Tanger Outlets Atlantic City Celebrates TangerKids Grant Winners with TangerKids Day

Tanger Outlets

Tanger Outlets Atlantic City celebrates its first ever TangerKids Day on Sept. 14, canvassing the community to award area schools chosen as this year’s TangerKids Grant recipients. Festivities continue throughout the weekend on Saturday, Sept. 17 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. with center-wide activations and special deals from retailers. Guests can participate in activities including free face painting, balloon animals, meet and greet with Atlantic City PD, and more!

TangerKids Grants support the education and future of local youth by funding programs designed to enhance learning at neighborhood schools. The 2022 program includes the introduction of member choice awards, which allow customers to steer a portion of this year’s grants to causes that matter most to them. Through Aug. 28, active TangerClub members can log 2022 shopping receipts for a chance to vote on the top five grant recipients to be awarded an additional $1,000.

WHAT: Tanger Outlets Atlantic City celebrates local schools with TangerKids Day

TangerKids Grant winners announced in the community with center-wide events and special deals continuing through the weekend

WHEN: Sept. 17, 2022

11 a.m.- 3 p.m.

WHERE: Tanger Outlet Atlantic City

2014 Baltic Avenue

Atlantic City, NJ 08401

HOW: This event is free and open to the public.