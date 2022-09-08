ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

Tanger Outlets Atlantic City Celebrates TangerKids Grant Winners with TangerKids Day

Atlanta News
Atlanta News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z4L3l_0hnXBObr00
Tanger Outlets

Tanger Outlets Atlantic City celebrates its first ever TangerKids Day on Sept. 14, canvassing the community to award area schools chosen as this year’s TangerKids Grant recipients. Festivities continue throughout the weekend on Saturday, Sept. 17 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. with center-wide activations and special deals from retailers. Guests can participate in activities including free face painting, balloon animals, meet and greet with Atlantic City PD, and more!

TangerKids Grants support the education and future of local youth by funding programs designed to enhance learning at neighborhood schools. The 2022 program includes the introduction of member choice awards, which allow customers to steer a portion of this year’s grants to causes that matter most to them. Through Aug. 28, active TangerClub members can log 2022 shopping receipts for a chance to vote on the top five grant recipients to be awarded an additional $1,000.

WHAT: Tanger Outlets Atlantic City celebrates local schools with TangerKids Day

TangerKids Grant winners announced in the community with center-wide events and special deals continuing through the weekend

WHEN: Sept. 17, 2022

11 a.m.- 3 p.m.

WHERE: Tanger Outlet Atlantic City

2014 Baltic Avenue

Atlantic City, NJ 08401

HOW: This event is free and open to the public.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlantic City, NJ
Society
Atlantic City, NJ
Lifestyle
City
Atlantic City, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Balloon Animals#Tangerkids Grant#Tangerclub
southjerseyobserver.com

Camden County to Host 2nd Virtual Public Meeting on Sept. 13 For Project Progress Update & Recommended Preferred Alternatives Along Broadway (CR 551) in Brooklawn & Gloucester City

Originally posted on Aug. 28, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. The County of Camden, in cooperation with the Delaware Valley Regional Planning Commission and the Michael Baker Design Team, will be hosting a Virtual Public Information Center #2 (PIC #2) on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 between 6:00 and 7:30 pm. PIC...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Family Fun

Free Admission to Adventure Aquarium for Little Kids

Sharks and jellyfish, sting rays and penguins, there’s so much to love at Adventure Aquarium, but one of our favorite things is the Pre-K Kid’s Adventure Pass. This pass allows for little kids to get free admission to Adventure Aquarium in Camden New Jersey. This offer’s only good while supplies last so keep reading to learn all you need to know to take advantage of this incredible offer.
CAMDEN, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Society
WPG Talk Radio

Atlantic City Talk Radio Host On-The-Air Live: September 11, 2001

Today is exactly 21 years since the terrorist enemy attacked our homeland and toppled the 2 World Trade Center Towers, initially taking 2,997 American lives. Other precious lives were taken when another plane was purposefully crashed into The Pentagon and still more lives were lost when brave American heroes (on United Airlines Flight 93) gave their lives by bringing down another plane in an open field in Shanksville, Western Pennsylvania.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
acprimetime.com

Open Letter to Atlantic City Mayor, Marty Small

The following is a letter from local businessman, Coby Frier, to Atlantic City Mayor, Marty Small. I have pointed out the positive things you have done for the city in your time of office and you have even acknowledged me for doing so. In the past few months I have seen a change in the city. A change in your leadership.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Atlanta News

Atlanta News

Atlanta, GA
1K+
Followers
830
Post
67K+
Views
ABOUT

We list the best events in town for all ages.

Comments / 0

Community Policy