a wreath-laying ceremony ahead of his remarks. The event began with a reading of the names of all of the men and women killed in the attack on the Pentagon on Sept. 11, 2001, per a White House pool report.
More than 50 U.S. House members are objecting to a push to revise federal environmental permitting requirements for energy projects — part of a deal Democratic leaders struck with U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin III to win passage of their climate, health and taxes bill that passed last month. The House members signed onto a letter […] The post U.S. House members raise doubts about Manchin environmental permitting deal appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Attorney General Jason Miyares says his office has formed a 20-person "Election Integrity Unit."Why it matters: Miyares is following in the footsteps of a growing number of GOP officials nationwide who have made election law a top focus since former President Donald Trump began making baseless claims that the 2020 election was stolen.Critics call the issue a cover for voter intimidation efforts.What they're saying: "I pledged during the 2021 campaign to work to increase transparency and strengthen confidence in our state elections," Miyares said in a statement. "It should be easy to vote, and hard to cheat."Reality check: There have been no widespread issues in Virginia with voter fraud or irregularities."It's not at all clear to me this is a valuable use of the government's resources," Michael D. Gilbert, a University of Virginia law professor who is an expert on voting law, told the Washington Post.Details: Miyares' office told the Virginia Mercury the 20-member team does not have its own budget and is made up of his office's existing staff members, who will continue working on other matters.
A senior White House official sees this week's attribution of cyberattacks against the Albanian government to Iran as a much-needed step to establish cyber diplomacy norms. Driving the news: Earlier this week, the U.S. government and Microsoft attributed a series of destructive cyberattacks against the Albanian government to Iranian state-sponsored hackers.
The Ukrainian military says it’s retaken more than 3,000 square kilometers of territory from Russia. American officials say the advance was in part due to increased intelligence sharing with the United States, but as President Biden asks for more aid for Ukraine, he’s facing new pushback. Plus, major...
