22-year-old Georgia Tech student killed in weekend crash had dreams of being an engineer

ATLANTA — Family and friends are mourning the loss of a Georgia Tech student killed in a crash over the weekend.

Alahna Smith, 22, was killed after her SUV plowed into a tractor-trailer on Marietta Boulevard early Sunday morning. Smith was pinned under the truck and pronounced dead at the scene.

Smith’s mother, Electra Branch, said in a GoFundMe set up to raise money for funeral expenses that she dreamed of becoming an electrical engineer. Smith grew up in Maryland, but loved her newfound home in Atlanta.

According to an article on Georgia Tech’s website, she was part of the introductory 2018 cohort of the Georgia Tech Clark Scholars Program, which rewards student who display strong academic and leadership potential in engineering.

“She worked hard and played hard, and loved her family more than anything,” Branch wrote on the GoFundMe. “She was talented, intelligent, driving and loving. She played basketball, lacrosse and was a cheerleader and a dancer.”

Branch said the family wants to bring her body back to Maryland for burial. So far, the GoFundMe has raised more than $32,000.

The driver of the tractor-trailer has not been identified and there are no charges pending. The investigation is ongoing.

