ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

22-year-old Georgia Tech student killed in weekend crash had dreams of being an engineer

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V0pRP_0hnXBEmb00

ATLANTA — Family and friends are mourning the loss of a Georgia Tech student killed in a crash over the weekend.

Alahna Smith, 22, was killed after her SUV plowed into a tractor-trailer on Marietta Boulevard early Sunday morning. Smith was pinned under the truck and pronounced dead at the scene.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Smith’s mother, Electra Branch, said in a GoFundMe set up to raise money for funeral expenses that she dreamed of becoming an electrical engineer. Smith grew up in Maryland, but loved her newfound home in Atlanta.

According to an article on Georgia Tech’s website, she was part of the introductory 2018 cohort of the Georgia Tech Clark Scholars Program, which rewards student who display strong academic and leadership potential in engineering.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

“She worked hard and played hard, and loved her family more than anything,” Branch wrote on the GoFundMe. “She was talented, intelligent, driving and loving. She played basketball, lacrosse and was a cheerleader and a dancer.”

Branch said the family wants to bring her body back to Maryland for burial. So far, the GoFundMe has raised more than $32,000.

The driver of the tractor-trailer has not been identified and there are no charges pending. The investigation is ongoing.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 25

Butina Jones
3d ago

so sorry for the family's loss Young Life cut short makes you rest in peace my prayers and condolences are with the family

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
weatherboy.com

Earthquake Rattles Georgia, Southeast of Atlanta

An earthquake struck Georgia tonight, according to USGS, with more than a dozen people using the “Did you feel it?” tool on the USGS website to report feeling it. The epicenter of the quake was southeast of Atlanta, roughly 8.5 miles southwest of Mansfield, Georgia; the depth of the magnitude 2.4 earthquake was shallow at only 1.6 km. The earthquake struck at 9:20 pm local time.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
Atlanta, GA
Basketball
Atlanta, GA
Accidents
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Accidents
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Basketball
City
Atlanta, GA
CBS 46

11-year-old hit by car after Georgia Tech game

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - What started as a family night out in downtown Atlanta ended at the hospital for one family and their 11-year-old son. Now, that family is desperate to find the driver who hit him. The family was leaving the Georgia Tech game Monday night when the boy...
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Video shows black bear in front of metro Atlanta home

FULTON COUNTY, Ga — Yet another bear has been sighted in metro Atlanta. Channel 2 viewer Mason Spratt shared a video of a black bear walking across a front lawn in Roswell. Bears have been spotted several times recently in Georgia, according to a release last month from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Resources Division. Just over the last few months, bears have been spotted in Gainesville, Alpharetta, Gwinnett, Marietta and now Roswell.
ROSWELL, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Engineering#Traffic Accident#Wsb Tv#Cox Media Group
fox5atlanta.com

Community helps woman slowly recover after Buckhead hit-and-run

ATLANTA - Each day is a tiny step forward for Valerie Pableo. Her road to recovery will be a long one after a car slammed into her at the intersection of Peachtree and Mathieson in August. "I'm very thankful to be alive after that," she said. The hit-and-run was caught...
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Lacrosse
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
CBS 46

Georgia State Patrol cadet dies after training exercise

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Georgia State Patrol cadet has died after a training exercise. Cadet Patrick Dupree is the first cadet to die during State Patrol training. Dupree and other members of the 113th Trooper School were completing a shotgun stress course Sept. 8 when Dupree collapsed. He was rushed to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
ATLANTA, GA
WYFF4.com

Earthquake reported in Georgia

MANSFIELD, Ga. — The U.S. Geological Survey has reported an earthquake in Georgia. According to the USGS, the quake happened near Mansfield at about 9:20 Sunday evening. USGS said the quake was a 2.3 magnitude.
MANSFIELD, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Funeral arrangements set for Cobb County deputies killed in the line of duty serving warrants

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Funeral arrangements have been announced for the Cobb County sheriff’s deputies killed in the line of duty on Thursday. Services for 38-year-old Deputy Marshall Samual Ervin, Jr. will be held on Thursday at West Ridge Church in Dallas, Georgia, located at 3522 Hiram Acworth Highway. Visitation will be held from noon until 2 p.m., with services to be held immediately after.
COBB COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
184K+
Followers
127K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy